cokada/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:BATS:IETC) is a hold for multiple reasons related to its focus on U.S. tech independence. While companies that lean towards U.S. independence may see reduced geopolitical risk, the flipside is a lack of diversified supply chains. Additionally, the forecast growth of international and emerging markets represents enormous value to a company’s potential revenue. Finally, increased globalization makes large-cap growth increasingly infeasible without international partnerships. Therefore, a fund that aims to capture U.S. independent holdings will not only struggle to achieve its objective but will also likely see sub-optimal performance.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

IETC is an actively managed ETF that seeks to capture U.S. technology holdings that have majority of their capability, revenue, and production within the United States. With its inception in 2018, the fund has 151 holdings and $260.70M in AUM. By sub-industry, the fund is heaviest on software and services at 38.07%, followed by semiconductors and semiconductor equipment at 23.92% weight.

For comparison purposes, other funds examined are iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW), Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT), and SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK). IYW is another iShares fund but is passively managed and does not have the same focus on U.S.-based tech holdings as IETC. Vanguard’s VGT fund is the most diversified fund compared with over 300 holdings. It is also the largest fund by AUM. VGT is focused purely on the information technology sector and therefore lacks communication sector companies like Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL). Finally, XNTK captures holdings in the IT and consumer discretionary sectors. It is the least diversified with just 35 U.S. technology-related companies.

Funds Compared: Performance, Expense Ratio, and Dividend Yield

Because of the information technology sector’s strong performance over the past decade, all funds significantly outperformed the market as measured by the S&P 500 Index. As IETC was initiated in 2018, a 5-year timeframe was utilized for performance comparison. IETC has a 5-year average annual return of 21.77% with a total price return of over 157%. By comparison, VGT saw a 5-year average annual return of 19.38%, while IYW saw a 5-year average annual return of 23.85% and XNTK saw an 18.46% 5-year average annual return.

5-Year Total Price Return: IETC and Compared Information Technology ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

A positive factor for IETC is its attractive expense ratio at 0.18%. This is particularly cheap for an actively managed fund and even beats peer funds IYW and XNTK. Because top technology companies are focused on growth rather than paying dividend income to investors, all funds’ dividend yields are low. At 0.62%, IETC has a dividend yield over the past year that is only lower than Vanguard’s VGT fund.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

IETC IYW VGT XNTK Expense Ratio 0.18% 0.40% 0.10% 0.35% AUM $260.70M $17.46B $73.52B $810.35M Dividend Yield TTM 0.62% 0.22% 0.66% 0.32% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR 5.11% -4.09% 8.75% -0.07% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, 25 May 24

IETC Holdings and Key Disadvantages

While IETC focuses on companies that base their production and revenue within the U.S., international connections are prevalent in most of its top holdings. For instance, IETC’s top holding, Microsoft (MSFT), saw 49% of its revenue come from international sources in 2022. However, companies like Apple (AAPL) that see most of its revenue internationally receive much lower weight with IETC at just 2.61%. This represents a distinct difference from IYW and VGT with over 15% weight on AAPL.

Top 10 Holdings for IETC and Compared Technology ETFs

IETC – 151 holdings IYW – 131 holdings VGT – 313 holdings XNTK – 35 holdings MSFT – 10.20% MSFT – 17.86% MSFT – 17.28% NVDA – 5.25% NVDA – 9.58% AAPL – 15.41% AAPL – 15.27% MU – 4.05% AVGO – 9.43% NVDA – 14.02% NVDA – 11.89% TSM – 3.76% AMZN – 7.81% META – 3.52% AVGO – 4.40% QCOM – 3.64% CRM – 5.12% AVGO – 3.07% CRM – 2.00% AMAT – 3.54% ACN – 4.95% GOOGL – 3.05% AMD – 1.96% AVGO – 3.54% ORCL – 3.58% GOOG – 2.60% ADBE – 1.60% NFLX – 3.36% AAPL – 2.61% CRM – 2.28% CSCO – 1.46% META – 3.36% GOOGL – 2.29% AMD – 1.99% ACN – 1.44% LRCX – 3.27% CSCO – 2.08% QCOM – 1.96% ORCL – 1.44% ASML – 3.22% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 25 May 24

While IETC’s U.S.-focused holdings result in lower geopolitical risk, there are multiple other risks that arise from limiting holdings with international exposure. These include the benefits from diversified international supply chains, the leveraging of international and emerging market growth, and the competitive advantages of companies that receive diversified international revenue streams. These factors are discussed in further detail below.

NVIDIA: Diversifying Global Supply Chains

The first reason why achieving U.S. independence is sub-optimal is the benefit of globally diversified supply chains. One example of a company that is achieving global diversity in its supply chains is NVIDIA (NVDA). With recent spectacular growth, NVIDIA recently saw a year-over-year revenue increase of over 125%. To fuel semiconductor demand and the artificial intelligence boom, the company is diversifying its supply chains. It aims to achieve this diversification by investing $250M in Vietnam. Nvidia’s CEO has called Vietnam its “second homeland” as it seeks to expand global presence and robustness of its supply chain. Nvidia is also counting on the potential growth of AI in emerging markets and therefore sees Vietnam as strategically placed. However, NVDA’s holding weight represents a notable difference between IETC and peer funds. Because of its growing global presence, IETC holds a lower weight on NVDA at 9.58% compared to IYW’s 14% and VGT’s 11.9%. Personally, I see globally diversified supply chains as a strength worthy of greater weight instead of reduced weight.

Amazon: Significant International Revenue

Another factor that represents a drawback for IETC is the opportunity cost of the revenue from international and emerging markets. Globalization has resulted in a highly interconnected world and companies that resist this interconnectedness will likely see reduced revenues. For example, looking at the S&P 500 Index, almost 30% of revenue on average comes from international sources. It is no accident that these companies achieved their place in the index by capturing international customers and diversifying with global supply chains.

Breakdown of S&P 500 Revenue by Country (S&P Dow Jones Indices and FactSet, spglobal.com)

An example of a company seeing increased global potential is Amazon (AMZN). Surprisingly, IETC has 7.8% weight on Amazon. However, the online merchandise store is hardly a U.S.-independent company. Amazon sees 13% of e-commerce sales worldwide. As international and emerging markets grow and Amazon sees a greater proportion of its sales worldwide, one must wonder if IETC will actively reduce its weight on the e-commerce company.

Apple: Capitalizing on Global Growth

A final downside is the diversification of revenue sources that large, globally focused IT companies have achieved. Perhaps the greatest example is Apple as majority of the company’s sales come from outside the United States. However, IETC has only 2.61% weight on the IT juggernaut, while VGT and IYW have over 15% weight each. Between 2012 and 2024, a key factor in Apple’s overall growth has been its growing international revenue.

Apple Revenue by Geographic Region, 2012-2024 (statista.com)

The International Monetary Fund predicts that emerging markets will soon grow at twice the speed of developed markets. Additionally, $22 trillion in new wealth is expected in Asia alone through 2025. Apple is a clear example of a company poised to take advantage of this growth. Therefore, IETC’s focus on U.S. independence will likely continue to result in a lower weight on AAPL and subsequently reduced performance for the fund.

Current Valuation

The information technology sector has seen incredible growth over the past several years. All tech funds examined have seen a one-year return greater than 37% while the S&P 500 has returned 27%. This recent outperformance is consistent with the comparative returns over the past five years.

One Year Performance: IETC and Peer Information Technology Funds (Seeking Alpha)

IETC has performed on par with peer funds despite the limiting factors previously discussed with its actively managed objectives. As a result of its strong performance, IETC and compared ETFs have high valuations as measured by their price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. IETC has one of the least attractive P/E and P/B ratios compared to peers and significantly higher than the S&P 500 Index’s P/E of 27.57. Despite a high valuation for IETC and peer funds, I believe the IT sector will continue to outperform the broader market looking forward. However, due to the multiple reasons discussed, I believe IETC will lag peer tech funds.

Valuation Metrics for IETC and Peer Competitors

IETC IYW VGT XNTK P/E ratio 40.58 40.90 33.90 29.28 P/B ratio 9.62 10.46 7.70 6.99 Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author from Multiple Sources, 25 May 24

Risks to Investors

A key risk factor impacting my thesis is political risk and uncertainty regarding the next U.S. presidential administration. For example, former President Trump has proposed 10% tariffs on imports as part of his campaign that would be about five times higher than the tariffs seen during his first administration. Import tariffs could allow IETC to outperform peer funds examined in this article due to the U.S. independence goal that it seeks to actively achieve.

The second risk factor is geopolitical risk. China has recently accounted for roughly 20% of Apple’s sales. Earlier this year, Apple’s iPhone sales dropped 24% in China due to increased competition from Huawei. Chinese government bans, policies, or incentives for its own national companies along with tensions between the U.S. and China present geopolitical risk for Apple. These geopolitical risks are reduced for IETC due to its active seeking of U.S.-focused companies.

Concluding Summary

While U.S. tech independence is attractive in theory due to its ability to reduce geopolitical risk, it is unrealistic in practice. The need for diversified, global supply chains as well as expanded revenue from international and emerging markets puts IETC’s focus on U.S. independence at a disadvantage to peer IYW and VGT funds. While I expect IETC to continue to see solid returns due to the growth of the information technology sector, I believe it will lag peer funds discussed in this article.