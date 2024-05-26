NN Group Offers A Good Combination Of Income And Value

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.59K Followers

Summary

  • NN Group offers a high dividend yield that is sustainable over the long term.
  • The company operates in multiple European countries and Japan, with a focus on life insurance.
  • NN Group's financial results have been positive, with an increase in insurance income and operating result in 2023.

Yield Road Sign Post Over a Blue Sky

ryasick

NN Group (OTCPK:NNGPF) (OTCPK:NNGRY) is currently offering a high-dividend yield that is sustainable over the long term and has a discounted valuation in the European insurance sector.

As I've covered in a previous article, I see NN Group

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.59K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NNGPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NNGPF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NNGPF
--
NNGRY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News