Keurig Dr Pepper: The Winners Do Not Take It All

May 26, 2024 9:01 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Stock
Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
68 Followers

Summary

  • Keurig Dr Pepper trades around fair value with its quality income statement fundamentals and quality brand portfolio.
  • Warren Buffett once acknowledged the quality of KDP, even when not dominating the beverage industry. The winners (Coke, Pepsi) don’t take it all.
  • Risks include headwinds in the Coffee segment, the need for debt financing and high goodwill.
  • I am taking a holistic and bird's-eye long-term perspective rather than heavily focusing on short-term earnings releases.
  • I typically rate Hold/neutral, even when my inclination is bullish or bearish. Rating systems don't consider time horizons or investment strategies. My articles aim to inform, not to make decisions.

Cans of soda with junk food in background

nkbimages

With my portfolio, I have historically achieved an annual return that is market-average, but with extraordinarily low volatility of under 10% annualized and a portfolio beta in the range of 0.7 – 0.8. This translates to a risk-adjusted outperformance, which can be achieved and interpreted

This article was written by

Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
68 Followers
"Business valuation is an art, not a science," claim some. However, in my Bachelor's and Master's studies, I have successfully engaged in the scientific examination of valuation and capital investment. Thanks to a cumulative four-year experience in Consulting and Auditing firms including a professional Valuation position, Controlling positions and Freelance Analyst work, I extract tangible value from piles of numbers. However, results become truly rounded when storytelling is added through personal passion. Because business valuation requires both the art of storytelling and scientific methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KDP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KDP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KDP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News