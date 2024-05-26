Nikada

At the start of 2024, I wrote a relatively bearish article on Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CGBD), where the message was to avoid the BDC despite the attractive fundamentals.

What I liked about CGBD was the underlying focus on stable and defensive companies coupled with a heavy bias towards first lien structures. Plus, CGBD had its dividend well-covered at 118% (with adjusted NII), which in the context of growing top-line sent the right signal about the inherent sustainability of the dividend.

What I disliked about CGBD was the internal risk rating profile, where roughly 20% of the portfolio was categorized as "performing below expectations". This aspect alone was sufficient for me to decide allocating capital elsewhere in the BDC space - i.e., towards BDC players that carry similar fundamentals as CGBD, but with lower probability of experiencing incremental non-accruals.

Yet, after CBGD circulated its Q4, 2023 earnings report, I did a follow-up assessment and changed the rating from hold to buy. The key reason was the combination of even stronger dividend coverage and major improvements at the internal risk rating front.

Ycharts

Since my buy rating was issued, CGBD has nicely outperformed the index, which itself has registered rather enticing total return levels.

Now, just recently CGBD circulated its Q1, 2024 earnings deck, which embodies some additional great insights that are worth contextualizing with my current bull thesis.

Let's now review the Q1 earnings report and see whether CGDB could be still considered an attractive investment play.

Thesis review

During Q1, 2024, CGBD generated a total investment income at an amount of $62 million, which marks a minor decrease compared to the previous quarter. The drop is, however, attributed to mostly extraordinary items that were included in Q4, 2023 figures such as additional fees fees from successful exits and income stemming from a more notable volume of prepayments. Otherwise, the top-line was flat or in a similar level as in the prior quarter.

This is also supported by the expense side, which came in flat versus prior quarter - at ~ $34 million. This cost base includes a lower interest expense component (due to lower amount of outstanding borrowings), which is offset by a slight uptick in the SG&A.

As we can see in the table below, the bottom-line figure - i.e., net investment income per share - has landed at $0.54 per share, which is by $0.02 lower than in Q4, 2023, but still above the results that were achieved in any of the Q1 - Q3, 2023 quarters.

CGBD Q1, 2024 Earnings Presentation

All in all, it would be fair to conclude that performance-wise CGBD has delivered a stable performance without registering any meaningful uptick or decrease in its core metrics.

However, at the same time we have to appreciate the fact of a significantly larger origination volumes, which imply that CGBD is close to finally be in a position to again grow its portfolio. This is critical to keep the absolute level of net investment income per share stable and growing further from here.

In the recent earnings call, the commentary by Justin Plouffe - Chief Executive Officer - captured nicely the essence on how CGDB approaches new investment activity (which has, in my opinion, been part of the reason why in the recent quarters CGBD has not achieved positive net funding amounts):

Originations in the first quarter were up over 30% year-over-year and our pipeline continues to expand with both regular way and differentiated deal flow. As a reminder, it has always been our goal to drive performance with a consistent approach to direct lending anchored in disciplined credit selection and conservative portfolio management.

Keeping the investment policy strict is vital for avoiding a build-up of non-accruals. Here, speaking of non-accruals, similar to last quarter, there were no incremental non-accrual positions, which means that as of Q1, 2024 CGBD has only 0.2% of its total investment base classified under non-accrual or non-performing category. This is a very strong result in the context of BDC average, where typically we see non-accruals consuming from 2 to 3% of the portfolio values.

Also, as we can see from the table below, the internal risk rating status looks improved as there are no positions under rating 4 and 5 categories, which, effectively, indicate a high potential for becoming a non-accrual (i.e., being written off).

CGBD Q1, 2024 Earnings Presentation

Since the underlying core earnings have remained stable and there has not been any write-downs during Q1, 2024, the base dividend coverage stays at 135%, which, again, is above the BDC average. This is even despite the fact that CGBD has grown its dividend by 25% since 2022. With such a strong coverage and sound fundamentals, the current forward dividend yield of 11% could be easaly deemed enticing.

The comment by Tom Hennigan - Chief Financial Officer - provides an extra layer of comfort in being able to count on CGBD's attractive distribution profile:

In terms of the forward look for earnings for the rest of 2024, we continue to see support at a $0.50 per share level based on the latest interest rate curves and our current conservative positioning on leverage. We've maintained a conservative disciplined approach that we believe will enable us to continue consistent dividend payouts in a variety of rate environments, including when rates normalize, to remain highly confident in our ability to comfortably meet and exceed our $0.40 base dividend and continue paying out supplemental dividends each quarter.

The bottom line

In a nutshell, Q1, 2024 earnings figures were decent and still indicative of a strong underlying performance even though there was a $0.02 per share drop in net investment income. Yet, if we adjusted for the extraordinary items that inflated the Q4, 2023 figure, we would effectively arrive at a flat performance level, which itself is better than in any of the quarters during Q1 - Q3, 2023 period.

On top of this, CGBD has finally started to recognize higher volumes in deal originations, which should introduce a tailwind for the net investment income growth. And the most important thing here to underscore is that while the originations are up, CGBD remains committed to conservative underwriting standards that should shield the portfolio from an unnecessary build-up of non-accruals.

The dividend is well-covered with an implied yield of around 11%, which, in my opinion, is very attractive against the backdrop of the aforementioned dynamics. Carlyle Secured Lending is still a buy for me after Q1, 2024 report.