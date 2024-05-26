nkbimages

With my portfolio, I have historically achieved an annual return that is market-average, but with extraordinarily low volatility of under 10% annualized and a portfolio beta in the range of 0.7 – 0.8. This translates to a risk-adjusted outperformance, which can be achieved and interpreted in several ways. For me, this means at least market-average performance with significantly below-average risk – a suitable metric for this would be the Sharpe ratio. One reason for this portfolio result is my focus on four pillars: Technology, Health Care, Entertainment, and Consumer Staples, each contributing different factors to the overall result (i.e. growth vs. stability). With this article, I want to lead you through the latter pillar by evaluating Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) as a potential addition to my portfolio, which currently contains The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP). I am drawn to those types of companies because of their straightforward business models and long-term durability and stability. My analysis is structured as follows:

Dissecting the quality segment structure, growth and profitability of KDP over time.

Demonstrating that despite always being in the shadow of major players, KDP proves that the industry offers space for multiple quality providers.

Assessing the extent to which headwinds in coffee, the somewhat weakened balance sheet and weight-loss drugs pose relevant risks.

I round this off by comparing valuation parameters of KDP with those of industry peers.

KDP Is More Than Softdrinks

To begin with, I aim to provide a holistic historical performance review of KDP’s most important fundamental drivers over the last five years. By doing that, I am referring to my summarizing chart below. Over the past five years, KDP has achieved 7% annual top-line growth. Due to a change in the reported segments in 2023, we will first focus on the years 2019 to 2022. Notably, the individual segments exhibit different margin profiles. For example, the margin from the sale of concentrates and syrups is extraordinarily high at 60-70%, whereas bottled beverages have margins in the mid-teens, at the opposite end of the spectrum. This is also the reason for Coca-Cola's high margins, as we will see later, as they have increasingly outsourced bottling to franchise operations and focused their value creation on syrups and product development. The second-highest margins, just below 30%, are achieved by the second-largest segment, coffee, which has been the slowest growing over the four years prior to 2023. In the new segment reporting since 2023, it remains clear that KDP is predominantly (88%) a U.S.-focused company, with still high margins of 28% in coffee and refreshment beverages (which now combine syrups and bottled beverages). In summary, KDP presents a fundamentally solid picture as a quality, moderately growing, highly profitable, and diversified beverage company.

Author | Data: Aktienfinder.net / FactSet

A Rock In The Midst Of A Competitive Industry

However, there are obviously plenty of those quality beverage companies, with some of them being very powerful. Therefore, I want to put KDP into perspective with the following Peer Group Analysis. For this, I chose the two industry giants Coca-Cola (the licensor, not one of the bottlers) and PepsiCo, as well as Monster Beverage.

PepsiCo is by far the largest company in terms of revenue, but it also includes a significant snack segment alongside beverages. Moreover, PepsiCo’s business model does not rely on outsourcing bottling, resulting in operating margins in the mid-teens, which are the lowest among the peers – only half as high as Coca-Cola’s. Consequently, despite having double the revenue, PepsiCo's earnings and valuation levels are comparable to Coca-Cola’s. Coca-Cola, as mentioned earlier, has shifted its business model towards the more margin-rich sale of concentrates to regional bottlers, allowing it to achieve the highest operating margins near 30%. Monster Beverage operates similarly to Coca-Cola, but is the smallest of the four companies in terms of revenue. Yet due to its strong growth, it is still valued higher than Keurig Dr Pepper. KDP, therefore, stands as a relatively small, yet still relevant player in the beverage market. Its operating margins in the mid-20s are around the peer group average. Similarly, its top-line growth, both historically and expected, is comparable to that of the larger competitors Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, in the mid-single-digit range. Monster Beverage, on the other hand, stands out with double-digit growth rates.

Author | Data: Aktienfinder.net / FactSet

KDP can therefore assert itself as a relevant and profitable player in the competitive market, even though it constantly stands in the shadow of the major players. It is quite clear that there is fortunately room for multiple players. In this context, I would like to quote Warren Buffett in 1997, which this analysis shows still holds true today:

„Dr Pepper appeals to a lot of people. Interesting how regional tastes can be. I mean Dr Pepper will have a share in Texas that’s, you know, far higher than it will be in Minnesota or something but there are people that are going to prefer it. (…) You can make money with a soft drink company that doesn't dominate the business (…). It’s not a winner-take-all (…). There are certain businesses that are winner-take-all, but soft drinks are not one of them.”

Quality Portfolio But Risky Balance Sheet

Additionally, when compared to the major players, it can be easy to overlook how impressive and diverse the brands behind the underdog KDP are. I would just like to give a brief overview by referring to the picture below. Recent concerns for KDP, however, were the significant, revenue-heavy, and margin-strong coffee segment, which shrank by 2% in the last quarter due to reduced pricing, with flat volume development. In the preceding quarter, the segment had even declined by almost 10%. While this shows at least some improvement, the segment needs to be closely monitored. A relevant and powerful competitor in this space is none other than the world's largest food company, Nestlé, with its coffee segment.

Keurig Dr Pepper

On the riskier side, I would also categorize KDP's balance sheet. The often reported leverage ratio, see below, I find to be somewhat flattering. Essentially, it involves Net Debt to EBITDA, where EBITDA is based on an adjusted variant. In this context, using EBITDA appears to show only half the truth. Next, I would therefore like to present a clearer picture of KDP’s balance sheet from my perspective.

Keurig Dr Pepper

The interest-bearing debt is at record high levels. On the one hand, the free cash flow conversion has recently been weak. On the other hand, dividend distributions have been prioritized, resulting in a continually necessary increase in debt. Additionally, the cash position has always been relatively tight — currently, it is barely visible in the chart below. Another significant risk is the immensely high goodwill, which recently accounted for 39% of total assets, almost as much as the reported equity totaling 47% of total capital.

Aktienfinder.net

Another risk factor frequently mentioned is the weight loss drugs that are currently all the rage. News about these drugs has occasionally troubled the stock prices of fast-food or soft-drink giants, due to fears of changing consumer behavior towards supposedly unhealthy drinks and snacks. However, the CEOs of these companies themselves have remained very relaxed about it, and business figures so far do not reflect such an effect. From the beginning, I have never seriously feared this effect, and I continue to hold that view. Moreover, the lifestyle drinks are often already low in calories or calorie-free, and I believe companies are adaptable enough to adjust their branding if necessary.

No Red Flags Regarding Valuation

Finally, I want to apply some simplified valuation theory to estimate whether an investment in KDP might currently be attractive, having deemed it fundamentally and qualitatively compelling while also highlighting significant risks. As a first step, I have calculated the cost of equity for the peer group using the CAPM. For KDP, I predominantly used Damodaran's value for the U.S. in determining the country-weighted equity risk premium, while I increased Coca-Cola's ERP due to its larger international and emerging market exposure, and slightly less so for Monster Beverage and PepsiCo to also reflect their lesser outside-US exposure. For all companies, a typically low beta factor for the industry is observed. Additionally, I have made simplified adjustments for Alpha Risk. For KDP, the fact that the brands, despite their high quality, significantly lag behind Coke and Pepsi lead me to increase capital costs (decreasing value), whereas for Coca-Cola and Pepsi, the opposite applies — lowering capital costs (increasing value). Monster Beverage, I see in the middle ground, and therefore assign no subjective Alpha Risk adjustments to it.

Author | Data: Seeking Alpha, Damodaran, Aktienfinder.net / FactSet

Concludingly, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo consequently have slightly lower equity costs than KDP and Monster Beverage. These now need to be compared with their actual market valuations and growth dynamics. As a starting point, I use the P/E TTM, whose reciprocal represents the current earnings yield. In the case of KDP, a P/E of 22 equates to a current earnings yield of 4.5%. I then consider the long-term growth dynamics as an average of the historical 5-year CAGR and the expected 3-year CAGR of earnings. For instance, despite the highest P/E ratio of 33 and thus a low earnings yield, Monster Beverage still shows the best Earnings Yield + Growth figure at 14.2% due to its high growth dynamics. This figure is now to be compared against the cost of equity. Thus, Monster Beverage emerges as the most interesting overall package for me, with the greatest positive deviation of the Earnings Yield + Growth figure from the cost of equity, followed by Coca-Cola, which thus reaffirms its position as a core investment in my portfolio. PepsiCo's delta is also positive because the high P/E ratio seems justified by low capital costs, and therefore remains solid in my portfolio, although it ranks lower comparatively due to the least growth dynamics. Keurig Dr Pepper’s lower P/E partially reflects higher capital costs. However, the company is growing at an industry average, making it appear fairly valued from my perspective. Yet, it doesn't quite make the cut for inclusion in my portfolio. In this case, I would prefer Monster Beverage as a potential new addition. For KDP, I assign a Hold rating with a positive inclination.

Concluding Remarks

Keurig Dr Pepper offers a likable and diversified, straightforward business model within the industry, albeit in a highly competitive market with powerful players. However, KDP has impressively demonstrated its ability to maintain stability in this environment. Profitability and growth metrics are average within the peer group. Yet, due to its smaller size, there seems to be no potential for above-average catch-up. Although KDP appears fairly valued, in this case, I still prefer to stick with industry leaders Coca-Cola and Pepsi, finding Monster Beverage intriguing in the smaller realm. Nevertheless, objectively speaking, KDP certainly deserves a positively inclined hold rating.