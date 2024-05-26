CharlieChesvick

Please note all $ figures in $ CAD, not USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

Utilities and renewable energy have been beaten up hard in the last twelve to eighteen months. With higher inflation, interest rates have begun to creep up which has led investors to sell utilities as their yields become less attractive and the higher cost of debt puts a dent in cash flow and earnings. However, despite the macroeconomic challenges, one stands out because of its strong free cash flow generation and projected EBITDA growth over the next few years. With a stable 5.1% dividend yield, fully covered by the company's earnings, I believe Northland Power (TSX:NPI:CA) is a good candidate for income-oriented investors who are looking for dividends with a sprinkle of growth. In this article, I'll discuss the company's latest quarterly earnings for Q1 2024, management changes, my outlook, and my thoughts on valuation.

Overview

Northland Power is a producer of electricity from renewable and clean energy sources. Most of its operations are distributed under a regulated framework with operations across diverse geographies including Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.S. With 3.4GW in operations, 1.2GW comes from offshore wind, 1.4GW comes from onshore wind and solar, and 0.7GW comes from natural gas.

One of the reasons I like Northland Power is that it has a strong pipeline of projects that are set to come onto the market within the next three years. Northland has about 2.5GW of assets under construction, of which 2.2GW is offshore wind and 0.3GW is energy storage. Collectively, these new projects (most notably Oneida, Hai Long, and Baltic Power) should increase the company's EBITDA generation from $1.2 billion at the end of 2023 to $1.6-1.8 billion by the end of 2027, implying a 7-10% CAGR. As a key player in the renewable energy space, Northland should play a pivotal role in the energy transition.

Background

Shares of Northland Power have underperformed the TSX over the last one-, three-, five-, and 10-year time periods on a total return basis. In the last five years, for example, shares have delivered a total return of just 14% compared to the TSX's total return of 61%

The company's shares have essentially round tripped the last many years of gains, with the stock falling considerably (about 37% since the start of 2023 and 21% over the last twelve months. Needless to say, even with a nice 5.1% dividend, it's not been enough to satisfy investors of Northland Power.

Data by YCharts

The situation with Northland Power is not so much dissimilar to other renewable energy companies. Comparing Northland to its peers, we can see their total returns as a basket are negative over the last three years. Only Capital Power (CPX:CA) and NextEra (NEE) have positive total returns in the last three years.

Data by YCharts

Most of this can be attributable to higher interest rates, which weigh on utilities when the cost of debt rises. By their nature, utilities are often levered due to the low return economics of the industry. This leverage is often warranted given that their revenues are supported by stable and predictable demand coming from the end consumer. But when cost of debt (ie. interest rates) rise, this puts pressure on their earnings as their interest expense goes up.

Recent Results

In Northland Power's latest quarterly results, the company reported net production capacity of 2947 MW of power producing facilities. During the quarter, the company had total sales clock in at $755 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $58 million. Quarterly sales were up 21% on a year over year basis with adjusted EBITDA coming in just shy of $454mm, up 29% year over year.

Adjusted free cash flow was also strong at $226 million, with a 26% increase against the same quarter last year. The main items to FCF were $294 million of cash flow from operations less $62 million of interest expense and capex of $9 million. With the free cash flow that Northland Power generated, the company repaid $168mm for principal repayments on debt, so return of cash was debt-holder centric as the company reduced its net leverage.

As you might imagine, most of Northland's free cash flow generation is a function of the operating income its projects generate less interest on debt and project financing. Illustrated below are Northland's latest projections for sources and uses of cash for its Oneida, Hai Long, and Baltic Power, projects, the three big projects I mentioned earlier that will get Northland on the path to 5.6GW in operations by 2027.

Sources of Funds for Northland Projects (Investor Presentation)

Northland is a huge company with global operations that play in different areas of electricity generation, so I think it's helpful to analyze the company's results by segment.

In offshore wind facilities, Q1’24 electricity production was up 12% or 115GWh vs. Q1’23. Adjusted EBITDA contribution was $297 million, up a cool 31% year over year. On the conference call and in their MD&A, management noted that growth in the offshore wind facilities segment was particularly strong this quarter as a result of lower unpaid curtailments related to better pricing in Germany, with the Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm hitting a new all time record production level.

Current and historical power production of a facility is a key indicator of facility performance in offshore wind, and we can see that clearly across all of the company's facilities including Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht were all at or close to historical highs so things look to be going strong for Northland within this segment (source: SEDAR filing). In onshore renewable facilities, quarterly electricity production was 31% higher by 190GWh compared to last year with the adjusted EBITDA contribution of the segment climbing 7% to $88 million. Most of the demand in this segment came from higher wind resources at all facilities, but the New York onshore wind project which came online in fall of 2023 also helped to further gains. This was partially offset by the Spanish operations with solar source and market resources trending lower on a year over year basis.

Outlook

It's worth mentioning that Northland Power is undergoing some management changes. In March of this year, the company announced that CEO Mike Crawley would step down after leading company for six years. John Brace (Chair of Board of Directors and CEO before until 2018) will act as bridge until new CEO announced. Before this, in January, the previous CFO Pauline Alimchandani left to pursue another opportunity with Adam Beaumont, VP Finance & Head of Capital Markets, acting as interim CFO. In some cases, big management changes at the top might be cause for concern as the corporate vision and strategy could change. However, based on the tonality and guidance on the most recent conference call, I didn't any impression other than business as usual.

With the first quarter now in the bag, guidance for 2024 is effectively unchanged with 2024 adjusted EBITDA still expected in the range of $1.2B and $1.3B. Backing out FCF from FCF/share guidance gives a range between $330 million and $380 million. As I alluded to previously, Northland believes that the company can achieve a 7-10% EBITDA CAGR through 2027.

Importantly, it's also noted that it doesn't need to tap into equity or debt markets to fund this further and that it already has all of the financing it needs. My estimation is that while near term debt maturing is likely to be refinanced and pushed out to longer maturities, the total size of the long-term debt is unlikely to change.

Why? EBITDA should come in as operations come online and asset recycling should create options for future needs. One example of this was the sale of the Mexican La Lucha project in March. Once this sale closes, the company should add $205 million to its cash balance after taxes and transaction fees. In the back half of next year, we should also expect to see Hai Long start to produce power. This is a 1022 MW project that will service over 1 million Taiwanese households, so this is an exciting development for investors to look forward to.

I think the risk is also fairly minimal for most of these projects. According to the company's Investor Day presentation, a majority to 100% of product debt/interest exposure of Baltic Power, Hai Long, and Oneida are hedged for either the full duration of their loan or 10 years. Cash flow repatriation for Baltic and Hai Long are majority hedged for 15 and 10 years, respectively. So it seems that Northland Power has taken a very conservative approach in the development of these key assets in an effort to reduce external risks as much as possible.

Investor Presentation

Another reason I really like Northland Power is that the company will be significantly more diverse over the next three years. As shown from the chart below, while offshore wind will increase from 49% to 61%, the geographic concentration decreases providing a more resilient and stable parent company that's less susceptible to idiosyncratic risks. So increasing the portfolio diversification should make overall EBITDA (and hence the free cash flow generation) more steady and predictable over time.

Adjusted EBITDA Profile 2027 (Investor Day Presentation)

Valuation

Northland has a market cap of $6.05 billion, preferred equity of $145 million, minority interest of $375 million, total debt of $7.33 billion, and $687 million of cash which gives an enterprise value of $13.21 billion. With a total debt to enterprise value of 55%, the company appears to be highly levered within its capital structure. In addition, with a FCF/Debt ratio of 5% and a total debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.8x using the midpoint of guidance ranges, Northland Power is also levered on its earnings power and free cash flow generation.

I'm not particularly concerned about this for two reasons. Firstly, most of the debt is at the asset level. Of the $7.33 billion of debt, $3.08 billion was related to the offshore wind farms, $1.89 billion for onshore renewable, $820 million for efficient natural gas, $725 million for utility, and the remaining amount for construction related to onshore renewable and corporate, which includes green notes and credit facilities (source: Bloomberg). Secondly, because Northland generally finances projects and its operating facilities through non-recourse, secured credit agreements at the subsidiary level. According to S&P and Fitch ratings, the company has a BBB credit profile with a positive outlook. Cash plus available revolver gives $760 million of available liquidity which looks to be sufficient for a company like Northland Power.

When looking at the valuation of Northland Power, the company trades for about 10.3x 2024 EBITDA, using the lower bound of management's guidance. Compared to the industry mean of 11.5x EBITDA, the company's valuation appears to be in line with the peer group (source: S&P Capital IQ). For a company that is expected to grow EBITDA at a high-single digit CAGR over the next few years, the valuation appears to be reasonable.

Even though the dividend payout ratio may be on the high end at 92.1% for a 5.1% yield, I think that the investments that Northland Power has been making, particularly in Hai Long and Baltic Power, should support the dividend longer term. And while I'm not counting on the dividend increasing from here, dividend growth could be in the cards if free cash flow generation proves to be better than expected.

Comparable Companies Analysis (Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ)

Conclusion

In summary, in spite of the weakness underlying the broader utilities and renewable energy companies due to economic challenges, Northland Power emerges as a compelling investment opportunity with a safe 5.1% dividend that is well covered by the company's free cash flow generation. In my view, with a strong pipeline of projects set to come online in the next three years (Oneida, Hai Long, and Baltic Power), the company looks well positioned for strong EBITDA growth in the 7-10% annually to reach its $1.6-1.8 billion by the end of 2027. While debt is a concern for most companies in the sector, I have confidence in Northland's ability to underwrite at the asset level and access debt at attractive rates given its investment grade BBB rating. With shares trading at a reasonable valuation at 10.3x 2024 EBITDA, in line with industry peers, I believe that Northland Power is an attractive investment in the renewable energy space, particularly for income-oriented investors like retirees who are seeking safe and reliable dividends to add to their portfolios.

