The FOMC minutes from the last meeting were released on May 22nd, and the markets got spooked after the information was digested. In my opinion, the language that jeopardized a Fed pivot was that the committee members are looking for sustained progress of inflation moving toward 2%. There is no telling what this metric needs to be for the Fed to have the confidence they require to at least start the cutting process. My problem is that the Fed is almost waiting for the perfect moment, and this could cause them to wait too long before cutting. Once the Fed pivots, they don't have to cut at each meeting. I believe that the Fed should cut rates by 25 bps at the July meeting because the next meeting isn't until September. This will give them 2 months to digest the data and see how the economic landscape reacts to a small reduction in rates. This will also be enough time to see how prices are affected. The national debt continues to increase, and we are now paying over $835 billion annually in interest on the debt. If the Fed doesn't start cutting, I firmly believe it will do more damage than reducing rates because all of the debt maturing, including federal, personal, and corporate, will need to be refinanced at higher rates, and that could cripple the economy and throw us into a recession. The DOW fell by -2.14% to close the week after cracking 40,000, while the S&P 500 was relatively flat on the week as it declined by -0.13%. The Nasdaq was the clear winner as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) helped it close up 0.97% on the week. I think the markets are going to experience some turbulence until we get more clarity as to when a pivot will occur. CME Group has taken the probability of a rate cut at the June meeting down to 0% with a 99.1% chance rates remain unchanged. No matter what occurs, I will continue allocating capital and building out the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, as I believe there are still many opportunities to invest in.

The streak couldn't hold up forever, and in week 169, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio retraced a bit. After allocating $16,900 to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, its account value is $19,044.26, which is an ROI of $2,144.26 or 12.69%. Excluding the $100 weekly investment, there was a negative swing of -$282.46 in profitability. I made the decision to add 2 shares of Pfizer (PFE) and 1 share of British American Tobacco (BTI) this week as I focused on getting more positions to generate 1 share per year from their dividends. In week 168, I generated $9.03 of dividend income, and the combination of reinvesting the dividends and adding to PFE and BTI increased my forward projected annualized dividend income to $1,503.06 (0.46%). A new milestone has been achieved, and there are still 31 weeks left in 2024. If I can add an average of $8 per week in dividend income, I should finish the year producing around $1,751.06 from the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. I think there are several possibilities, and I wouldn't be surprised if $1,750 in dividend income is achieved or if I break through the $1,800 barrier. As time progresses, the compounding effect will intensify, and I am excited to see how the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio performs over the next several years.

The market doesn't go up every week, and neither does the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. There is a respectable amount of dividend income being produced, and my goals of generating recurring dividend income while mitigating downside risk continues to be achieved. We could be in for some rocky weeks leading up to the Fed meeting, and if Fed Chair Powell's message is hawkish at the June meeting, we could be in for a rough summer. I have built this portfolio with extreme diversification so it can navigate any market dynamic, just as it did throughout difficult geopolitical and macroeconomic events. This portfolio is a small subset of my overall portfolio, and it's being built brick by brick with a focus on sustainable dividend income that outpaces the risk-free rate of return. If we experience additional profitability that evaporates over the next several weeks, I will continue to invest and build out the portfolio as I have a long-term time horizon, and I am not worried about fluctuations over a short time.

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $429.80 (28.59%)

ETFs $360.95 (24.01%)

REITs $282.17 (18.76%)

CEFs $261.33 (17.39%)

BDCs $159.01 (10.58%)

Treasuries $9.80 (0.65%)

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $507.80 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In 2023, I collected $978.11 in dividend income from 660 dividends. After the first 20 weeks in 2024, I have collected $547.35 from 270 dividends. This is 56.07% of the total dividend income generated in 2023 from 40.91% of the dividends produced.

I may not have generated a lot of dividend income this week, but it's roughly triple the amount of dividend income that was produced in week 21 of 2023. When I compare the two charts below, there is a significant amount of growth happening in dividend income YoY each week. There is still more than half of 2024 remaining as May winds down, and I believe I will have my first week of triple-digit income produced. As time progresses, it will be interesting to see how these charts compare. Eventually, I will generate an average of $100 of weekly dividend income in addition to investing $100 per week into the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. The snowball effect is just starting, and I am excited to experience the progression 1 week at a time.

We're headed into the last week in May, as June 1st is this Saturday. Currently, I have produced $88.46 in dividend income in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, which is 6.96% more than in May of 2023. I need to produce $11.54 of dividend income this week to exceed the $100 threshold I am looking to surpass, and in week 22 of 2023, I produced $21.78 in dividend income. I am confident that the days of producing less than $100 per month in dividend income are a thing of the past, and I am going to find out very soon if I am correct. At this rate, I think I can have at least 1 month that exceeds $150 of dividend income generated in 2024, and it will be interesting to see how the trend continues throughout the year.

In week 169, Kinder Morgan (KMI) and BTI made their way back into the green section of the table below, which represents all of the companies that are producing at least 1 share from their dividend income annually, while the BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) retraced. There are now 32 companies producing at least 1 share of their dividend income, which adds roughly $112.81 of additional dividend income generated. PFE is very close to crossing over into the green sector, and I will be working on getting a bunch of positions closer to this goal as the year progresses. It may not be realistic, but over the next 5-10 years, my long-term goal is to have every position in the portfolio generate at least 1 additional share each year from their dividends.

The good news is that REITs continue to decline with respect to how much of the portfolio they represent, but the bad news it isn't just because I am allocating capital elsewhere, REITs are declining in value. On the bright side, I won't feel as guilty if I add some shares of Realty Income (O) or VICI Properties (VICI) over the next several weeks. I plan on paying attention to REITs and ETFs to make sure they don't exceed 20% of the portfolio, but I will take opportunities when they present themselves to me.

Individual equities now represent 38.80% of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio while generating 28.59% of the dividend income. REITs, ETFs, CEFs, and BDCs make up 61.20% of the portfolio and generate 71.41% of the forward income. I plan on adding to every asset class within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio throughout 2024, but in the early stages, I will try to divert capital away from REITs in the short term.

Altria Group (MO) is still a significantly larger position in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, while Verizon (VZ) and Enbridge (ENB) continue to level out. Realty Income was actually replaced this week in the top-10 largest holdings, as the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) reclaimed a spot in the top-10 holdings. As the year progresses, I think there will be several long-lasting changes to the largest positions, and I can foresee some participants entering the picture. For now, I will try to keep every position below 5% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

BST is back in, and Realty Income has fallen out of the top-10 holdings once again. I have allocated $5,121.38 to the top-10 positions, and they are now valued at $6,070.18. The current ROI is $948.80 (18.53%), as each position is in the black. There has been $593.86 of dividend income generated, which is 11.60% of the original investment into the top-10 holdings. Going forward, I am projecting that $478.88 of my annualized income from the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio will be generated from the top-10 positions, as they collectively have a 9.35% yield. These positions represent 31.87% of the portfolio, while their forward dividend income is projected to generate 31.86% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's annualized income.

Week 169 Additions

In week 169 I added to my positions in Pfizer (PFE) and British American Tobacco (BTI).

Pfizer:

PFE has been the position I have added the most to recently. I plan on continuing to add to my position in PFE until it is generating at least 1 share per year from its dividends, and while it's still yielding above 5%.

I believe that PFE is one of the most mispriced stocks in the market and I am able to add shares at a 5.82% yield with 13 years of dividend growth behind it.

PFE trades at 12.33 times 2024 earnings and I think it's just too cheap.

British American Tobacco:

The main reason I added to BTI is because it appreciated in price and fell off of the list of positions generating 1 share per year from their dividends.

I think BTI is tremendously undervalued mainly because it's a tobacco company, as the market is overlooking how profitable it is.

BTI has a dividend yield of 9.52% and generates over $13 billion in annualized FCF.

When I look at the valuation, BTI trades at 6.5 times 2024 earnings, which is a steal in my opinion. I could be wrong, but I think the market is going to come around on tobacco stocks in general.

Week 170 Game Plan

Week 170 is upon us, and I will be adding a position or to a position based on the reader's suggestions. There is currently a front-runner for a new position, but I could be persuaded. Please leave all of your ideas in the comment section.

Conclusion

The dividend income keeps growing as I continuously allocate capital toward the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. This account started with a $100 investment, and over time, as I continued to invest $100 per week, it yielded 7.89% and generated $1,503.06 of annualized dividend income. Dividend investing isn't for everybody, and it isn't a replacement for focusing on capital appreciation, but if you are interested in building an income-producing portfolio, you don't need a large amount of seed capital to start. As time progresses, the amount of dividend income being produced will increase, and I expect that by the time I retire, this portfolio will play a role in paying for my monthly expenses. Please leave all of your comments and suggestions below, as I try to interact with everyone in the comment section. This week is reader suggestion week, so leave some ideas, as I will be adding a position or to a position based on the recommendations of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio community.