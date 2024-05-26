Invesco Mortgage Capital: An Interesting Play In The mREIT Sector That Yields 17.5%

  • Invesco Mortgage Capital is a small mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust that primarily invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
  • The trust has been negatively impacted by the current market environment, with higher short-term rates and lower asset yields leading to lower business margins.
  • However, there are expectations for the Federal Reserve to start cutting the Federal Funds target rate in the second half of 2024, which could be a positive tailwind for agency MBS and the trust's income.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) has a high-dividend yield that is covered by earnings and its business benefits from potential lower rates ahead, offering therefore an interesting combination of income and upside potential over the coming months.

Business Overview

Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLY, AGNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

