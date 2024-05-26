Warchi

I have recently added a quarter position of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) to my value portfolio and will use any dips to add shares until I have a half portfolio position.

Acacia Research is a type of BDC (business development company) which seeks to acquire, manage, and eventually sell off small to mid-sized (<$1B) companies in the industrial, energy, technology, and healthcare verticals. It is majority (61%) owned and influenced by Starboard Value LP, an investment adviser (see their website and recent presentation for more info).

Acacia Research has been in business for several decades, yet it keeps a low profile; for example, it doesn't even publish an investor presentation on its website.

As of its most recent 10Q filing, ACTG list three principal lines of business (but this can change drastically as opportunities, both for acquisitions or divestments, arise).

First, there is patent licensing, which entails various technology patent portfolios, both in the US and internationally. Second, is the industrial sector, which currently consists exclusively of its ownership of Printronix, best known for their high volume line matrix printers. Third is energy operations, where the company has recently (November of 2023) acquired a 50.4% stake in an independent oil and gas company known as Benchmark Energy II.

As of the most recent earnings release, these three lines of business have the following revenues:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Intellectual property operations $ 13.6 $ 4.2 Industrial operations 8.8 10.6 Energy operations 1.9 — Click to enlarge

Patent licensing, currently the largest source of revenue for the company, has grown substantially, but the company noted in its 10Q that it didn't purchase any new patent portfolios in the most recent quarter, so revenue growth may not continue on the same trajectory.

Because of the nature of the business, i.e., many acquisitions and divestments, it is hard to forecast future performance (which is the reason I'll only be taking a half position for my portfolio). The graph of quarterly revenues and cash from operations attests to the erratic nature of this business model.

Data by YCharts

Given the variance in the company's performance metrics, I'm adding another graph which essentially "integrates" the company's performance over time, viz. book value per share vs. time:

Data by YCharts

The company did pay a dividend from 2013 through 2015, so that affects the graph, but generally the company has created value, though again the variance is very high, increasing the risk of holding the stock.

But with these caveats, the company's valuation is quite appealing, as I demonstrate below.

Cash on Hand

The company currently has $438M in cash and cash equivalent on hand, so with 100M shares outstanding that's $4.38 of cash per share, i.e., about 79% of today's $5.55 share price. Moreover, the remaining current assets (about $114M) are larger than the company's total liabilities, so the cash on hand is "protected" and thereby constitutes an important measure of ACTG's current value.

10Q

Valuation

Seeking Alpha's convenient valuation summary page aligns with my personal view that what matters most in evaluating a company is its metrics relative to enterprise value (because this gives substantial weight to the opposing forces of debt and cash on hand). Despite having some B and D grades, ACTG is awarded an overall A- valuation grade, most likely because its EV metrics are stellar.

Seeking Alpha

Quant Ratings

Similarly, Seeking Alpha's quant rating and factor grades align with my buy rating (though the quant rating is even stronger than my take, coming in at a "Strong Buy"). Valuation and profitability are most important to me, but here SA's momentum and revisions score highest.

Seeking Alpha

Options

ACTG trades options, but they are currently relatively illiquid, so any bigger player probably can't use them to establish, or hedge, a position. Nonetheless, I will probably try to write OTM covered calls against my position, even if it's for only slight premia. (As discussed above and below, the company's inherent variable earnings and business make up has me more interested in hedging my bets rather than "swinging for the fences".)

Barchart

Risks

ACTG poses several risks, the largest of which comes from being so highly dependent on management's judgment, given that the investment portfolio can vary so substantially year to year.

Moreover, since currently the company's largest revenue source is the patent portfolio, there are legal risks as well (e.g., invalidation of key patents).

These risks are, in my opinion, substantially mitigated by the very large cash position, but they are still large enough for me to only want ACTG to be sized at half of my other value portfolio holdings.

Summary

ACTG is a difficult company to evaluate because its very business model results in seemingly erratic performance (see quarterly revenue and cash from operations chart above). But I've taken a position and hope to add to it because if management continues to exercise good judgment, there could be substantial upside to the investment, while the downside seems limited by the $4.38 of cash per share on the balance sheet.