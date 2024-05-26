Weekly Bund Yield And FX Forecast, May 24: Forward Negative Spread Probability Up To 74.6%

Donald van Deventer
  • The inverted Bund yields continued this week with the negative 2-year/10-year yield spread at negative 50.5 basis points compared to negative 46.9 basis points last week.
  • As a result, today’s simulation shows that the probability of negative spreads in the 91-day period ending November 22, 2024 has moved to 74.6% from 70.8% in the prior week.
  • That means the probability that the inverted Bund yield curve ends by November 22, 2024 is 25.4% versus 29.2% last week.
  • The most likely one percent ranges for the 3-month yield (zero to 1%) and 10-year yield (1% to 2%) in 10 years are unchanged this week.
  • The simulation with U.S. Treasuries shows a Euro/U.S. Dollar exchange rate at a median value of 1.0648 and a standard deviation of 0.0952 one year forward.

This simulation has been done jointly with a U.S. Treasury yield simulation in a way that reflects the correlation among the 12 factors driving yields in each country.

Donald van Deventer
Dr. Donald R. van Deventer has been in the risk management business since completing his Ph.D. in Business Economics at Harvard University in 1977. He founded the Kamakura Corporation in 1990 after 13 years with two of the 10 largest banks in the US and a stint as investment banker in Tokyo. He joined SAS Institute Inc. as co-head, of the Center for Applied Quantitative Finance in 2022 when SAS acquired Kamakura Corporation. At the time Kamakura was acquired by SAS, Kamakura's institutional clients had total assets or assets under management of 48 trillion dollars.

He leads the investing group Corporate Bond Investor to bring Kamakura's state-of-the-art risk analytics to individual investors. The analytical processes underlying the Corporate Bond Investor are identical to those provided to institutional investors by SAS Institute Inc. He also provides a daily ranking of corporate bonds by best risk-adjusted return. His investing group is currently the only one on Seeking Alpha to focus exclusively on corporate bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

