The loan quality profile of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) continued to look very healthy in the last quarter, as did the business development company’s dividend coverage setup.

The BDC is also originating a healthy amount of new loans which will add to Prospect Capital’s net investment income moving forward and that therefore could further improve the BDC’s dividend coverage.

I think that Prospect Capital’s 37% discount to net asset value is not appropriate and when taking into account that the BDC’s portfolio metrics, the stock’s 13% yield is still worth buying for passive income investors, in my view.

My Rating History

My last stock classification for Prospect Capital was Buy due to the business development company maintaining its dividend and having a diversified portfolio profile.

Taking into account that Prospect Capital’s non-accrual ratio remained overall very low as of March 31, 2024 and that the dividend continued to be well-covered by net investment income, I think that passive income investors are getting a really good bargain here with Prospect Capital.

Portfolio Review, Originations And Health Non-Accrual Setup

First and Second Liens made up 73.6% of Prospect Capital’s portfolio investments as of March 31, 2024 which signifies only a small change compared to the prior quarter which is when those investments accounted for 74.2%. Prospect Capital’s portfolio was valued at $7.8 billion in the last quarter, reflecting a 2.3% increase QoQ due primarily to new originations.

Portfolio Review (Prospect Capital)

In the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Prospect Capital originated a total of $219.5 million in new originations, which compares against total repayments of $114.5 million. As a consequence, net originations were up $105.0 million, and these new loans will add incrementally to net investment income in the future.

Originations Net Of Repayments And Sales (Prospect Capital)

Prospect Capital’s portfolio quality continues to look healthy from a performance standpoint as well: The business development company had only 0.4% of its loans on non-accrual status as of March 31, 2024. Though non-accruals doubled QoQ, the actual non-accruals are rather low, particularly when compared against those of other business development companies.

Ares Capital (ARCC), to name just one example, presently has a non-accrual ratio of 0.7% based on fair value, so Prospect Capital has a stronger loan quality profile than one of the most well-regarded names in the industry right now.

Non-Accrual Loans (Prospect Capital)

Dividend Coverage Still Looks Very Healthy

Though Prospect Capital’s net investment income declined one cent QoQ, the business development company did not have any problems covering its high 13% dividend yield with portfolio income.

Prospect Capital earned $0.23 per share in the last quarter in net investment income which, given an unchanged $0.06 per share per month dividend pay-out, translated into a 128% dividend coverage ratio. This ratio was down 5.5 percentage points QoQ due to a slight contraction in net investment income, but the dividend coverage ratio is still looking rather healthy. As a matter of fact, the last twelve months dividend coverage ratio was 147%, which makes it highly improbable that the business development company is headed for a dividend cut in the short term.

As the BDC is oriented towards floating-rate loans (which accounted for 83% of investments as of March 31, 2024), Prospect Capital’s net investment income outlook, in the short- to medium-term, is favorable, primarily because the central bank is not making any major moves right now, and it might even delay rate cuts until 2025.

From a coverage/pay-out angle, Prospect Capital does not depend on a lot of net investment income growth in order to sustain its present dividend pay-out.

With a 128% coverage ratio, Prospect Capital’s net investment income is more than sufficient to ensure dividend stability for the remainder of 2024. New investments and new net originations, however, could enhance Prospect Capital’s dividend coverage and NII potential, however.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Still A Big Discount To Book Value

Prospect Capital is still selling for a rather excessive discount to net asset value, which is a reflection of the BDC’s checkered past in which it offered new stock below net asset value and slashed its dividend numerous times due to a decline in net investment income at the time. Prospect Capital may not be growing its dividend, but the $0.06 per share per quarter has been well-covered with net investment income and consistently paid since October 2017.

However, the present version of Prospect Capital looks quite solid to me, with robust dividend coverage and a credit profile that is actually looking better than that of Ares Capital, which is no small name in the BDC industry.

I think that Prospect Capital’s 37% discount to net asset value is a bit exaggerated here when taking into account the BDC’s solid portfolio metrics. Thus, I think that Prospect Capital is not only compelling from a yield, but also total return point of view.

In the long term, I think, Prospect Capital could re-rate to its net asset value of $8.99 per share, but only if the BDC maintains its present dividend and defends its credit profile.

Data by YCharts

Why The Investment Thesis Might Disappoint

A rise in the company’s non-accruals would negatively affect the investment case for Prospect Capital that I have laid out here. An increase in non-accruals would threaten the company’s net investment income and net asset value, which in turn would bode badly for Prospect Capital’s dividend coverage.

I think that Prospect Capital is on the right track here, particularly as far as its credit quality management is concerned, but a decline in the dividend coverage ratio would most probably lead to a change in my stock classification for Prospect Capital moving forward.

My Conclusion

Prospect Capital is selling for an exaggerated 37% discount to net asset value, which is the result of the business development company having an underwhelming long-term track record in growing its net asset value.

So in a certain sense, the present 37% discount to NAV is punishment for the BDC’s past mistakes, which included selling stock below net asset value. Prospect Capital has stopped this practice, however, and the dividend coverage as well as credit quality situations look very healthy to me.

As a consequence, I do see re-rating potential for Prospect Capital, particularly if the non-accrual ratio remains as low as it is now.

The risk/reward relationship still favors Prospect Capital at this point, and I see no reason to change my stock classification from ‘Buy.’