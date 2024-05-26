Jonathan Kitchen

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

In January 2023 I dubbed ChatGPT as "turning point in the AI revolution". I said:

The needs of AI are going to require so much more computer processing and data than we can imagine. The growth is truly going to be exponential and secular. There seems to be no way around this: Deploying large scale natural language processing AIs, is going to be the backbone of a new evolution of the web, which will produce an infinity more content than Web 2 ever did.

I thought at the time that it would be a good idea to ask ChatGPT:

What is the key hardware infrastructure required at scale for ChatGPT to be used by billions?

He answered that basically we would need cloud providers like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG). We would need GPU and CPU manufacturers like Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), Intel (INTC). We would need network equipment providers like Cisco (CSCO) & IBM (IBM). We would need storage solutions, from the likes of Western Digital or Seagate (STX).

We narrowed it down to a handful of dividend stocks, which included IBM (IBM), Seagate (STX), and Broadcom (AVGO).

IBM vs STX vs AVGO vs SPY (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Both AVGO and STX have vastly outperformed the S&P 500. IBM matched the S&P 500's performance before dividends up until a couple months ago, and beat it when including dividends. We did suggest selling IBM close to its top.

So generally speaking, our AI plays have done quite well. Not as well as say Nvidia, but very nice capital returns for conservative dividend investors such as ourselves. The chart below charts the returns of Nvidia relative to the S&P 500 and the Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD).

NVDA vs SPY vs SCHD (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

But all of this thinking, which was done as teamwork between generative AI and my little brain, was very much 1st level thinking.

2nd level thinking opportunities

Given that we are not specialized investors, but general dividend investors, my thinking on the topic hadn't gone much further until I was listening to Goldman Sachs (GS) first quarter earnings call.

I believe their CEO, David Solomon, to be a very smart and switched on person. This is not surprising, you do not get to the top of an elite institution like Goldman by accident.

In the call, he said something which got my attention:

I also want to touch on a topic coming up in virtually every client conversation I have, Artificial Intelligence. While there is broad consensus about the transforming potential of AI, there is an enormous appetite for perspectives on how certain aspects may play out, including the timeline for commercial impact, shape of potential regulations, impact on jobs, and where value will accrue in the ecosystem. Today, we are proud to be at the forefront of advising clients on these topics and how to think about potential use cases in their operations. As we look longer-term, to the extent that this technology develops in line with expectations, there will be significant demand for AI-related infrastructure and as a result, financing, which will be a tailwind to our business.

We had figured out the infrastructure part of the equation, but hadn't thought 2 steps further.

Goldman gives us a piece of the puzzle: AI infrastructure requires financing.

Another piece of the puzzle came to me from two different places:

Hindenberg's short report of Equinix (EQIX) listening to Tucker Carlson on Joe Rogan's podcast (please don't judge me).

Both highlighted the electricity demand which would increase dramatically from AI workloads in upcoming years.

An IEA report suggested data center energy demand could double in the next few years, so there is maybe something here: AI needs electricity.

This gives us two themes:

Providing the required electricity for AI. Providing the required financing for AI.

This leads us to two dividend stocks, which have AI upside yet do not depend on AI and should do very well with or without revenue from the segment.

Providing the required electricity for AI.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, said at the World Economic Forum:

We do need way more energy in the world than we thought we needed before. We still don’t appreciate the energy needs of this technology.

Some projections suggest that demand from data centers could triple by the end of the decade.

Utilities were not ready for AI. Now they are scrambling.

Dominion Energy (D) shared their projections for Data Center energy demand from their clients.

Dominion Energy

This is in line with Goldman's estimates that data center power demand will 2.5x by the end of the decade.

Goldman Sachs

In 2021, we collectively thought the US electricity demand would grow slower than in the past. Now we think it will grow faster.

Bloomberg

The short term impact is that utilities are delaying the retirement of natural gas plants, as natural gas presents readily available energy to support demand.

While natural gas is cleaner than coal, it is not emission free, and this will lead to trouble down the line with utilities pledges towards clean energy. They will have to resort to investing in more clean energy plants down the line, or purchasing clean energy from the likes of NextEra Energy (NEE).

Like their CEO said at the latest earnings call:

We are seeing significant demand across the entire U.S. economy. That of course includes data centers, technology, AI driven compute demand. But it is also manufacturing, the re-domestication of the important industries in the U.S. And it is also oil and gas and chemicals companies looking to get lower cost energy solutions into their mix that spurs a need for a lot of build. When I consider current energy demands, the long-term electricity needs, and our competitive advantages, I wouldn't trade our opportunity set with anyone.

NextEra Energy is essentially two businesses:

Florida Power & Light -FPL- a Florida based utility.

Energy Resources: involves the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy projects.

Both are growing and leading to satisfying earnings per share growth.

NEE Investor Presentation

FPL contributes to approximately 58% of adjusted earnings, with Energy Resources contributing the balance. I believe that both will continue to grow, but that within the decade, Energy Resources will likely overtake FPL, and that insofar as the AI theme is concerned, energy resources is the beneficiary.

Why?

NextEra Energy's Energy Resources segment sells the energy generated from its renewable energy projects to a variety of customers, including:

Utilities: NextEra Energy sells electricity generated from its renewable energy projects to other electric utilities under power purchase agreements (PPAs). These agreements often involve long-term contracts where the utility agrees to purchase a certain amount of electricity at a predetermined price over a specified period. Commercial and Industrial Customers: The Energy Resources segment also enters into contracts to sell renewable energy directly to large commercial and industrial customers, such as corporations, municipalities, universities, and other institutions. These customers may seek to meet sustainability goals or benefit from stable, long-term electricity prices offered by renewable energy sources. Wholesale Markets: NextEra Energy participates in wholesale electricity markets, where it sells electricity generated from its renewable energy projects to other market participants, such as retail electricity providers, electric cooperatives, and power marketers. These transactions often occur in real-time or through long-term contracts in organized electricity markets.

Number 1 and 2 are of particular interest to me:

Other utilities buy from NEE to meet state mandates. I explained this when I opened coverage on NEE earlier this year:

In the United States, many states have implemented mandates known as Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) or Clean Energy Standards (CES), which require that a certain percentage of the electricity sold by utilities within the state comes from renewable or clean energy sources. State mandates drive demand for renewable energy, as utilities and other power providers must meet the set quotas. This directly benefits companies that produce renewable energy, providing them with a stable and growing market. To meet RPS/CES requirements, utilities often enter into long-term power purchase agreements with renewable energy producers. These contracts provide stable and predictable revenue streams for companies like NEE.

This is a solid differentiating point for NEE and a source of durable growth. The corporate customers are also particularly interesting and a source of significant future growth.

I expect both to grow at a good pace in the upcoming years.

What's more, NEE is attractively priced, and should continue to grow the dividend at 10% per annum for at least the next two years. Management mentioned during the last earnings call:

the Board of Directors of NextEra Energy approved a targeted growth rate in dividends per share of roughly 10% per year through at least 2026 off a 2024 base.

NextEra Energy (NEE) is trading at $76 and is up over 25% since I initiated coverage with a "buy" rating in February this year.

NEE DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

The stock yields 2.7%, which is just above its ten year median of 2.6%, and still offers a good entry price at this level.

Providing the required financing for AI.

I talked about this briefly in the introduction, mentioning Goldman Sachs (GS).

Financing will be required for AI infrastructure and power. M&A will happen inevitably, as will debt and equity underwritings.

The chart below shows that EY projects a clear M&A recovery in 2024 and 2025.

EY

Remember a lot of the deals we're currently seeing are all stock deals. Debt loaded deals are still on the fence, as they're waiting for some clarity regarding direction of rates to go through.

Within the next year, investment banking will increase, and AI driven projects will be an increasingly large part of the equation.

Exactly one month ago, I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha suggesting GS as a top buy to profit from the upcoming cycle of M&A, and debt and equity underwriting, which has underwent a recovery in the first quarter of 2024,and set to continue rising in upcoming quarters and years, as we move on from the slump experienced in 2022 and 2023.

Since then, Goldman's stock has increased by 15%, and in the process has risen to a level at which I'm no longer purchasing the stock.

GS DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Don't get me wrong now, I believe that Goldman is just getting started and the stock still has a lot of room to increase. It has recently reached new ATHs after getting rejected a few months ago. Stocks which reach new ATHs usually keep going higher.

I think this is definitely the case here, but I no longer think GS is the obvious investment bank to buy at these levels. If you bought it great, now consider adding more of this stock: Morgan Stanley (MS).

MS DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

40 days ago I wrote about Morgan Stanley suggesting the stock was a buy at $93. Since then the stock has increased to $99, and is now just $9 below its ATH which was reached in early 2022.

Just like GS, I expect MS to continue its rise in this cycle, and do very well. Investment banking revenues were up 16% in Q1.

MS currently yields 3.44%, which I feel is a great entry yield given the double digit dividend growth we've come to expect from the firm.

The wave of investment in AI is just getting started. Research from GS shows that in the past year the share of Russell 3000 stocks mentioning AI on earning calls has doubled from 8% to over 16% between 2022 and 2023. I don't have the latest data, but it is probably quite a bit higher in 2024. Of the 100 or so earnings calls I listened to this quarter, I heard the theme come up again and again.

Goldman Sachs

The research is dated, but invariably we're seeing AI investment grow dramatically. Investment banks will be financing these investments.,

Goldman Sachs

I believe that investment banks offer a brilliant opportunity for investors right now, as they are coming out of their slump.

Conclusion & further ideas

There is no doubt in my mind that AI investment is coming, and that we are already seeing elevated levels of activity happening.

I presented two compelling opportunities in this article, but there are others for those who are willing to look. Of course data center REITs are an obvious investment theme.

Digital Realty (DLR), the data center REIT saw accelerating momentum in the quarter, thanks to AI led demand.

While I think DLR can increase higher, it is already expensive, hasn't been increasing its dividend for a while, and not at a good price for an entry. Equinix (EQIX) is marred in fraud allegations, which might or might not be fully substantiated. Until I can fully wrap my mind around it, I won't build a position.

Looking further down the line, Accenture (ACN) might be able to generate significant business from GenAI opportunities, as they help the businesses which want to integrate AI but do not know where to start.

While there has been a lot of hype, the hype has been backed up by a lot of activity, which will continue to benefit some businesses greatly for years to come.

Smart dividend investors should find opportunities where they can to profit from the theme while not exposing themselves to overvalued securities.