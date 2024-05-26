TCHP: Secretive And Unconvincing Growth ETF

deepblue4you

TCHP strategy

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) is an actively managed ETF launched on 08/04/2020. It has a portfolio of 74 companies and an expense ratio of 0.57%. Unlike traditional ETFs, TCHP doesn’t disclose its holdings every day. The latest available list of full holdings is dated of 03/31/2024 and the latest list of top 10 holdings is of 04/30/2024. However, the fund provides a proxy portfolio on a daily basis. Keeping the exact portfolio secret prevents other traders from predicting or copying the fund’s strategy. It also has some drawbacks, like a larger and more variable discount/premium, which may be amplified in volatile market conditions.

As described by T. Rowe Price, the fund focuses on “blue chip” companies with:

Leading market positions

Seasoned management teams

Strong financial health

Above-average growth and profitability

The fund intends to diversify sector exposure to reduce volatility. It primarily invests in common stocks, but may also hold ETFs and cash equivalents. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 11.6%. This article will use as a benchmark the S&P 500 index, represented by SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

TCHP portfolio

The next chart is based on the sector breakdown on 4/30/2024. The portfolio is overweight in the information technology sector (41.3% of asset value), followed by communication services (17.5%) and consumer discretionary (14.4%). Compared to the benchmark, TCHP overweights the top 3 sectors listed above and underweights all other sectors.

TCHP sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: T.Rowe Price)

The fund is very concentrated: the top 10 issuers, listed in the next table based on the proxy portfolio, represent 67.9% of asset value. The top 5 names have an aggregate weight of 50%.

Ticker Name Weight% EPSgrowth %TTM EPSgrowth %5Y SalesGrowth %TTM SalesGrowth %5Y MSFT Microsoft Corp. 13.64% 25.11 35.37 13.97 13.98 NVDA NVIDIA Corp. 11.64% 788.52 48.41 208.27 39.06 GOOGL, GOOG* Alphabet, Inc. 8.47% 45.00 21.56 12.40 17.53 AAPL Apple, Inc. 8.31% 9.26 15.55 -0.90 7.59 AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 8.20% 763.59 23.55 12.54 19.80 META Meta Platforms, Inc. 6.01% 115.95 14.46 21.62 19.29 LLY Eli Lilly and Co. 3.53% 7.89 13.74 29.76 9.69 V Visa, Inc. 2.85% 19.92 13.80 10.19 9.64 UNH UnitedHealth Group, Inc. 2.78% -25.13 14.37 12.96 10.43 MA Mastercard, Inc. 2.47% 25.70 16.16 12.75 10.94 Click to enlarge

* The two shares series of Alphabet Inc, listed by the fund as distinct holdings, have been grouped on the same line.

Fundamentals

TCHP is more expensive than the benchmark regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. It has higher aggregate growth rates, in accordance with the strategy description.

TCHP SPY P/E TTM 36.08 24.4 Price/Book 9.33 4.26 Price/Sales 5.65 2.79 Price/Cash Flow 25.67 16.79 Earnings growth 26.04% 21.92% Sales growth % 11.32% 8.79% Cash flow growth % 14.97% 8.80% Click to enlarge

Data source: Fidelity

In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least two red flags among: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. With this assumption, risky stocks weigh only 2.8% of asset value, which is an excellent point. Additionally, according to my calculation of aggregate quality metrics (reported in the next table), portfolio quality is significantly superior to the benchmark. The return on assets is especially impressive.

TCHP SPY Atman Z-score 15.87 3.71 Piotroski F-score 6.77 6.03 ROA % TTM 22.05 7.23 Click to enlarge

Performance

Since inception in August 2020, TCHP has lagged SPY by almost 20% in total return, as reported below.

TCHP vs SPY, since 8/10/2020 (Seeking Alpha)

However, it has outperformed the benchmark by almost 15% over the last 12 months:

TCHP vs SPY, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

TCHP vs competitors

The next table compares characteristics of TCHP and four popular growth ETFs focused on large companies:

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

TCHP QQQ SCHG VUG IWF Inception 08/04/2020 3/10/1999 12/11/2009 1/26/2004 5/22/2000 Expense Ratio 0.57% 0.20% 0.04% 0.04% 0.19% AUM $598.13M $269.69B $28.26B $219.99B $91.86B Avg Daily Volume $2.62M $19.32B $127.70M $335.42M $419.22M Holdings 74 102 250 203 444 Top 10 67.9% 47.92% 57.07% 57.85% 54.32% Turnover 11.6% 22.08% 9.00% 5.00% 14.00% Click to enlarge

TCHP is the smallest fund of this list by far (in assets under management) and the least liquid (in dollar volume). It also has the most concentrated portfolio and the highest expense ratio.

The next chart plots total returns since 8/10/2020. TCHP is far behind its passively managed competitors. SCHG and QQQ are leading the pack in this time frame, almost tie.

TCHP vs competitors, since 8/10/2020 (Seeking Alpha)

TCHP is the best performer over the last 12 months, though:

TCHP vs competitors, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF is invested in 74 companies with growth characteristics. TCHP is quite secretive about its strategy and portfolio. It is heavy in tech names and half of asset value is concentrated in 5 well-known mega caps. Quality metrics are excellent and TCHP has outperformed the S&P 500 and the most popular growth ETFs over the last 12 months, but performance since inception is underwhelming. TCHP's track record may be too short to assess its long-term potential, but it doesn’t help convince investors to pay an expensive fee and take the risk of premium/discount variability and low liquidity.