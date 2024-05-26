Thursday's Dive Was Just A Rogue Wave, Stay Long But Liquid

May 26, 2024 11:13 PM ETNVDA, DELL, SMCI, AMZN, BA, LYV, MS, SMCI:CA, NVDA:CA, BA:CA, AMZN:CA
David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Thursday's sell-off in the market was unexpected and commentators put forth various potential causes, including manufacturing growth, with higher input costs and higher interest rates.
  • The sell-off did not indicate a fundamental issue and may have been influenced by market-centric causes.
  • I'm staying long (holding bullish positions) and being liquid (holding cash) in order to take advantage of potential buying opportunities during the summer.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Group Mind Investing.

Dangerous powerful storm surge wave, dark and fearful provoking scene

lindsay_imagery

A Rogue Wave? What's that?

According to NOAA, Rogue Waves are waves greater than twice the size of surrounding waves, are very unpredictable, and often come unexpectedly from directions other than prevailing wind and waves. I believe the last part of the definition

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high, that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought.

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
30.06K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

He leads the investing group Group Mind Investing where he uncovers actionable trading and investing ideas nearly every day. Other features include: long and short swing trade alerts, daily macro analysis, weekly articles, and chat for community interaction and questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TQQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I write these articles to explore my thinking about the market as it currently is. Markets are subject to rapid change, and Tuesday could have new information that could change my opinion on how to approach the market. I hope that my writing provokes thought while being entertaining. Please research your trades and investments thoroughky

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

