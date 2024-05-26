RSF: Unique Closed-End Fund Now Looking More Appealing

Tim Robberts

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:RSF) recently completed a rights offering, and as is common with rights offerings, the discount widened when announced. This is a unique closed-end fund in that it is a publicly traded interval fund. The vast majority of interval-structured CEFs are non-public.

We've discussed the interval structure before, but as a quick reminder, it can make this fund a bit more interesting when trading at a meaningful discount. This is because every quarter, the fund has to repurchase a minimum of 5% of shares outstanding. They also note that it can be up to 25%, but 5% has been the usual. That should, in theory, keep this fund's discount relatively more narrow.

Besides the more unique structure, the fund itself invests in a more oddball portfolio. The largest sleeve of the portfolio is to small business whole loans, then investment company debt, and they also leave meaningful allocation to investing in other CEFs.

Since our last update, the fund's performance in terms of total returns has been rather poor. They have produced some gains, but certainly nothing to get too excited about. However, a big factor is that the discount has widened since that update. This is not a fund that is designed to compete with the S&P 500 Index.

RSF Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

With a more material discount now and stabilizing rates (even potential rate cuts,) RSF is looking like a more interesting prospect as we are looking at quite a different environment going forward.

RSF Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.06

Discount: -7.93%

Distribution Yield: 11.04%

Expense Ratio: 1.95%

Leverage: 42.4%

Managed Assets: $115.25 million

Structure: Interval CEF

RSF's investment objective is "a high level of current income." They attempt to achieve this through "investing in credit instruments, including a portfolio of securities of specialty finance and other Financial companies that the Fund's Advisor, RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC believes offer attractive opportunities for income." They have no restrictions on maturity or credit quality.

This fund is highly leveraged and even with that, the fund's total managed assets make this quite a small fund. That can be a problem for larger investors that need more daily trading volume to get into and out of positions.

Stripping out the leverage, and net assets on this fund are only $66.35 million. With quarterly share repurchases, the fund would look like it is inevitable to keep shrinking.

To combat that, they do have rights offerings that they can conduct, and that's what we saw this year and last. The downside is that doing so has been dilutive, pushing the NAV per share lower.

This is one of the downsides of the interval structure when it comes to being publicly traded. When they are non-listed, they don't have to worry about trading volume, and the size of the fund then doesn't matter too much. They can also continually raise capital as long as investors are buying shares and know that the capital is mostly "locked in" aside from the quarterly repurchases.

On a better note, the fund was able to raise leverage by issuing preferreds that pay a fixed dividend. These are the RiverNorth 5.875% Series A Term Preferred (RMPL.PR). Now, back to more bad news: these come with a mandatory redemption that is coming up quite quickly on October 31, 2024. These were originally issued in 2017 when rates were much lower than they are now. It will be interesting to see if the fund pursues another preferred issuance and at what rate they may have to offer.

When including the fund's operating expenses, with its leverage expenses and loan service fees, we come to a total expense ratio of 9.30%. That, of course, is quite a shocking expense ratio. With a CEF sleeve, you will also have expenses on expenses in that portion.

Discount Has Appeal Due To Structure

When doing the quarterly repurchases at 5%, they note that they may repurchase an additional 2% of shares outstanding if more than 5% is tendered. However, that isn't a requirement, and it is up to the Fund.

If shareholders tender for repurchase more than five percent (5%) of the outstanding shares of the Fund, the Fund may, but is not required to, repurchase up to an additional two percent (2%).

That has resulted in sometimes a bit more than the 5% being repurchased over the last several quarters now.

RSF's Latest Quarterly Repurchase Info (RiverNorth)

Naturally, if the fund's discount is shallow, as it was throughout a good portion of 2022, there will be fewer investors who participate in these offers. This is because they can just sell the shares on the open market when trading near NAV rather than even having to participate in the tender offers.

RSF Historical Repurchase Info (RiverNorth (highlights from author))

That said, with a recent rights offering that follows one up in 2023 as well, that's help make the fund more volatile and fall to the discount we see today. Of course, that's only partially why, as CEF discounts had widened out to some historically wide levels through 2022 and even carried these overall wider discounts throughout 2023 as well.

Currently, the fund is trading just below its longer-term average but is well off of the premium level it was able to touch in 2022.

Ycharts

The fund's discount widened more materially recently due to the rights offering. As the shares nearly hit the floor of the offering, the actual discount that shares were purchased for didn't end up being all that beneficial for investors. Shares were issued at $15.04, while on the expiration day, the market price closed at $15.05. The day before the offer expired, shares actually closed at $15. The floor discount for the offering was 10%.

RSF Share Price And NAV on RO Expiration (CEFConnect (highlights from author))

Further, we can see in the above that when shares were issued on April 24, 2024, the NAV per share took an outsized hit of $0.44. Some of that is going to be natural market gyrations of the underlying portfolio, but it's also quite close to the $0.48 dilutive hit the NAV took in its 2023 offering.

In terms of past performance, the fund's results haven't been great, but they also list the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index in the table they provide. That index has done even worse as they have negative returns in each of the annualized periods except for RSF's inception.

RSF Annualized Performance (RiverNorth)

Distribution 10% Managed Policy

Similar to all of the RiverNorth funds, this one comes with an annual distribution policy based on the average NAV of the last five trading days of the year. In this case, we have a 10% policy, and currently, the fund is paying just above that amount.

RSF Distribution History (RiverNorth)

If it were to be reset today, we would see a very small trim, which suggests that for most of the first part of this year, the fund has been coming quite close to earning its distribution. That is also factoring in the dilutive offering that would have otherwise seen NAV be higher right now.

In the last several years, the fund hasn't been negatively impacted by higher rates in terms of seeing net investment income decline. This is due to the fixed-rate preferred leverage the fund was using and exposure to small business loans.

RSF Financial Stats (RiverNorth (highlights from author))

The yield on small business loans has been over the last couple of years, along with a higher rate environment. It hasn't been to the same level, but it was helpful nonetheless in combination with the fund not seeing their leverage costs rise.

For tax purposes, the fund has primarily seen distributions classified as ordinary income. That could make it more appropriate for a tax-sheltered account.

RSF Distribution Tax Classification (RiverNorth)

RSF's Portfolio

The fund's largest allocation is to small business whole loans, followed by investment company debt and CEFs. For the investment company debt, it is primarily holding business development company ("BDC") notes. Though, they also are holding the XAI Octagon Floating Rate Alternative Income Term 6.5% Preferred (XFLT.PR.A).

RSF Portfolio Asset Allocation (RiverNorth)

The weightings above are fairly consistent with what we saw previously, though CEF exposure has climbed from the 10% it was at before. We also see cash at 16% compared to 10% in our last update. This could be because they just recently completed the rights offering at the end of April and haven't put it to work yet.

We also see that special purpose acquisitions companies ("SPACs") exposure is down from the 11% level it was at previously. SPACs are generally sitting in cash or cash equivalents until they find a business to merge with. For that reason, the "cash" position here could be considered even higher.

The small business loans come with fairly short maturities, and that's what has helped to drive the average rate of the loans up in a now higher rate environment. As these loans turnover fairly quickly, they can start investing in loans that carry even higher yields. At the end of fiscal 2022, the rate listed was 4.21%, and now it is up to 5.03%

They list the maturity dates of 07/04/2020 to 06/25/2025. Of course, that means there are some that are past due, and that is noted in the last annual report. As of December 31, 2023, about $1.744 million of the whole loans were past due and that was 2.9% of net assets at that time.

All of the small business loan exposure is listed through Square.

RSF Small Business Loans (RiverNorth)

Defaults are on the rise and these whole loans are really not going to be immune. With that, we could see losses also start to creep up, and that remains a risk, in general, for the debt space if the economy starts to slow down.

Conclusion

RSF is quite a unique fund with its interval structure and its underlying investment portfolio. The fund's high expense ratio is a huge negative, and that is a big part of why the fund's performance has been quite weak. Of course, an environment where rates were rising aggressively didn't treat most fixed-income funds well.

Given that CEF discounts widened across the board during this time, that also hurt the CEF sleeve of this fund. That is also on top of the fund's own discount widening out, as this fund wasn't immune either. In that case, you are getting a bit of a benefit with the discount on discounts, but also that comes with expenses on expenses.

The fund's future prospects could be brighter as rates have stabilized, which led to more respectable results in 2023 over 2022. That is even with the fund's high expense ratio. Given that the fund's discount is now at a much more attractive level than when it was flirting with a premium in our last update, that also makes it a much more interesting prospect today.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.