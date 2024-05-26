Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In July 2023, I initiated coverage for Jet2 (OTCPK:DRTGF) with a buy rating and the stock has been doing quite decently with a 19.7% return compared to a 17% return for the S&P 500. In this report, I will be discussing the most recent earnings and updating my price target for Jet2 plc.

A Warning On DRTGF Stock

I believe that before I discuss any results or upside, it is important to point out that DRTGF stock is trading OTC (Pink Current Information) and due to a lack of volume, it might be hard for investors to buy and sell shares in desired amounts against desired prices. For those who are interested in purchasing Jet2 plc stock, I would suggest checking out the JET2 ticker on the London Stock Exchange.

Jet2 Pre-Tax Profit Surges

When I previously covered Jet2, there were a couple of growth drivers that stood out for me. The first were package deals, which tend to be higher margins, and especially with the current inflationary pressures, those packages might be higher in demand. The other growth drivers center on the transition to next-generation airplanes, which are more fuel efficient and allow for higher seating, driving down unit costs.

Leisure travel capacity increased 7% which was in line with the growth in passenger numbers, while flight only passengers declined 9% and package holiday customers increased 15%, bringing the package holiday mix to 70.8% marking a 490 bps increase. Overall, we saw a 7% increase in sectors flown against a 24% increase in revenues, demonstrating robust holiday package pricing and ticket prices. Pre-tax profit increased 47% to £660.5 million. The operating margin pressure was carried by higher fuel costs, landing and navigation fees, staffing and accommodation costs. So, we are not seeing anything that is out of the ordinary, but we do see cost remains inflated.

Jet2 Stock Offers A Compelling Investment Case

I processed the forward projections and balance sheet data for Jet2, and the result parsed by my stock screener is actually positively surprising. The company is in a net cash position, which means that it does not necessarily finance acquisitions through debt or refinance debt. Furthermore, the company is trading at a huge discount compared to peers and its median EV/EBITDA valuation would still grant 35% upside, bringing the price target to roughly $25 with a strong buy rating.

Conclusion: I Like What I Am Seeing About Jet2

Jet2 is in the early innings of a fleet renewal that will see the company expand capacity in a fuel- and cost-efficient manner. We are also seeing the package holiday share rising, which bodes well for the company as the margins on the package holidays are very strong. Coupling this to the balance sheet and forward projections, I believe that Jet2 stock is a strong buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.