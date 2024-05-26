MesquitaFMS/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Slowing consumer spending initially seemed like a headwind for Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), after the company reported earnings, and others in the industry like Booking and Airbnb also forecasted slower consumer demand.

However, Expedia faces a unique challenge. A new CEO transitioned with a new leader deeply familiar with the industry and Expedia itself. This aims to ensure a smooth handover, but the recent dismissal of two executives and layoffs in Austin adds a layer of uncertainty. The outgoing CEO's continued involvement as a chairman and board member helps bridge the gap, but the long-term strategic impact of these changes remains unclear.

Compounding these uncertainties are potential margin pressures from declining average ticket sales, ongoing struggles with VRBO's post-migration integration with the Expedia platform, and a competitive landscape where Expedia remains in what I call a "distant second" to Booking.com and Airbnb in their respective sectors. This has led to stock underperformance compared to peers.

Given these factors, I am inclined to rate the stock as a "Hold". The company faces not only economic headwinds but also internal strategic challenges, and a fiercely competitive landscape that demands strong leadership; therefore, I don't believe the company is considered "value" or "growth at a reasonable price". There are currently better-positioned players within the industry until Expedia navigates these uncertainties.

Corporate Strategy challenges compound a weak spending forecast

Expedia shares plunged around 18% after reporting earnings on May 2nd despite exceeding earnings expectations. The company lowered its full-year growth forecast due to weaker-than-expected booking trends, particularly for its VRBO vacation rental platform.

While Expedia beat on both revenue and earnings per share for Q1, management cited concerns about Q2 performance and revised guidance downward. Analysts remain cautious, with consensus analysts pulled on Seeking Alpha estimating a 7% YoY growth in revenues and a 21.93% growth in EPS for December 2024.

Overall, the company reported a mixed bag during their Q1 earnings call, with revenue up 8% but gross bookings only growing 3%. While VRBO stumbles in recovery, Hotels.com facing challenges during the integration, B2B and the Expedia doing better. The company is focusing on pricing strategy and product improvements to drive customer acquisition. They're bullish on AI for personalization and new markets, but international expansion's full impact will take time. Cost-cutting measures free up funds for marketing, and hotel growth appears to be strong outside the US.

Our international investments have been doing well, but that's a fairly small part of our B2C business and all. So the short answer is yes, hotel segment is growing more outside the U.S. just because of tailwinds."

While Expedia promises investment in growth areas and cost efficiencies, questions linger about execution under new leadership.

Management Evaluation

Expedia finds itself in a period of transition with the recent departure of CEO Peter Kern after only 4 years. The reins are being passed to Ariane Gorin, a seasoned Expedia executive with over a decade of company experience. Her appointment comes during a period of workforce reduction, with recent layoffs trimming staff by 9% following similar actions in 2020 and 2023. While Gorin's full compensation seems to be the same as her predecessor, the details haven't been made public yet, so I am not able to judge completely her alignment with the long term of the company's success; however, the fact that she has been with the company for over a decade seems to be aligned well with the company's future.

CFO Julie Whalen has been Expedia's CFO since 2022 and director since 2019. Formerly Williams-Sonoma's (WSM) CFO, she oversees Expedia's financial health. During her tenure, ROE has grown, and it's expected to continue growing. However, the company's high debt level is a concern and requires monitoring.

The company's leadership transition presents a period of uncertainty. The new leadership team has yet to articulate a detailed strategic plan outlining initiatives. Additionally, employee sentiment, as reflected on Glassdoor, appears to be softening. These factors, along with the unknowns surrounding the new leadership, warrant a closer look at the company's management's long-term effectiveness. For this reason, I am inclined to give the company management a "Did not meet expectations" until more details about their strategy come out.

Corporate Strategy

Expedia's recent earnings call unveiled a multi-faceted strategy for navigating the travel landscape. Regaining customer loyalty is a key focus, with plans for price-driven marketing and enhancements to core products like Hotels.com and VRBO. Additionally, they aim to capitalize on recovering international markets and leverage AI to personalize the travel experience. Cost-cutting measures, including workforce reductions, will free up resources for marketing and growth initiatives. However, no specific details regarding these growth initiatives were given. For me, this creates uncertainty in a time of transition. I have created the table below where you can compare Expedia's corporate strategy versus its competitors:

Expedia Booking Holdings (BKNG) Airbnb (ABNB) Tripadvisor (TRIP) Market share (Accommodation Bookings) 15% 27% 13% 10% Corporate Strategy Focuses on bundled travel packages and brand diversification. Aggressive global expansion and marketing, focus on maximizing hotel partnerships Disrupting traditional hospitality with unique stays, expanding to experiences Focuses on the Asia Pacific market, strong mobile presence, expanding vacation rentals. Competitive Advantage Extensive network of travel suppliers, brand recognition, loyalty program (OneKey) Largest online accommodation marketplace, strong mobile presence, efficient marketing Unique lodging options, growing experiences marketplace Strong brand recognition in Asia, competitive pricing, focus on mobile users. Click to enlarge

Valuation

Expedia currently trades at around $110.31 after dropping around 18% after reporting earnings in early May.

Employing a conservative 11% discount rate (r). This represents a hurdle rate that an investor expects to receive, considering time value and inherent risk of that investment. To calculate it, I used a 5% rate for time value in addition to a 6% average market premium.

Then, using a simple 10-year two-stage DCF calculator, I reversed the formula to obtain its implied FCF growth rate, which is around 1.5%.

$110.31 = sum^10 FCF (1 + "X") / 1+r) + TV FCF (1+g) / (1+r)

*I did not add Book Value in the calculation

That is, the market currently anticipates Expedia FCF to grow at 1.5% this year. However, Expedia's expected FCF growth is -4.94%. So, the valuation seems to be slightly overvalued and is even lower than the industry average.

Seeking Alpha

Technical Analysis

The stock price is under a lot of pressure due to several factors, including new leadership, cost-cutting strategy, and uncertainty in growth opportunities. Further, the current impact of high interest rates on the economy is slowly impacting the economy and I believe there will be a lot of pressure on consumer discretionary stocks affecting their momentum, I believe based on technical analysis that the price will fluctuate between $104 and $123. I will review my investment thesis as need.

The next earnings report is estimated to be August 1st.

Takeaway

Expedia might seem like a bargain after its recent stock drop, but multiple headwinds make it a cautious hold. A new CEO inherits a company facing slowing consumer spending and a competitive landscape. While cost-cutting frees up resources for marketing and AI initiatives, the overall strategy lacks clarity. Declining employee morale and negative Free cash flow growth add to the uncertainty. Therefore, I don't see the recent drop as a "Value" or a "Growth at a reasonable price" opportunity. I suggest a wait and see approach, and waiting until Expedia navigates these challenges and presents a more compelling growth plan before jumping in.