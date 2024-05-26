Information Services Group: Opportunity Still Intact

Fenway Investing profile picture
Fenway Investing
52 Followers

Summary

  • Information Services Group (III) posted softer sales in Q1, but the company is still positioned for growth from various initiatives and from the shift to recurring revenue.
  • III's new product, ISG Tango, has the potential to add additional sales to their legacy Sourcing segment, while their recurring revenue business continues to target untapped accounts.
  • As sales grow over time, there should be material operating leverage driving additional EBITDA growth in excess of sales.

Group of business persons talking in the office.

VioletaStoimenova

Introduction

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) posted a softer first quarter for what I believe represents more transient macro issues. In other words, as noted last time I still think III is positioned to grow from various initiatives and from

This article was written by

Fenway Investing profile picture
Fenway Investing
52 Followers
Fundamental, cash-flow based investing. I'm always open to sharing ideas/thoughts, so please reach out.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of III either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About III Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on III

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
III
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News