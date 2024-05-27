J Studios

Celestica Stock Easily Outperformed

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) investors have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my bullish CLS article in March 2024. The IT solutions provider is engaged in the Advanced Technology Solutions and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions businesses. As a reminder, the company's ATS segment has pulled down its highly remarkable growth over the past year, attributed to macro headwinds impacting its industrial base. Celestica observed headwinds in "inventory backlog in EV charging amidst a slowdown in demand for electric vehicles." However, Celestica is confident that long-term secular growth drivers in renewable energy infrastructure and solutions (including EV charging) remain favorable. However, the significant EV growth slowdown has affected the whole EV supply chain, suggesting near-term pessimism could persist. In addition, Tesla, Inc.'s (TSLA) decision to remove TSLA's "previously stated goal of eventually selling 20 million vehicles a year" could reflect a structurally slower growth cadence.

Celestica business outlook (Celestica filings)

Notwithstanding the EV value chain caution, Celestica's well-diversified ATS segment is exposed to the anticipated growth recovery in Capital Equipment and Aerospace & Defense. Therefore, Celestica expects its revenue decline to bottom in the first half before growth potentially resumes in H2.

Celestica Is Riding The AI Growth Wave

Consequently, I have assessed that Celestica remains well-positioned, given its exposure to the AI growth inflection and hype cycle. Sustainable AI tailwinds have strengthened the hype, evident in NVIDIA Corporation's (NVDA) recent earnings release. As a result, Nvidia can extend its dominance across a rapidly growing TAM, which is auguring well for long-term sustainability for electronic manufacturing services players like Celestica.

Accordingly, Celestica is exposed across the AI value chain, from capital equipment, networking, server and storage, and high-performance computing opportunities. While Celestica isn't immune to "second-sourcing" competitive headwinds in the EMS supply chain, Celestica is confident in its ability to develop and drive "new programs wins" with the leading hyperscalers. For instance, Celestica emphasized that it "has over 20 programs with the largest customer, contributing to a concentration of 34%." In addition, the growth is broad-based, as it extends across its CCS portfolio, driving significant revenue visibility.

Despite that, Celestica's revenue concentration has also worried analysts at its recent earnings conference call. CLS management assured investors that the company has observed strong engagement with other hyperscalers, underscoring "healthy growth across a number of hyperscale customers." Despite that, I assess that the market could be concerned with such high revenue concentration risks in the near term, affecting CLS stock's valuation re-rating potential.

CLS Stock Is Still Attractive-Valued

CLS Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

However, the market isn't dumb. CLS is still valued with a relatively attractive "B-" valuation grade, suggesting a bifurcation relative to its robust "B-" growth grade. Given Celestica's cautious guidance, concerns about an impending growth deceleration in the second half are justified.

Accordingly, Celestica management telegraphed an FY2024 revenue growth outlook of $9.1B, implying a YoY growth of 14.3%. It marks a significant deceleration from Q1's 20% increase. Furthermore, Celestica's circumspect guidance likely extends into 2025, as management emphasized that "murky visibility into the fourth quarter prompts a cautious view." However, Celestica highlighted that "positive demand signals extend into 2025, aligning with expectations for continued data center deployments." In addition, it's confident that there has been no "indication of demand pull-ins" from 2025, implying revenue growth sustainability moving ahead.

As a result, I assess Celestica's cautious optimism as prudent, as it focuses on outperforming the market's expectations (over-delivering). CLS stock's "A+" earnings revisions grade underscores my observation, suggesting constructive earnings upgrades by Wall Street.

Is CLS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

CLS price chart (weekly, medium-term, (TradingView)

CLS stock's price action doesn't indicate red flags warranting significant caution. While the recent surge could face near-term volatility, I have assessed it as a decisive breakout above its previous resistance zone at the $50 level.

CLS has also demonstrated consistent upward bias over the past year, corroborated by CLS stock's "A+" momentum grade. Given what I consider a decisive breakout into a higher high, investors must be careful about taking profits on CLS too early. Given the rapidly evolving TAM, Celestica's growth opportunities across the AI value chain are expected to remain robust.

Therefore, I urge CLS investors to continue letting their winners run further, piggybacking on growth investments across the hyperscaler space.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

