SAP: Incredible Performance, Terrible Price

May 26, 2024 11:51 PM ETSAP SE (SAP) Stock, SAPGF Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.86K Followers

Summary

  • SAP stock has risen 30% YTD and 50% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 and other tech peers.
  • Investors are enthusiastic about SAP's cloud offerings, particularly SAP Rise and SAP Grow, and its plans to transform its workforce through AI.
  • However, with a P/E ratio of ~30x FY25 earnings, the stock is quite expensive and may not have much room for further growth.
SAP multinational software corporation logo on Czech headquarters building

josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The uncomfortable reality that investors have to deal with today: stocks are incredibly expensive, but even amid persistently high interest rates, we seemingly have few alternatives other than to continue pumping money into stocks, particularly tech stocks.

SAP (NYSE:

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.86K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAP
--
SAPGF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News