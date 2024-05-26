Thursday's Dive Was Just A Rogue Wave, Stay Long But Liquid

lindsay_imagery

A Rogue Wave? What's that?

According to NOAA, Rogue Waves are waves greater than twice the size of surrounding waves, are very unpredictable, and often come unexpectedly from directions other than prevailing wind and waves. I believe the last part of the definition is a very apt description of what happened this past Thursday. There were numerous causes put forward.

This odd sell-off had commentators searching for an explanation

Some commentators said the Manufacturing PMI of 50.9 for April showed more growth, rising above 50; the expected level. Manufacturing has been anemic, and input prices for manufacturers were the highest in 1.5 years. A PMI below 50 is contraction, and 50.9 can't be considered torrid growth. A pop in input prices for manufacturing sounds ominous. However, phrasing it differently, "input prices have been flat or lower for manufactured goods for 1.5 years" sounds like good inflation news. A rise in prices after 1.5 years was inevitable.

Another cause mooted, was higher rates, especially for the 2-Y on Thursday, the 2-Y neared 5%, yet on Friday the market rallied while the 2-Y rose even higher. So higher rates couldn't have been the cause. Also, some said the Fed minutes from the last FOMC meeting were released and were very hawkish, but that was before the CPI.

I maintain that the market traded illogically, if it were a macroeconomic issue, would Nvidia (NVDA) smash through its 52-week high so thoroughly? It was practically the only stock higher that day, besides Dell Technologies (DELL) which is now closely associated with NVDA. Even Super Micro (SMCI) closed in the red that day. There was a time when SMCI would be neck-and-neck with NVDA when it was breaking new highs. I'm not throwing shade at SMCI, I'm just trying to illustrate that there was little participation with NVDA and that was unexpected. Amazon (AMZN) was down, as was Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL). These 3 trade with NVDA because most enterprises, established tech, and tech startups consume AI computing through these three. Finally, if the macroeconomic numbers were so abominable, why didn't the selling continue into Friday? Also, on Thursday the VIX was as low as 11.79, and even at the nadir of the indexes it didn't exceed 13.25. This is hardly a panic. Friday, it closed back under 12. In my opinion, this was not about anything fundamental.

My answer isn't as satisfying as the above-proposed notions

The answer is more about the market internals in play. First, this weekend was the first weekend of the summer season. Thursday afternoon, all the senior traders of institutions and hedge funds were out the door. The junior guys were under instruction not to mess up anything, so we had a buyer's strike.

The next part is even less satisfying. If you have been reading my articles for any length of time, you know that I never mention the Dow Jones Industrial Average. If I have, it was probably a message to ignore it. No one serious about the market cares that the Dow hit 40,000. The DJIA is a price-weighted index, so stocks with higher prices have sway, and it's only 30 stocks and most aren't what we would consider industrial. It doesn't represent the market for stocks like the Nasdaq 100, or the S&P 500 do. The latter two are "Cap weighted" meaning the more valuable a stock is, the bigger it is in the index. On Thursday, the DJIA fell 600 points, mostly due to Boeing (BA) falling 14 points. The DJIA fell to the most in over a year. I think that ignited the selling, if there's a buyer's strike by the institutions, then it is the retail investor who takes the wheel. Some of those retail investors take the DJIA seriously, then they sell the Dow and then the other indexes. Everyone else who takes the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 seriously sees them falling sharply, react and selling snowballs.

I've established Thursday's dive was a "rogue wave", now for "staying long and liquid"

Staying long means holding on to your bullish positions, and making new ones if there's an equity to strike your fancy. Being liquid means holding cash in reserve, or if you like, taking some profits before the end of Wednesday because there's a chance that we get some more selling on Thursday or Friday. This might be a durable pattern for the summer. Also, Friday is the PCE and if there's anything amiss with the PCE, we could have another break for the bears.

We could have a nice summer rally, so stay long, and be conscious of your cash

I should remind you now that I am talking about trading, not investing. As far as investing, when the market sold off, I bought a whole range of equity for investment, Workday (WDAY), United Rentals (URI), Synopsys (SNPS), Live Nation (LYV), and Lam Research (LRCX). So when I say stay liquid, I am referring to your trading, keep a chunk of cash so when you have one of these odd sell-offs, don't sell, buy! Yes, I know it sounds cliché, but now is the time to buy the dips. Why? Because the second quarter earnings will be even better than last quarter. Also, even though we'll see some volatility in the inflation data, inflation is coming down. Eventually, the Fed Chair will cut rates, but the current rates on Fed Funds are not that restrictive. Market commentators attached all kinds of scary things to Thursday's sell-off, but Friday's commentary was devoid of doom. People naturally want to explain everything the market does as rational, but sometimes it just isn't. Thursday's sell-off was one of those times.

So, what did I do in trading when the market sold off? Nothing exciting

I couldn't decide what tech stock to get long in, so I bought a bunch of $TQQQ calls that go out in August. I am going out to August now because the further out you go, the less decay (theta) your premium has. I will look to close out this position by Wednesday and sit tight for Friday. Once I close out those Calls, I will have about 30% cash. Also, if the VIX stays below 12, I will likely get some Call options at 12.5 strike. Oh yeah, I had 12.5 strike calls going into Thursday and when we got to 13,10 I closed them out. I didn't get rich on that move, but I was sure this sell-off was a head-fake from the "get-go". I am still long Call options in Morgan Stanley (MS) 100 strike and Draft King 42 strike, both out to August. If DKNG stays at this 40 level Tuesday morning, I will likely roll down my strike to 40.

OK, friends, have a meaningful Memorial Day. Remember, I'm staying liquid, and ready to buy the dips…

