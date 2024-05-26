Xiaomi: Long Growth Runway, Undemanding Valuation

LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
3.05K Followers

Summary

  • Xiaomi's foray into EVs has delivered early results and long term prospects are promising helped by industry growth and Xiaomi's competitive advantages.
  • Tech is a rapidly-changing industry but Xiaomi's unique market position is difficult to emulate and potential threats from a comparable rival is unlikely for the foreseeable future.
  • For a company with competitive advantages in a high-growth industry, their valuation appears undemanding.

front of Xiaomi auto SU7 electric car outside store

Robert Way

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) (OTCPK:XIACY) is the only major smartphone maker in the world with an EV business, an industry with tremendous long term growth prospects. For a company wielding competitive advantages in an industry

This article was written by

LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
3.05K Followers
Long only, focused on high quality businesses with economic moats and solid business fundamentals. Sector and geography agnostic. Long term investment horizon. None of the articles constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. Please consult with a professional investment advisor prior to making any decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XIACF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XIACF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XIACF
--
XIACY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News