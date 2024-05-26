MongoDB Q1 Earnings Preview: Caution Ahead As Investor Optimism Remains Elevated

May 26, 2024 11:16 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB) StockGOOG, AMZN, MSFT
Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
872 Followers

Summary

  • MongoDB has underperformed the indices YTD. It will report its Q1 FY25 earnings on May 30, where it expects to generate $440M in revenue and $23.5M in non-GAAP operating income.
  • The company reported strong revenue and earnings growth in its Q4 FY24 earnings report, led by consumption trends and workload acquisition in its Atlas offering.
  • For FY25, management is focused on driving product innovation to bring new workloads, while expanding its sales capacity to gain market share among enterprise customers.
  • I believe we need to pay close attention to management’s commentary on consumption trends while assessing progress on gaining customers with $100K+ in ARR as the company expands sales capacity.
  • There appears to be elevated investor confidence given the last four quarters of earnings outperformance, meaning risk-reward does not look attractive at current levels.

MongoDB headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Introduction & Investment Thesis

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is a document-oriented database provider that has underperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 year-to-date. The company reported its Q4 FY24 earnings in March, where revenue and earnings grew 31% and

This article was written by

Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
872 Followers
Amrita runs a boutique family office fund in beautiful Vancouver, where she leads the investment strategy for the family fund. The fund's objective is to invest capital in sustainable, growth-driven companies that maximize shareholder equity by meeting their growth-oriented goals. In addition, she also started her own award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist which focuses on portfolio strategy, valuation, and macroeconomics in concert with her husband Uttam Dey who is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. Prior to cofounding her fund, Amrita worked for 5 years in high-growth supply-chain start-ups in downtown San Francisco, where she led strategy. During her time in the Bay Area, she also worked with venture capital firms and start-ups, where her efforts led her to grow the user acquisition business. During this time, she was introduced to investment portfolios and was able to maximize returns for clients during the pandemic. The cornerstone of Amritas work rests on democratizing financial literacy for everyone and breaking down financial jargon and complex macroeconomic concepts into formats that are easily digestible but more empowering than the typical investment thesis. Her newsletter has been featured as the Top Newsletter in Finance on popular newsletter platforms and she aims to bring her ideas to Seeking Alpha as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MDB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MDB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MDB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News