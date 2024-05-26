Franco Ercolino/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Airport stocks are part of my coverage which includes aerospace, defense, airlines, airplane and engine lessors and airlines providing one of the broadest coverages available on Seeking Alpha for aerospace & defense and all related industries. In each of these industries, I am expanding my coverage. In this report, I am expanding my coverage for airport stocks by adding Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) to my coverage. I believe that airport stocks provide compelling investment opportunities as their business tends to be less volatiles than that of airlines, with more securities on minimum guaranteed rental and passenger revenues.

What Does Corporacion America Airports Do?

Corporacion America Airports operates 52 airports in six countries. Most airports are concentrated in Latin America and more specifically in Argentina, with 33 airports. However, the company also operates airports in Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Italy and Armenia. In 2023, the company served 81.1 million passengers with $677.7 million in EBITDA on $1.4 billion in sales, indicating an EBITDA margin of 48.8%. While 81.1 million passengers might seem like a lot, it should be pointed out that airports such as Schiphol Airport processed 61.7 million passengers in 2023 and that is just one airport. So, Corporacion America Airports does not provide you an investment opportunity in very big airports, but that is actually rarely the case with airport stocks. I believe, Fraport is one of the few exceptions.

Corporacion America Airports Posts Strong Q1 2024 Earnings

A top-level view of the results shows us that revenues increased 13.4% to $433 million, while gross profit increased 21.7% to $165.6 million on favorable service cost absorption. Operating income grew 22.4% to $124.8 million, indicating an operating margin of 28.8% compared to 26.7% a year earlier, driven by favorable translation from revenues to gross profit partially offset by operating expenses.

In Argentina, passenger traffic grew 5.3% driven by 16% growth in international traffic on a flat domestic market. Given the economic situation in Argentina, having exposure to Argentinian airports and primarily domestic traffic might not be desired. It should, however, be taken into consideration that international traffic brings 35% of the traffic but accounts for 90% of the passenger use fees. In Italy, passenger traffic grew 14% while in Uruguay, traffic grew by 29%. In Armenia, traffic was flat while traffic in Ecuador was impacted by an airline exiting the market and in Brazil, rising ticket prices and aircraft availability are impacting the traffic flows.

So, results are strong, but it is not a “growth across the board” story.

Corporacion America Airports Stock Is A Strong Buy

The valuation for Corporacion America Airports is an interesting one. The company has only 3% upside against FY2024 earnings, and that would normally not provide enough to warrant a buy rating, let alone a strong buy rating. However, the independently established rating for Corporacion America Airports is a strong buy rating and that is driven by the fact that the company seems to have significant upside in 2025 and 2026 when valuing the company against its median EV/EBITDA. Simultaneously, that median is significantly lower than that of peers, meaning that there also is a possibility for share prices to be driven by multiple expansion.

Conclusion: Initiating CAAP With Strong Buy Rating

CAAP has an interesting valuation case as it is undervalued against both EV/EBITDA multiples I apply to calculate price targets, providing opportunities for share prices increases driven by multiple expansion. However, I am not thrilled about where things are heading with Argentina’s economy, and I believe that that might eventually provide a damper on the stock price. It should be noted that the economy of Argentina has been close to hopeless for years now and the passenger fees are much more driven by international traffic and that international traffic is less susceptible to the questionable state of the Argentinian economy. Obviously, international traffic will not continue to be robust in the scenario of a continued crumbling of the Argentinian economy, but I do believe that the pity state of the economy does invite some foreign interest as well, which could drive traffic and for tourists Argentina might be becoming a cheap destination as well. So, I see some risks, but I also see the opportunities for Corporacion America Airports.