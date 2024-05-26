Jeremy Woodhouse/DigitalVision via Getty Images

There are very few market sectors where we are finding good value investments, with the technology sector (XLK) particularly overvalued, and most others also looking fully valued on average. The exceptions we believe are real estate (VNQ)(XLRE) and the utilities sector (XLU), in particular renewable energy producers. Similarly, we are seeing more value outside the U.S., particularly when comparing with the mega caps in the S&P 500 index (SP500)(SPY). It is true that some of the tech mega caps in the U.S. have very attractive competitive moats, but at this point we believe this is more than priced in the shares.

We do not believe in trying to time the market, and valuations can always get more expensive. Instead, we prefer to look at other corners that we believe most investors are overlooking. This brings us to City Developments Limited (OTCPK:CDEVY)(OTCPK:CDEVF), a real estate company based in Singapore. We believe shares are trading at a very attractive valuation for several reasons. First, it has real estate exposure, including some office properties, which investors are trying to avoid at all costs. Second, it is a complicated company which is probably resulting in a "conglomerate discount". Third, real estate owners and developers are facing significant headwinds from the higher interest rate environment. While all of these are legitimate concerns, and investors should be vigilant to the risks they bring, we believe the pessimism has gone too far. The company remains profitable, has a very attractive hotel management division, and it has an excellent reputation as a property developer and manager. Finally, it is also developing an asset management business, which is still relatively small, but has enormous potential.

Company Overview

City Developments has a long track record developing, operating, and managing real estate, including residential and commercial properties. These assets include offices, serviced apartments, student accommodation, malls, hotels, residences, and integrated developments

It also has a hotel subsidiary, with over 160 hotels worldwide, most of which are operated under the Millennium & Copthorne Hotels brand. As can be seen in the graph below, this part of the business is performing very well, with room occupancy, average room rate, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) growing nicely.

City Developments Investor Presentation

City Developments is growing a small fund management business, which currently has about US$3 billion in assets under management (AUM), but which the company plans to grow through co-investing with external capital, and then being retained as the asset manager to earn attractive recurring fee income.

Fiscal Year 2023 Results

City Developments actually delivered record revenue in fiscal year 2023, although EBITDA declined significantly. This was mostly the result of divestment gains in 2022, and impairment losses in 2023. When adjusting for these items, EBITDA was actually 53% higher year-over-year.

City Developments Investor Presentation

Profit before tax (PBT) increased approximately 90%, mostly as a result of a significant contribution from the property development business. It is important to remember, however, that this is a very volatile business. Some years it will complete a lot of developments and results will be great if it sells most of them, while other years it will be more focused on construction. Hotel operations also saw meaningful profit growth, as tourism continued to recover after the pandemic, and the company saw improvements in occupancy and average price per night. Not everything was perfect, though, as the company recognized significant impairments related to some of its investment properties and was also affected by the higher financing costs due to the elevated interest rate environment. While we are particularly pessimistic about the office sector due to the work-from-home headwind, we are somewhat reassured that the company owns mostly high-quality assets that have continued to maintain good occupancy levels on average. Performance has also varied significantly depending on geography, and City Developments has some exposure to the Chinese and the UK real estate markets, which have been performing particularly poorly.

City Developments Investor Presentation

Balance Sheet

The biggest concern we have is related to the balance sheet, as we see the company with very high leverage, and with a relatively short average debt maturity.

Data by YCharts

With the company being one of the most important in Singapore, we think it would take a significant crisis for City Developments to lose access to financing. Still, we find its balance sheet far from ideal, with significant deterioration in just the past twelve months. For example, its average borrowing cost has gone from 2.4% to 4.3%, while its average debt maturity has been reduced from an already low 2.3 years to 2.2 years in 2023. At the same time, liquidity is slightly lower, and the interest cover ratio is dramatically lower.

While we think the company will probably manage to refinance its debt absent a severe financial crisis. Still, its interest expense will probably continue to increase unless central banks start reducing interest rates soon. So far, it seems that they will remain at elevated levels for much longer than previously expected.

When recently asked when he expects inflation to fall back close to the 2% target, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, “the recent data ... indicate that it's likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence”, which means we should not expect rate cuts anytime soon. Similarly, Singapore's central bank has maintained its monetary policy unchanged and wants to see more evidence that inflation is moderating before easing. It is important to note that Singapore utilizes a unique method of managing its monetary policy by tweaking its exchange rate, instead of directly changing interest rates. As a result, inflation and U.S. interest rates have a significant impact on prevailing interest rates in Singapore.

Data by YCharts

A good reference for the interest rate environment in Singapore is the Singapore Savings Bond 10-year yield, which recently hit 3.33%, very close to the historic high of 3.47% reached in December of 2022.

City Developments Investor Presentation

The timing of potential interest rate cuts around the world is particularly important for City Developments, as it has very significant maturities this year and next.

City Developments Investor Presentation

Sustainability

One area where City Developments has gathered significant praise, and is well ahead of most of its competitors, is with its sustainability efforts. For example, it achieved double ‘A’s in the 2023 CDP A List for climate change and water security. It is also listed as one of the most sustainable global companies by Corporate Knights.

This is the result of significant efforts by the company to improve the ways in which it designs, constructs, and manages properties. It also has a good rating on Glassdoor.com, with most employees approving of the CEO and seeing a positive business outlook.

glassdoor.com

The company is also part of several sustainable indices, such as the ones developed by FTSE, Dow Jones and STOXX. There has been a financial benefit to these sustainability efforts as well, as the company has been able to complete over S$6.3 billion in sustainable financing since 2017, which is usually cheaper than alternative financing as long as the company meets certain sustainability criteria.

City Developments Investor Presentation

Outlook & Guidance

Looking forward, we see both reasons for optimism, as well as signs that investors should remain cautious. On the positive side, residential property prices continue to grow in City Development's main market of Singapore. While developers are selling fewer properties given that buyers are facing higher financing costs, the government has introduced cooling measures, and there is higher macroeconomic uncertainty.

Still, the fact that residential prices are seeing growth is a positive for a company like City Developments and reaffirms the value of its residential investments and developments. According to company guidance, it expects buyers to remain prudent given the higher property taxes and tighter credit. At the same time, the company believes prices will remain resilient and that the environment should improve in the second half of 2024 if interest rates decrease.

City Developments Investor Presentation

The situation with the commercial portfolio is more complicated, as the appetite from investors for retail and office properties has decreased, and prices have trended lower. Still, the company has done a good job of maintaining healthy occupancy levels at most of its properties. Particularly in Singapore, where retail and office occupancy remain very healthy at roughly 97% for types of assets.

City Developments Investor Presentation

Valuation

Despite the headwinds and balance sheet risk, we believe investors are overly pessimistic. We believe the discount to net asset value is excessive, especially when considering that some assets are carried on the balance sheet below fair value. The forward dividend yield is ~2.7% and is well covered given the payout ratio of ~36%. The company has traded at a discount to its tangible book value the past few years, but rarely has the discount been so significant. It is approaching the lows from the pandemic stock market crash, when we would argue there was significantly more uncertainty about the future of the business.

Data by YCharts

The company appears to agree that its share price undervalues the business significantly, and as a result, it has been buying back shares. As of April 23rd, the company had already repurchased more than ten million shares, and it is authorized to buy a little over 90 million. City Developments believes it is acquiring shares at accretive prices, and it argues that it is a way to deploy capital into its own portfolio, which it knows best. Looking at other measures beyond Price/NAV, the company has a very low forward Price/Earnings ratio. According to Morningstar (MORN), its Price/Forward Earnings ratio stands at ~9x, compared to a 5-year average of ~14.5x.

City Developments Investor Presentation

Risks

We like companies that prepare to thrive and survive in any environment. Unfortunately, we see that City Developments has a relatively weak balance sheet. We therefore believe the company to be an above-average risk investment, but a small allocation could still make sense given the extremely low valuation at which it is currently trading. Additionally, there are currency risks and the dividend is paid in Singapore dollars.

We can understand why some investors prefer to simply avoid the company, as it is a relatively complex conglomerate, and has exposure to some areas with significant headwinds. In particular, its exposure to office and retail properties, and weak real estate markets like China and the UK. Still, the company remains profitable, it is a very well-respected property developer, and its residential and hotel businesses are performing well. While there is significant risk, there is also substantial profit potential.

Conclusion

To paraphrase Charlie Munger, if you don't want average investment results, you have to do something different from the rest. Right now, most investors are obsessed with U.S. tech giants and paying little attention to other corners of the market. We therefore believe this is a very good time to look at international real estate companies.

Here we looked at City Developments, which is facing some real headwinds, but its valuation is extremely low, giving investors a good margin of safety. While the balance sheet is not as strong as we would like, and it has exposure to some real estate sectors with serious headwinds, the company has other segments delivering good results. In summary, we believe the discount to net asset value to be excessive, and the company agrees as it has been repurchasing shares.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.