Parnassus Mid Cap Fund Q1 2024 Investment Commentary

Parnassus Mid Cap Fund

Fund Facts Investor Shares Institutional Shares Ticker MUTF:PARMX MUTF:PFPMX Net Expense Ratio1 0.96% 0.75% Gross Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.76% Inception Date 04/29/2005 04/30/2015 Benchmark Russell Midcap Index Asset Class U.S. mid cap blend Objective Capital appreciation Click to enlarge

The strategy pursues strong long-term returns by holding a concentrated portfolio of 35 to 45 high-quality U.S. mid-cap stocks with the potential for long-term growth and business resiliency.

Market Review

Lower inflation expectations supported market returns

The Russell Midcap Index surged by 8.60%, fueled by ongoing signs of robust expansion of the US economy. The equity rally that started in 2023 extended through the first quarter, with the Russell Mid Cap Index approaching the all- time high it set in late 2021. The adoption of Artificial Intelligence helped lift earnings, particularly among technology stocks, though lofty expectations heading into earnings season tempered post-earnings market reactions. January and February inflation data came in hotter than anticipated, stifling any hope for a rate cut at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) March meeting. While the FOMC held policy rates steady in the 5.25% to 5.0% range, US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman, Jerome Powell, hinted at multiple rate cuts later in 2024. Resilience in consumer spending and the labor market has allowed more time for the Fed to assess the durability of longer-term disinflationary trends. Among mid cap equities, Communication Services was the only sector to decline during the quarter, while Industrials, Financials and Energy all returned more than 12%.

Performance Annualized Returns (%) As of 03/31/2024 3 Mos. 1 Yr. 3 Yr. 5 Yr. 10 Yr. PARMX - Investor Shares 8.35 21.50 2.61 7.27 8.59 PFPMX - Institutional Shares 8.42 21.78 2.83 7.51 8.81 Russell Midcap Index 8.60 22.35 6.07 11.10 9.95 Performance data quoted represent past performance and are no guarantee of future returns. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted, and current performance information to the most recent month end is available on the Parnassus website (Parnassus Investments | Responsible Investing Since 1984). Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original principal cost. Returns shown in the table do not reflect the deduction of taxes a shareholder may pay on fund distributions or redemption of shares. The Russell Midcap Index is an unmanaged index of common stocks, and it is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index figures do not take any expenses, fees or taxes into account, but mutual fund returns do. Mid cap companies can be more sensitive to changing economic conditions and have fewer financial resources than large cap companies. Click to enlarge

Performance Review

Stock selection within Industrials and Utilities detracted from relative results

The Fund (Investor shares) returned 8.35% for the quarter, underperforming the Russell Midcap Index's 8.60% return. From a sector perspective, selections within Industrials and Utilities detracted from results, while stock selection in Information Technology and Communication Services boosted relative performance.

Our top contributor was financial technology company Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), which enjoys solid demand for its bank processing services and earnings growth support from a large stock repurchase program. KLA Corporation (KLAC) also aided returns on strong earnings. Detractors to performance included Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC), which fell along with other leveraged companies on the disappointment that interest rate cuts will be delayed, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (brmn), which dropped due to disappointing sales from its hemophilia A drug, Roctavian.

Top Contributors

Security Avg. Weight (%) Total Return (%) Allocation Effect (%) FIS Global 3.21 24.13 0.43 KLA 2.22 20.44 0.25 Lam Research Corp 1.72 24.30 0.24 TradeDesk 1.93 21.48 0.24 Progressive 0.51 12.54 0.22 Return calculations are gross of fees, time weighted and geometrically linked. Returns would be lower as a result of the deduction of fees. Click to enlarge

Fidelity National Information Services was the top contributor to performance. Fidelity National is a global financial technology company that offers a comprehensive suite of solutions to the financial services industry. We're optimistic about the company's prospects as it moves past its majority spinout of its non-core Worldpay merchant business and focuses on its high-margin banking and capital market fintech businesses.

KLA Corporation, a leading provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries, continued its recent strong outperformance as the company reported quarterly revenue and earnings that topped analysts' expectations.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is a leading global manufacturer of innovative equipment used to fabricate integrated circuits. Shares rose during the quarter on strong profit results, driven by robust demand from China and for its DRAM equipment.

Trade Desk (TTD), a cloud-based media-buying platform for advertisement purchasers, contributed to performance. The company issued encouraging guidance as fourth quarter revenue came in ahead of expectations. The company is well positioned to capitalize on the long-term shift from traditional television advertising to advertising on streaming platforms.

Progressive Corporation (PGR), a leading underwriter of insurance for autos, trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles and homes, contributed to performance. The insurer's underwriting profitability improved meaningfully while its net premiums written rose, reflecting its innovative, data- driven approach to policy pricing.

Bottom Contributors

Security Avg. Weight (%) Total Return (%) Allocation Effect (%) Brookfield 1.29 -16.26 -0.36 BioMarin 1.82 -9.42 -0.33 J.B. Hunt 1.22 -1.05 -0.27 IDACORP 1.84 -4.67 -0.26 Nutrien 2.04 -2.62 -0.23 Return calculations are gross of fees, time weighted and geometrically linked. Returns would be lower as a result of the deduction of fees. Click to enlarge

Brookfield Renewable, a global owner and operator of clean energy assets, underperformed as higher interest rates weighed on its debt-heavy capital structure. While Brookfield boasts a strong collection of renewable assets, we exited the stock due to concerns about higher interest rates and its elevated debt.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical detracted from the Fund as its hemophilia A drug, Roctavian, reported disappointing sales. BioMarin's other key product, achondroplasia drug Voxzogo, reported strong uptake, helping drive BioMarin's revenue growth. We also expect significant margin improvement under the new CEO's guidance as well as activist investor Elliot's involvement.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT), a leading trucking and logistics company, underperformed as U.S. freight volumes declined amid retailer inventory surpluses. The decreased volumes, downward pressure on freight rates, and rising costs led to some margin erosion and a more significant profit drop than analysts expected.

IDACORP (IDA), the largest electric utility in Idaho, detracted from performance as higher interest rates weighed on its debt- heavy capital structure. The company, which focuses on low- cost hydroelectric and renewable projects, stands to benefit from improvement in economic conditions, a supportive regulatory backdrop, increased customer demand from manufacturing and data center activity and a growing customer base in Idaho.

Nutrien (NTR) is the world's largest provider of crop products and services through online platforms and an extensive network of stores. The stock underperformed as fertilizer prices remained low, pressuring margins, though fertilizer demand is recovering.

Portfolio Positioning

Positioning for economic expansion while mitigating downside risk

During the quarter, we added exposure to both high-quality, fast-growing secular stocks and undervalued cyclical stocks. Our goal was to increase the portfolio's ability to participate in different economic environments while maintaining our historical focus on downside protection. We initiated positions in exponential growers Guidewire (GWRE) and TradeDesk, while selling Synopsis (SNPS) and Ansys (ANSS) due to their pending merger. We reallocated capital to best-in-class cyclicals Ferguson (FERG) and JB Hunt to capture more exposure to an economic upturn. Within life sciences tools, we sold Agilent (A) to focus our investments in high-growth Repligen (RGEN) and discounted turn-around Avantor (AVTR). In Insurance, we swapped out high-valuation Progressive for more attractively priced Allstate (ALL) and WR Berkley (WRB). We also sold Brookfield Renewable Energy (BEP) and SBA Communications (SBAC) due to their high leverage and low organic growth rates.

The portfolio's largest sector overweights are in Information Technology, Industrials and Financials. These sectors typically do well during economic expansions and provide us with offensive exposure. We own a collection of industry leaders that also benefit from enduring secular trends. Our weighting increased in all three of these sectors during the quarter.

Our largest sector underweights are in Energy, Real Estate and Utilities. We further reduced our exposure to both Real Estate and Utilities during the quarter due to their high financial leverage and low organic growth rates.

Outlook

Reasonable valuations in a resilient economy

Our outlook is cautiously optimistic as we anticipate continued strength in corporate earnings momentum, driven by resilient economic fundamentals and an eventual loosening in monetary policy. Risks that we will be monitoring include inflation, the upcoming elections and escalating geopolitical tensions.

We believe that mid cap stocks are attractively valued relative to large cap stocks. The Russell Midcap Index is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 18.2x, well below the 20.9x for the S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX), which has been pushed higher by a handful of mega cap tech stocks. This valuation is especially attractive when you consider that the 2025 expected earnings per share growth of 15% for the Russell Midcap Index exceeds the 13% expected 2025 growth rate for the S&P 500 Index. We've increased our exposure to high-quality cyclicals and fast-growing innovators to help ensure we participate in a rally if economic growth continues and the market's breadth widens.

Our quality criteria remain the same-we invest in businesses that we believe have more upside than downside over three years, increasing relevancy, durable competitive advantages, disciplined and driven managers and sustainable business practices. We believe this strategy will enable the portfolio to outperform over the full market cycle.

Activity Security Name Ticker Sector Rationale Bought The Trade Desk TTD Communication Services The Trade Desk has built the leading digital ad buying platform with its programmatic technology. As advertising dollars continue to shift online and to connected TV, The Trade Desk's open, independent and transparent platform is uniquely positioned to benefit. Bought Guidewire Software Inc. GWRE Information Technology Guidewire is the leading vertical software provider to the insurance industry. It entered the portfolio as a top 10 position due to its predictable and durable revenue growth as well as its margin expansion opportunity. Bought WR Berkeley Corp. WRB Financials Berkley is a high-quality commercial insurer that offers exposure to an insurance sector benefitting from cyclically favorable pricing conditions and a higher rate environment. Bought Allstate Corp. ALL Financials As one of the largest personal property and casualty insurers, Allstate offers exposure to an auto insurance sector whose prospects are improving as premium prices rerate higher, which should lead to improved underwriting losses. Bought Ferguson PLC FERG Industrials As the largest distributor of plumbing products in the U.S., Ferguson's scale advantage over small, local competitors allows it to continuously gain market share in a fragmented industry. Bought J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. JBHT Industrials JBHT is the largest provider of intermodal trucking services in the country. Freight volumes overall have been in a recession for more than 18 months, and we believe that freight volumes in general, and intermodal loads in particular, are poised to inflect higher. Sold Agilent Technologies Inc. A Health Care We divested Agilent to focus life sciences tools exposure on Repligen and Avantor. Sold The Progressive Corp. PGR Financials We exited personal property & casual insurer Progressive in favor of its peer Allstate, which is trading at a lower valuation and has lower expectations. Sold Ansys Inc. ANSS Information Technology In January, it was announced that Ansys would be acquired by electronic design automation firm Synopsys. Sold Synopsys Inc. SNPS Information Technology In January, Synopsys announced that it was acquiring engineering simulation company Ansys. We exited as the merger integration may distract management. Sold SBA Communications Corp. SBAC Real Estate We sold SBA Communications as part of a portfolio repositioning. The company has high leverage and low organic growth rates, and we sold it to make room for better opportunities. Sold Brookfield Renewable Corp. CL A BEPC Utilities We sold Brookfield Renewable as part of a portfolio repositioning. The company has high leverage and low organic growth rates, and we sold it to make room for better opportunities. Click to enlarge

Sector Weights As of 03/31/24 Sector % of TNA Russell Midcap Information Technology 19.0 13.6 Communication Services 2.0 3.2 Industrials 23.2 20.1 Health Care 11.4 9.9 Financials 18.0 15.9 Consumer Staples 2.5 3.3 Materials 6.8 5.9 Real Estate 4.0 7.3 Consumer Discretionary 10.1 10.7 Energy 0.0 5.0 Utilities 1.8 5.1 Cash and Other 1.2 0.0 Click to enlarge

Ten Largest Holdings As of 03/31/24 Security % of TNA Fidelity National Information Services 3.7 Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) 3.3 Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) 3.2 TransUnion (TRU) 3.0 Hologic Inc. (HOLX) 3.0 The Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) 2.8 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) 2.8 Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 2.8 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) 2.7 Guidewire Software Inc. 2.7 Holdings are subject to change. Click to enlarge

Matthew Gershuny, Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst

Lori Keith, Director of Research, Portfolio Manager

Ian Sexsmith, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst

Glossary Earnings Growth is the change in an company's reported net income over a period of time. Price/Earnings (P/E) Ratio is a ratio of a stock's current price to its per-share earnings over the past 12 months (or "trailing" 12 months); whereas, a Forward Price/Earnings ('PE') Ratio is calculated using forecasted earnings. Forward Price/Earnings ('PE') Ratio is calculated using forecasted earnings. Return on Equity ('ROE') is the measures of a company's net income divided by its shareholders' equity. S&P 500® Index: (registered trademark of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc.) is an unmanaged index of 500 common stocks primarily traded on the New York Stock Exchange, weighted by market capitalization. Index performance includes the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. An individual cannot invest directly in an index. An index reflects no deductions for fees, expenses or taxes, but mutual fund returns do. Important Information PIL-524943-2024-04-09 The Russell Midcap® Index is a widely recognized index of common stock prices. The Russell Midcap Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the 800 smallest companies in the Russell 1000® Index, which represent approximately 30% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. Index performance includes the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. An individual cannot invest directly in an index. An index reflects no deductions for fees, expenses or taxes. 1. As described in the Fund's current prospectus dated May 1, 2023, Parnassus Investments has contractually agreed to reduce its investment advisory fee to the extent necessary to limit total operating expenses to 0.96% of net assets for the Parnassus Mid Cap Fund (Investor Shares) and 0.75% of net assets for the Parnassus Mid Cap Fund (Institutional Shares). This agreement will not be terminated prior to May 1, 2024, and may be continued indefinitely by the investment adviser on a year-to-year basis. The net expense ratio is what investors pay. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ('ESG') GUIDELINES: The Fund evaluates financially material ESG factors as part of the investment decision-making process, considering a range of impacts they may have on future revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities and overall risk. The Fund also utilizes active ownership to encourage more sustainable business policies and practices and greater ESG transparency. Active ownership strategies include proxy voting, dialogue with company management and sponsorship of shareholder resolutions, and public policy advocacy. There is no guarantee that the ESG strategy will be successful. Mutual fund investing involves risk, and loss of principal is possible. The Fund's share price may change daily based on the value of its security holdings. Stock markets can be volatile, and stock values fluctuate in response to the asset levels of individual companies and in response to general U.S. and international market and economic conditions. In addition to large cap companies, the Fund may invest in small and/or mid cap companies, which can be more volatile than large cap firms. Security holdings in the fund can vary significantly from broad market indexes. ©2024 Parnassus Investments, LLC. All rights reserved. PARNASSUS, PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS and PARNASSUS FUNDS are federally registered trademarks of Parnassus Investments, LLC. The Parnassus Funds are distributed by Parnassus Funds Distributor, LLC. Before investing, an investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund and should carefully read the prospectus or summary prospectus, which contain this and other information. The prospectus or summary prospectus can be found on the website, www.parnassus.com, or by calling (800) 999-3505. Click to enlarge

