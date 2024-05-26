Earn Big Income From 2 Incredible Stocks

Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly

When it comes to raising children, every child is unique and special, yet they can fall into two categories. One that you need to keep under constant supervision, essentially babysitting or monitoring on a regular basis. The other is a child you can trust to follow the rules and expectations that you've laid out even when you're not around. While every child is precious, knowing which of your children you need to watch more closely and which children you can give greater freedom to can vastly change how stressful parenting is for you.

When it comes to the market, having holdings in your portfolio that you need to oversee less means that you can have more holdings and enjoy your portfolio better. Every quarter, companies provide you with a ton of insight into what they're doing and what they're expected to do for the rest of the year. This gives you a chance to spot-check and monitor your portfolio easily, especially for less dramatic companies. The more drama a company has around it, the more you need to stay on top of what's happening. This takes time and energy, and you only have so much energy every day. If you have a portfolio full of drama stocks, you're going to have a lot less energy to do what you enjoy.

Today, I want to take a look at two companies that I think are excellent buys after their most recent quarterly earnings and that have provided a clear pathway to what they expect to do the rest of the year. This means you can spot-check them as they go along to see if they're fulfilling their goals, all while they continue to pay you an excellent income.

Pick #1: MAC – Yield 4%

Macerich Company (MAC) is a mall REIT focused on retail shopping properties in the U.S. MAC is selling off, as FFO came in lower than expected due to the fashion retailer Express filing bankruptcy. MAC also revoked its guidance, as management announced it intends to bring leverage down to the low to mid 6x debt/equity.

MAC has already started acquiring the JV interest on some properties and selling others. It has announced its "Path Forward" plan, targeting a clean FFO of $1.80/share as a starting base to grow.

So, from a capital allocation standpoint, we can expect some significant changes will continue to be announced. This introduces some uncertainty, and in the near term, we expect FFO will vary depending on the timing of acquisitions and dispositions. The good news is that with only a $0.17 dividend, MAC has a lot of room to work with. As they reposition the portfolio, any ebb and flow to earnings shouldn't be even close to large enough to put the dividend at risk. At MAC's target, the current payout ratio will be less than 40% of FFO, so as FFO stabilizes, we can expect the dividend will start growing.

Meanwhile, MAC has been extremely strong with its leasing, with occupancy ending the quarter at 93.4%. Source

MAC Q1 2024 Presentation

This is slightly down from Q4, but Q4 is always inflated due to temporary Christmas stores. The occupancy increase from 92.2% to 93.4% year-over-year is phenomenal. Additionally, MAC has been making these new leases at much higher rents.

In the prior 12 months, MAC has been replacing rent expiring at an average of $54.88/square foot with rent of $62.95/sf. – a 14.7% increase.

MAC Q1 2024 Presentation

That metric was under 4% in 2022. This indicates that MAC is finding very high demand for its space. This is a bit of an irony of malls – when a mall is around 90% occupancy, it "feels" empty. Customers take a negative view as it seems like a lot of the stores are closed, and therefore, the retailers see it as less desirable. Landlords are highly incentivized to lease, even at poor rents. When you start getting to 94% occupancy, the perception changes. Suddenly, the mall feels vibrant with a lot going on. This, in turn, allows the landlord to charge a lot more because customers want to be there, and so do tenants.

MAC never got as bad as some mall landlords like WPG or CBL, but occupancy did dip below 90% in 2020. With occupancy so low, MAC was in a position where it really needed to lease space, perhaps more than the tenants needed it. It is now out of the danger zone and in a space where MAC doesn't need to lease space. It can say "no thanks" to a tenant if the offer isn't high enough, knowing it can move on and negotiate with the next tenant.

MAC is out of the danger zone and is now in a space where management can decide what kind of company MAC should be. Apparently, the answer is that it wants to be leaner and meaner. With less leverage, we expect MAC to pursue a smaller portfolio of the highest-quality properties. We expect that MAC will focus on assets like Scottsdale Fashion Square, which is an extremely successful shopping center in a very wealthy area. That would be an example of a JV MAC is probably interested in buying out. Perhaps they believe they can get a particularly good price. Something like Queens Center, an aging mall in Queens, New York, that has a mortgage for $600 million might be on the list to sell or even walk away from. It hasn't been renovated in 20 years, so if it is refinanced and kept, it likely requires another hundred million or more in reinvestment to modernize it. Likely not something a leaner and meaner MAC is interested in pursuing.

We view MAC's dividend as safe. The REIT's valuation is low, and we are very impressed with the progress that MAC has made. Fundamentally, its malls are now on secure ground, and the company is stable. We see very little risk of fundamental downside. Now, it is a question of how MAC wants to position itself for the next upcycle. For investors who can be very patient and wait a few years for dividend growth, MAC has very intriguing potential.

Pick #2: EPD - Yield 7.3%

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is one of the most readily recognized master limited partnerships, MLP, in the market. They focus on midstream assets tied to oil and natural gas. EPD began what is widely regarded as a transition year for natural gas (to greater exporting capability) by firing on all cylinders. Volumes were up in all parts of the business. Investment capital expenditures are beginning to trend up, which likely means we are entering the growth phase of the industry business cycle. Upstream has been reporting record volumes for some time, even though natural gas prices are low.

EPD has not been hurt by the reduction in dry gas production because that has mainly happened in dry gas basins, primarily the Haynesville, which is the highest-cost basin that is still competitive. This management has instead concentrated on a lot of producers that produce associated gas and, therefore, make decisions based on the production of oil (as a general rule). Source

EPD Q1 2024 Earnings

Note that free cash flow is down for two reasons:

The first is that investment capital in new projects is expanding as management anticipated. One of the reasons for the giant distribution coverage of 1.7 is the ability to self-fund expansion projects from cash flow, which is exactly what is now happening. At the same time, management wishes to maintain a conservative 3.0 debt ratio. All this is happening because cash is being conservatively handled. Along with all of this is a decrease in common unit purchases, which will likely continue as the capital budget climbs. The second reason is that the previous fiscal year got a big boost from the working capital accounts. That normally reverses.

This management very conservatively puts the whole capital budget in the free cash flow calculation. Keep in mind that free cash flow is not GAAP. Some less conservative managements will only use maintenance capital in the free cash flow calculation. Therefore, before free cash flow is compared with other companies, investors need to adjust that calculation on an “apples to apples” basis.

This company is well-positioned to benefit from the continuing transition of North America to a more export-oriented industry. There is an expectation that North America could join the far stronger world market pricing. This could lead to a natural gas boom period as more export capacity comes online over the next two years.

EPD remains a fantastic income opportunity. Thanks to a very conservative capital structure and payout policy, it provides a very reasonable starting yield with consistent distribution growth.

Conclusion

Both of these companies are in a transitional year. One is reducing its leverage to become a more slimmed-down operation with a heightened focus on its core assets. The other is focusing on a greater output of natural gas, allowing it to benefit from the growing secular demand within the sector. Both management teams have laid out clear expectations of how they will spend the rest of the year to improve the company and reward shareholders. Looking forward, both companies pay strong, steady dividends that I can continue to collect. While one is more dramatic than the other, both of them are holdings that I feel I can hold, collect income from, and spot-check each quarter as earnings come out.

When it comes to retirement, I want to be able to enjoy as much of my time pursuing hobbies and spending time with loved ones instead of having to sit around babysitting my portfolio with every dramatic twist and turn that may arrive. I want for your retirement that your daily energy is spent enjoying life to its fullest, whatever that may mean for you! Let dividends pay your way, and collect your dividend paycheck on a regular basis from the market. Hobbies are even more enjoyable when someone else is paying for it.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.