Yuji Sakai

I last covered the SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA: NYSEARCA:FEZ) in mid-2023. In that article, I argued that FEZ's cheap valuation and strong momentum made the fund a buy. FEZ has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 since, slightly underperforming expectations.

FEZ Previous Article

Since my last article, fund valuations remain cheap, Euro growth expectations have come down, but U.S. inflation remains stubbornly above target. Under these conditions, I remain somewhat bullish on FEZ on diversification grounds, especially considering U.S. inflation and rate risk. Still, I'm less bullish than before.

FEZ - Overview and Analysis

Index and Portfolio

FEZ is an equity index ETF, tracking the EURO STOXX 50 index. It invests in the largest European companies within each industry, for a total of 50 stocks. As with most indexes, applicable stocks must also meet a basic set of inclusion criteria, and there are rules and constraints meant to ensure diversification.

FEZ is a reasonably well-diversified fund, with exposure to almost all relevant sectors. Real estate / REITs seem to be the only exception, partly due to classification issues, partly due to REITs being uncommon abroad.

FEZ

Looking at sector drifts, the fund seems overweight old-economy industries, including financials and industrials, while being underweight growth, tech, and communications services. Sector drifts are reflective of economic differences between the U.S. and Europe: almost all tech giants and startups are headquartered in the U.S, Europe has older banks and some industrial giants.

Etfrc.com

FEZ provides exposure to most of the larger European countries, excluding the United Kingdom. It is significantly overweight France, moderately overweight Germany. Seems a bit less diversified than expected, almost certainly due to focusing on the larger companies within each industry (not a ton of large companies in, say, Portugal or Bulgaria).

FEZ

FEZ's largest holdings are all well-known European large-caps, including ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and LVMHF / Louis Vuitton.

FEZ

To summarize, FEZ provides investors with diversified exposure to large-cap European stocks.

Valuation Analysis

U.S. stocks almost always trade with comparatively expensive valuations, as investors are willing to pay premium prices for the growth and stability offered of the U.S. economy and its corporations. Right now, U.S. equities are almost 35% more expensive than international stocks on an earnings basis. Premiums are the highest they have been in decades, more than twice historical averages.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

The S&P 500 is currently 50% - 100% more expensive than FEZ on most relevant valuation metrics, an even wider spread than indicated above / average.

Morningstar - Table by Author

FEZ's cheap valuation is mostly the result of the prolonged U.S. bull market / ever-rising valuations, especially in the growth tech sector. Spreads between growth and value have rarely been wider, which impacts lots of funds, including FEZ.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

Stagnation since the Euro crisis, and losses since the Ukraine war, also partially explain FEZ's cheaper valuation.

Cheaply valued stocks could outperform in the coming years, contingent on valuations normalizing. Valuations could normalize for many reasons, including improved or changed economic fundamentals and investor sentiment.

My experience these past few years has been that U.S. value stocks have performed reasonably well, with some of my top picks outperforming the S&P 500 by very healthy margins. These include the Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA: AVUV) and the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS: COWZ).

Data by YCharts

The track-record of international stock ETFs is much more mixed, and strongly dependent on the specific time period analyzed. FEZ itself has underperformed this past year, outperformed these past two, underperformed these past three.

Data by YCharts

Performance for other international ETFs is mixed, but generally worse than FEZ. As an example, the Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ: VXUS), one of the largest international equity ETFs in the market, has been flat these past three years, significantly underperforming both FEZ and the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, sentiment for European stocks is reasonable enough. Further gains seem possible, although definitely not certain. At the same time, I genuinely see few catalysts for European stock market valuations improving.

Cheap valuations also boost the positive impact of any dividends or buyback programs. As an example, with an average PE ratio of 13.9x, FEZ's underlying holdings could increase their earnings by 7.2% per year if they spent all their earnings on buybacks. For the S&P 500, earnings would only rise by 4.6%.

European companies do not engage in significant buybacks, at least not too a much greater extent than American ones. FEZ's 2.4% dividend yield is a bit higher than that of the S&P 500, but not high enough for these issues to be an important consideration.

Data by YCharts

Overall, FEZ's cheap valuation could lead to significant capital gains and outperformance moving forward, an important positive for shareholders. Gains are anything but certain, and I'm not seeing any catalysts for these.

Inflation Risk Analysis

Although I don't see any catalyst for European stock market valuations improving, I do see one possible catalyst for U.S. stock market valuations decreasing: inflation. Inflation in the U.S. seems to have stabilized in the 3.0% - 4.0% range since mid-2023, quite a bit higher than the Fed's long-term target of 2.0%. Inflation in the Eurozone is lower at 2.4%, and still trending downwards.

Data by YCharts

Due to the above, the Fed might be forced into maintaining higher rates for longer, perhaps even hike rates even more. Although rate hikes do not necessarily lead to lower stock prices, the S&P 500 plummeted almost 20% last time rates were hiked. Similar losses next time rates are hiked are a distinct possibility.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, inflation and rate risk remain something of a concern for the U.S. European stocks look stronger, safer, in this regard.

Growth Analysis

European companies have seen below-average earnings growth for decades. Analysists expect the same moving forward, with expectation of 10.8% annual earnings growth for FEZ's underlying holdings:

FEZ

compared to 14.1% for the S&P 500:

SPY

FEZ's below-average growth prospects are a negative for the fund and its shareholders and help explain the fund's cheap valuation. Do bear in mind, European companies have seen below-average growth rates for decades, and valuations have rarely been this cheap.

Performance Track-Record

FEZ's long-term performance track-record is quite mediocre, with the fund underperforming the S&P 500 since inception, and by very wide margins.

Data by YCharts

FEZ's underperformance was almost entirely due to U.S. tech mega-cap outperformance from 2009 to 2022. Although the fund does have some tech exposure, including investments in ASML and SAP (SAP), it is significantly underweight said industry.

Etfrc.com

FEZ's underperformance is also partly the result of bad timing. There are cycles of U.S. and international equity outperformance, and the fund has mostly existed during a prolonged period of U.S. outperformance. Performance would look much different if the fund had existed during the 80s, for instance.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

At the same time, do bear in mind that the years of consistent, significant U.S. equity outperformance are mostly over. Right now, performance seems mixed, with U.S. sometimes outperforming, international sometimes outperforming. As mentioned previously, FEZ has slightly underperformed since I last covered the fund, but these figures do change all the time.

Conclusion

FEZ's diversified holdings and cheap valuation make the fund a buy.