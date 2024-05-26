josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The uncomfortable reality that investors have to deal with today: stocks are incredibly expensive, but even amid persistently high interest rates, we seemingly have few alternatives other than to continue pumping money into stocks, particularly tech stocks.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) (OTCPK:SAPGF) has been a big beneficiary of this, though we can hardly argue that the stock's rise has been undeserved. Shares of the German software conglomerate are already up ~30% year to date (and up 50% over the trailing twelve months), outperforming the S&P 500 and most of its other tech peers.

Upside is limited at a ~30x P/E, despite many ongoing catalysts this year

I last wrote a neutral opinion on SAP at the beginning of this year, when the stock was trading closer to the ~$170s. SAP has modestly outperformed the S&P 500 since then (as have most tech stocks that have any correlation to AI), but I'll cut to the chase: especially as I'm positioning my portfolio for a potential market downturn, I don't recommend investing in this stock and am at best neutral on this stock, with a slight lean toward the downside.

That's not to say that SAP's advance has been without substance. Generally, investors are backing SAP for two reasons.

On the top line, SAP continues to show ferocious growth rates in cloud, despite being a relatively late entrant to the cloud game behind other software titans like Microsoft (MSFT). The company has demonstrated an effective "land and expand" strategy with its cloud portfolio.

The tentpole products that SAP is pitching are, SAP Rise and SAP Grow, which are the managed/on-prem and fully public cloud versions of the company's ERP products, respectively. For investors that are newer to SAP, ERP or enterprise resource planning is the bread-and-butter of SAP's offerings, and it's arguably the best-in-breed ERP vendor in the world. ERP systems offer the nuts-and-bolts of running a modern enterprise, from inventory management to customer billing and record-keeping.

As shown in the slide above, these products are excelling. They are SAP's main fuel for adding to its cloud backlog, and most importantly, help to serve as the base for SAP to further expand into its other top-of-funnel software applications, ranging from HCM products that compete with Workday (WDAY) to CRM products that compete with Salesforce (CRM).

The second piece investors are cheering: SAP is not just a vendor of AI products, but it is actively planning to transform its own workforce via AI. In January, the company announced a major restructuring of its workforce. Rather than lay off people due to AI automation, the company plans to either re-skill its existing workforce or accept voluntary walkouts. Importantly, the company plans on not growing headcount in FY24, even despite a high single-digit total revenue growth rate (and double-digit growth in cloud).

But despite these tailwinds, we have to ask ourselves: isn't this strength already priced into the stock's recent ascent? Even if we look ahead to next year FY25, where Wall Street has a consensus pro forma EPS target of $6.53 (+34% y/y and +20% y/2y; FY24 EPS is impacted by restructuring charges) for the company, SAP already trades at a 29.9x FY25 P/E multiple.

It's difficult for us to bank on any further multiples expansion from here on out; though I don't necessarily think SAP has any immediate risk of downside, I do think the stock will fall in line with the broader markets once a correction sets in.

The bottom line here: SAP has become a run-of-the-mill "high price for high quality" software stock, and I'd recommend exiting as many of these positions as you can before the market turns south again, especially as expectations for companies like SAP are already sky-high. The next catalyst for SAP is its Q2 earnings release, expected in late July.

Q1 download

We should, however, continue to acknowledge SAP's tremendous fundamental progress. Take a look at the latest Q1 results below:

SAP's revenue grew 8% y/y to Є8.04 billion in the quarter, though this was only a narrow beat against Wall Street's Є8.02 billion expectations. Underlying cloud revenue, however, grew at a much faster 24% y/y pace.

On paper, cloud revenue growth accelerated four points y/y versus 20% y/y growth in Q4. FX has turned into a tailwind for SAP as the Euro (SAP's reporting currency) continued to weaken against the dollar and other global currencies this year. On a constant currency basis, as shown below, cloud growth of 25% y/y on a constant-currency basis was on par with Q4.

Alongside strength in SAP Rise and Grow, the company's GenAI products will be more broadly distributed in June to further fuel cloud growth. Per CEO Christian Klein's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Coming to the third driver of our growth, which is innovation with Business AI at the core. SAP Business AI will once again transform how businesses run and how end users will work in the future. At SAP, we infuse Business AI across our portfolio. First of all, Joule will be our new user experience via natural language, our one front end. We have based our Joule roadmap on an analysis of the most frequent business and analytical transactions of our end users. This way, we make sure that the most heavily used transactions will be fully AI enabled by the end of this year. Second, we are embedding GenAI directly in our cloud products. Since Q4, we have released over 30 new AI scenarios across our cloud portfolio. Additional ones come out almost every week with more than 100 in the pipeline for the remainder of the year. Third, our customers, partners, and SAP can use the AI foundation on the BTP, including the GenAI hub to build custom AI scenarios. Over 60 ecosystem partners are taking advantage of these capabilities already and working on over 80 use cases right now. Among the over 27,000 customers already using our Business AI is ZF Friedrichshafen, a leading automotive supplier. ZF is lifting significant financial value by optimizing demand and supply chain planning with embedded AI."

On the profitability front, pro forma operating margins rose to 19.1% in the quarter, a 130bps y/y increase before any benefits from the company's 2024 business transformation and pause of headcount growth are factored in.

Key takeaways

Though certainly excelling across all key metrics, investors have already benefited tremendously from SAP's stock rise from the beginning of the year, and at ~30x FY25 P/E, I don't see any lever for SAP to continue to rise much further. Steer clear here and retreat to the sidelines.