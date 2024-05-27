Scientists working in a laboratory. Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In this life, the truth is that nothing lasts forever. Milk and eggs have an expiration date. Our lives all expire.

Businesses cease to exist or are rolled up into other businesses. Think Japan's Kongo Gumi construction company, which was founded in 578 AD. In 2006, even it was liquidated. Technically, it still operates today as part of the subsidiary of Takamatsu Construction Group. But it is no longer the standalone company that it was for nearly one and a half millennium.

Even empires eventually collapse.

As I alluded to in my article last September, the world has evolved quite a bit since what is now Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was founded in the mid-18th century. At the time, I liked the strength of the company's existing product portfolio and pipeline. The balance sheet was vigorous. Shares also looked to be a good deal.

In that time, Novartis has returned 9% versus the 24% of the S&P 500 (SP500).

Today, I'm maintaining my buy rating. The first-quarter results shared on April 23 further reinforced my conviction in the stock. Novartis' net debt grew during the quarter, but because of a legitimate reason in my view. Time and results have led me to up my fair value estimate as well.

The Business Isn't Missing A Beat

Whether Novartis will be around in another 50 years or 100 years is anyone's guess. However, the first-quarter results can help to make a rock-solid argument that the company is thriving right now.

Novartis' net sales decreased by 8.7% year-over-year to $11.8 billion during the first quarter. That was $330 million better than Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus.

On paper, a decline in the topline isn't ideal. But like most everything else in life, context matters greatly.

The only reason that net sales fell over the year-ago period in the first quarter was because of the spin-off of the Sandoz generics and biosimilar business that was completed last October. Adjusting for the spin-off, Novartis' net sales from continuing operations grew by 9.5% year-over-year for the first quarter. Taking it one step further, currency-neutral net sales from continuing operations climbed by 11% during the quarter.

The company pointed to broad-based performance as enabling these results. Looking at the performance of Novartis' top 20 brands, that's a spot-on assessment in my opinion. The net sales from these products rose by 16% to $9.3 billion in the first quarter.

Out of these products, a super majority (13) managed to grow net sales for the first quarter. This was led by double-digit net sales growth rates from CVRM medicine Entresto, immunology drug Cosentyx, multiple sclerosis therapy Kesimpta, and metastatic breast cancer treatment Kisqali. Increased adoption rates for these exceptional products more than offset double-digit net sales declines from MS medicine Gilenya and the Lucentis eye injection.

Novartis' core EPS soared 16.9% year-over-year to $1.80 during the first quarter. That was $0.12 ahead of Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus.

Novartis' careful cost management aided the company's non-GAAP net profit margin in expanding by 120 basis points to 31.1% in the first quarter. Combined with a lower diluted share count, this is how the company's core EPS growth rate exceeded its net sales from continuing operations growth rate for the quarter.

Novartis Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Due to these results, Novartis had the confidence to raise its full-year 2024 outlook from mid-single-digit net sales from continuing operations growth to high single to low double-digit. The company also upped its core operating income growth forecast from high single-digit to low double-digit to mid-teens growth.

It's not hard to understand why the company is optimistic, either. Aside from the strength of its existing product portfolio, Novartis has over 100 projects currently in clinical development.

In the next several years, the company expects to submit more than two dozen indications in core therapeutic areas to regulatory authorities around the world. As these are approved and at least some of them experience significant commercial success, that should be enough to keep moving the growth needle forward.

That's why I believe the FAST Graphs predictions for the next few years are reasonable. For this year, core EPS is expected to rise by 12.4% to $7.27. In 2025, another 8.4% growth to $7.88 is being predicted. Finally, for 2026, 2.7% growth to $8.09 is the current estimate.

Novartis Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Novartis' financial health also looks to be admirable. The company's net debt did swell from $10.2 billion as of December 31, 2023, to $15.8 billion as of March 31, 2024. Even the latter is quite manageable for Novartis' size.

However, the increase in net debt was almost entirely because of the annual dividend payment of $5.2 billion. Breaking that down on a quarterly basis and including share repurchases and M&A, net debt would have been $11.9 billion.

This modest and relatively stable debt load and Novartis' robust industry positioning are why it maintains an AA- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook. In other words, in a world of uncertainty, the company is one of the safer bets to be around a few decades from now (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to Novartis' Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release and Novartis' Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation).

Fair Value Is Nearing $125 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Novartis' business is performing well. Yet, its stock is lagging. That's good news for anybody looking to accumulate shares because Novartis is arguably a solid value right now.

Shares are priced at a current-year P/E ratio of 13.8. This is well below the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 16.3 per FAST Graphs.

Better yet, I believe that a reversion to this 10-year normal P/E ratio is realistic. This is because Novartis' forward growth outlook of 7% annually is greater than the 10-year average of 5.1%.

That makes up for an environment in which interest rates are probably going to remain higher than what we have seen, on average, in the past 10 years.

The calendar year 2024 is roughly 40% complete. That means 60% of the year lies ahead and 40% of 2025 in the next 12 months. Weighing the analyst forecasts accordingly is how I get a 12-month earnings input of $7.52.

Plugging this earnings input in with a valuation multiple of 16.3, I arrive at a fair value of $122 a share. Relative to the current $101 share price (as of May 24, 2024), this would suggest shares of Novartis are 18% undervalued. If the company matches the growth consensus and reverts to its 10-year normal P/E ratio, nearly 40% cumulative total returns could materialize between now and 2026.

The Payout Is Durable

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

Novartis' 3.7% forward dividend yield registers at more than double the 1.5% median forward dividend yield of the healthcare sector. That is why Seeking Alpha's Quant System awards an A- grade to the company for forward dividend yield.

Novartis' dividend has also grown by 6.9% annually in the last five years, per Seeking Alpha. This is just above the healthcare sector median of 6.6%, which earns it a C+ grade from the Quant System.

If this wasn't enough, Novartis has boosted its dividend for 27 consecutive years. This consistency should continue in the years ahead, as Novartis' payout also appears to be quite safe.

This is because the 53% EPS payout ratio is below the 60% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies like to see from the industry. Novartis' 17% debt-to-capital ratio is also well below the 40% that rating agencies prefer from the industry. That means the company is in a position financially to keep growing the dividend at least in line with earnings growth for the foreseeable future.

Risks To Consider

Novartis is a fundamentally healthy company, but there are always risks when investing in equities.

Operating in a highly competitive industry, there is a great deal of pressure on the company to keep launching new products. As products become successful, it's also a double-edged sword. That's because near-term success can set the bar that much higher when a product loses its patent and experiences competition.

Novartis' corporate culture is committed to adequately funding research and development to keep the pipeline deep throughout all levels of clinical development. But there are no guarantees that the company can keep launching blockbuster drug after blockbuster drug to keep its net sales and core EPS base growing year after year.

The high-profit margins of Novartis and its industry are also a double-edged sword. On one hand, these margins support generous dividends and share repurchase programs. On the other hand, this can attract negative attention from the public and regulators. If regulators around the world set more stringent price caps on products, that could weigh on the company's fundamentals.

Another risk to Novartis is the potential for cyber breaches to occur. If this happened on a large enough scale, the company's proprietary data could be compromised. That could erode Novartis' competitive advantage, which could also alter the investment thesis.

Summary: Novartis Is Very Buyable Here

Novartis is a business that's executing well. Factoring out the recent spin-off, the company's net sales and core EPS are moving higher. The debt load remains under control and Novartis' corporate credit ratings remain prime. Combined with the moderate undervaluation, this is why I'm keeping my buy rating for now.