LIDAR Quarterly Insights Q1 2024 Summary

All Western LiDAR companies listed on US exchanges have delivered their Q1 results. The mixed outcomes indicated a challenging year ahead for consumer auto ADAS sector participants, with expectations of experiencing delays and significant cash expenditures. No new nominations were awarded during this period, but Cepton (CPTN) received a confirmation with a $10M NRE payment from Koito (OTCPK:KOTMY) to develop the truck nomination, announced in December.

Q1 2024 Results in Charts

Ouster (OUST) reported the highest revenue for the quarter and achieved the highest gross profit thanks to a gross margin of 29%, the highest in the group. Additionally, Ouster led in reducing operating cash flow consumption.

LIDAR Q1 2024 Revenue and Gross Profit in $000 (Financial Statements, SA, Author)

This, combined with expectations of the highest revenue for the year, has led to a significant increase in Ouster's market capitalization.

LIDAR Q1 2024 Market Capitalization in Millions of $ (Author)

Ouster has demonstrated the ability to operate with minimal cash utilization, though I expect the spending to fluctuate. I estimate Ouster's operating cash flow (OCF) to be around $15M per quarter for the rest of the year. However, Q1 has shown exceptionally positive cash management for the company. In comparison, Luminar (LAZR) had an $81M OCF consumption in Q1, which I expect to normalize to $45M moving forward. I suspect all companies will operate with similar levels of OCF, but perhaps Innoviz (INVZ). The company could reduce it to or below $20M.

LIDAR Q1 2024 Operating Cash Flow Consumption in $000 (Financial Statements, Author)

During the quarter, Luminar and MicroVision (MVIS) announced new ATM programs, each expected to raise $150M. Luminar completed its prior ATM, while MicroVision began drawing on its ATM in Q1. Ouster also took a small amount from its ATM this quarter. It will be interesting to see how the company manages its needs moving forward based on its gross profit and expenditures.

LIDAR Q1 2024 ATM Use in $000 (Financial Statements, Author)

The cash-on-hand levels illustrate the exit from Q1. Based on quarterly cash consumption, Ouster may have the most money by the end of Q2 unless Luminar draws on its $50M line of credit and aggressively sells its ATM. By the end of Q2, I estimate Luminar will have around $170M and Ouster around $175M without ATM use, while Aeva (AEVA) is expected to end Q2 with approximately $163M.

LIDAR Q1 2024 Cash in $000 (Financial Statements, Author)

2024 Revenue Expectations

Ouster and Luminar are significantly ahead of other companies in their 2024 revenue forecasts. These predictions are the most recent averages pooled by SA from analysts following each company. Ouster's numbers are mid-range of the company's projected 30-50% revenue growth, currently tracking a 41% increase over 2023 results. Luminar's results depend on successful revenue delivery from its AB Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) business, with the company indicating a mid-range $30M run rate per quarter for H2 2024.

LIDAR 2024 Revenue Estimate in $000 (SA, Author)

Ratings

I have written four articles covering company-level Q1 results, including Luminar, Innoviz, MicroVision, and Ouster. I downgraded Innoviz to a sell rating and renewed my sell rating on MicroVision, as my previous article was published over a year ago. I do not cover AEye (LIDR) or Cepton (CPTN), but both companies are not at the investment quality for different reasons. I expect Koito to take Cepton private, limiting investment opportunities with a current ceiling via offered price of $3.17 per share.

Despite gaining attention from traders for its low market cap and $28M in cash, AEye lacks revenue and development resources. The company has released news about a non-binding agreement with a tier 1 Taiwanese company and two agreements with Chinese entities in China. However, achieving a nomination with its prototype sensor Apollo without significant cash will be hard, even under the cost-sharing scenario with a new partner. Equally, if not even harder, would be to win business in China, a local market owned by Hesai (HSAI) and Robosense.

I have assigned a $23 per share target to Ouster based on the 12-month expectation timeline based on 2025 revenue of $178M and a price/sales ratio of 6 with 46M shares outstanding. Ouster reached a 52-week high of $14.17, post-Q1 release, but retraced to a closing price of $11.50 this past Friday, in between, passing my old target of $12 per share and prompting me to evaluate the stock with a new objective. I rate Ouster as a strong buy; the company is the only my positive recommendation in this sector.

