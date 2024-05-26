Michael Vi

With the markets nervously hovering around all-time highs, it's a great time to be a stock picker and invest in companies whose stock price and individual fundamentals are completely dislocated. BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) is a great example of this: the small business billing management software company has seen a sharp decrease in its valuation this year. And while it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for the business itself, the stock price suggests a company that is floundering: and the reality is anything but.

Year to date, Bill.com has fallen more than 30%, pitching the stock at its all-time lows for the year (in fact, the last time that Bill.com traded in the ~$50s was in early 2020). It's difficult to imagine that this company was once a high-flying Wall Street darling that commanded double-digit valuation multiples, and now the stock has been relegated to the penalty bin. It's a great time, in my view, for investors to re-assess the bull case in this name.

Data by YCharts

Don't be concerned as Bill.com moves slightly upmarket; the bull case revisited

Let's address the elephant in the room first: why is Bill.com falling? One of the core reasons the stock has seen pressure is because not only has customer growth slowed, but customer counts have actually declined. In the company's most recent quarter, Q3 (the March quarter end for Bill.com), total standalone customers declined by ~5k to 210.7k (though it still increased 6% y/y):

Bill.com customer counts (Bill.com Q3 shareholder deck)

What we have to note, however, is that the company has made intentional go to market changes. The company has pulled back on marketing spend on smaller clients and largely put this customer segment on a self-service model; customer counts, meanwhile, are declining because the company is removing active clients.

But at the same time, revenue continues to grow well above expectations; in fact, Q3 was a "beat and raise" quarter, and the company raised its full-year outlook to 20-21% y/y growth (versus a prior expectation of 16-18% y/y growth). This is driven by the fact that larger enterprise spend is coming in above expectations, offsetting the SMB weakness. Take a look at the company's latest outlook below:

Bill.com outlook (Bill.com Q3 shareholder deck)

I last wrote a bullish opinion on Bill.com in February, when the stock was still trading at $66 per share. Given the guidance raise and the corresponding drop in share price, I am now upgrading my viewpoint on Bill.com to strong buy.

Here is my full long-term bull case on Bill.com:

Prudent management of growth. Despite already reaching a +$1 billion annualized revenue run rate, Bill.com is still managing to grow revenue at an impressive ~20% y/y growth pace (and note here that the company's major recent acquisitions of Invoice2Go and Divvy are now fully comped). Note as well that the company is intentionally pulling back on marketing spend for smaller clients and moving upmarket.

Despite already reaching a +$1 billion annualized revenue run rate, Bill.com is still managing to grow revenue at an impressive ~20% y/y growth pace (and note here that the company's major recent acquisitions of Invoice2Go and Divvy are now fully comped). Note as well that the company is intentionally pulling back on marketing spend for smaller clients and moving upmarket. Enormous global TAM. The company estimates in its latest shareholder deck that SMBs spend $344 billion in software, and that B2B transactional flows amount to $125 trillion annually.

The company estimates in its latest shareholder deck that SMBs spend $344 billion in software, and that B2B transactional flows amount to $125 trillion annually. Float revenue will benefit from the high interest rate environment. Float is now contributing just over 10% of the company's revenue, from virtually nothing during the low interest-rate era, and this is a "free" way to help boost BILL Holdings, Inc.'s margins.

Float is now contributing just over 10% of the company's revenue, from virtually nothing during the low interest-rate era, and this is a "free" way to help boost BILL Holdings, Inc.'s margins. Automation push. Right now, at a time when AI and automation are hot buzzy topics, there is growing interest to automate manual processes and chase as much efficiency as possible - which are all part of BILL Holdings, Inc.'s core DNA.

Right now, at a time when AI and automation are hot buzzy topics, there is growing interest to automate manual processes and chase as much efficiency as possible - which are all part of BILL Holdings, Inc.'s core DNA. Sky-high gross margins. BILL Holdings, Inc.'s high-80s gross margins are unparalleled in the industry. As the company continues to grow its customer base and take over a greater portion of these clients' transactions, the fact that BILL Holdings, Inc.'s revenue nearly all flows to the bottom line will help the company dramatically expand its profitability.

All in all: stay long here and take advantage of the fact that Bill.com is trading at multi-year lows to buy the dip with confidence.

Q3 download

Let's now go through Bill.com's latest quarterly results for fiscal Q3 (the March quarter, released in early May, in greater detail. It's worth noting that Bill.com's stock has dropped substantially since this earnings release, and that the stock was trading in the mid-$60s (nearly 20% higher) prior to earnings.

Bill.com Q3 results (Bill.com Q3 shareholder deck)

Revenue grew 19% y/y to $323.0 million, well above Wall Street's expectations of (+12% y/y) by a huge seven-point margin. Note as well that as usual, Bill.com guided low for this quarter with a 10-13% growth range, and the company came in six points above the high end of that midpoint. Similarly for Q4, investors are pouting over the company's guidance for 8-11% y/y growth, but Bill.com has a long track record of beating its conservative outlooks.

Note as well that float continues to be a huge tailwind for Bill.com, growing interest income 26% y/y to $41.7 million in revenue for the quarter. In this way, Bill.com may be a great hedge against the possibility of interest rates remaining higher (generally bad for valuation multiples, but great for Bill.com's revenue).

The good news in the quarter: despite SMB churn as expected, enterprise buying patterns showed signs of normalization. Per CFO John Rettig's remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Rigorous execution against our top priorities showed early positive signals in Q3. Net new customer adds for both our Spend & Expense and BILL stand-alone XFi solutions returned to historical levels. The B2B spend environment showed signs of stabilization. And our focus on businesses with a higher propensity to spend drove upside in our Spend & Expense business. BILL stand-alone payment monetization expanded sequentially. All these factors translated into profitable growth in Q3 [...] We are raising our fiscal 2024 outlook to reflect our progress in strengthening our core while continuing to be prudent regarding ongoing macro crosswinds that could negatively impact SMB spending. While there have been signs of the B2B spend environment stabilizing, SMBs continue to be pressured by high inflation and interest rates."

Bill.com's gradual shift upmarket, in my view, is a lever to more profitable growth and should be applauded. Note as well, as shown in the snapshot below, pro forma operating income leaped 68% y/y to $58.5 million, representing an 18% pro forma operating margin - up from 13% in the year-ago quarter.

Bill.com operating income (Bill.com Q3 shareholder deck)

Clearly, lower marketing outlays on smaller customers are yielding positive fruit. Note as well that with 19% revenue growth and 18% pro forma operating margins, Bill.com is within spitting distance of the so-called "Rule of 40".

Valuation, risks and key takeaways

At current share prices in the low $50s, Bill.com trades at a market cap of $5.54 billion. After we net off the $1.79 billion of cash and $966.2 million of convertible debt from the company's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $4.72 billion.

For next year FY25 (the year for Bill.com ending in June 2025), Wall Street analysts are expecting the company to generate $1.44 billion in revenue, or 13% y/y growth. This puts Bill.com's valuation at just 3.3x EV/FY25 revenue - very low for a company with 80%+ pro forma gross margins, near-20% pro forma operating margins, and multiple tailwinds to continued revenue growth.

There are risks here, of course. Enterprise buying patterns are very cyclical and though Bill.com has noted signs of normalization, other software companies have continued to cite tight budgets - which may flip this narrative in the near term. We note as well that Bill.com faces competition from other AR/AP automation companies like Stripe and NetSuite.

All in all, however, I think Bill.com's sharp slide over the past few months has created a tremendous buying opportunity: stay long here and buy the dip.