We're nearing the end of the Q1 Earnings Season for the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL), and while quite a few silver producers started the year off generating positive free cash flow, Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) was not one of them. However, the company put together a decent Q1 in what was set to be the weakest quarter of the year and the company's Q2 outlook is significantly better. While the outlook for Q2 is better, benefiting from higher metals prices (gold, silver, zinc), lower all-in sustaining costs [AISC], and higher silver production.

In this update, we'll dig into the Q1 results, recent developments, and what makes Pan American one of the more attractive ways to get silver exposure assuming the stock is purchased on sharp pullbacks.

All figures are in United States Dollars and "G/T" refers to "grams per tonne" of gold or silver.

Pan American Silver Q1 Production & Sales

Pan American released its Q1 production results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~5.01 million ounces of silver and ~222,900 ounces of gold. This translated to a 29% increase in silver production and an 81% increase in gold production, benefiting from the acquisition of Yamana's South American assets that closed at the end of Q1 2023, partially offset by no contribution from Manantial Espejo which saw a minor contribution in the year-ago period following it being placed into care & maintenance. Elsewhere, production was lower at Dolores and Shahuindo (legacy gold operations) due to lower grades and the timing of leach sequencing.

Pan American Silver Quarterly Gold/Silver Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into the results a little closer, La Colorada had a softer quarter year-over-year as it works to complete ventilation upgrades to restore mining rates to 2,000 tonnes per day. During Q1, the operation processed ~122,000 tonnes at 308 G/T of silver, down from ~171,000 tonnes at 269 G/T of silver. The lower throughput more than offset higher grades and resulted in production dipping to ~1.11 million ounces (down 23% year-over-year). Given the lower output and the impact of a stronger MXN/USD rate, AISC spiked to $25.37/oz, well above the industry average. The good news is that the mine's new ventilation infrastructure should be completed by mid-2024? allowing for higher development rates and throughput, with 2025 set to be much stronger.

La Colorada Quarterly Silver Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Moving to Huaron, production was 4% lower year-over-year at ~882,000 ounces of silver, impacted by lower throughput. Pan American noted that this was related to blockages in the crushed because of moisture content in stockpiles from heavy rain. Meanwhile, lead/zinc production at Huaron was also lower, but copper production increased with this related to mine sequencing into more copper-rich zones. Given the lower production combined with higher sustaining capital, AISC increased to $14.99/oz, also a significant increase over the year-ago period, like experienced at La Colorada.

Finally, San Vicente saw higher silver production at ~788,000 ounces, up 9% year-over-year. This was attributed to higher grades of 304 G/T of silver, more than offsetting the slightly lower throughput. Unfortunately, AISC wasn't much better at this asset either, moving above $17.60/oz vs. sub $12.00/oz in the year-ago period. The higher costs were partially related to higher sustaining capital, lower by-product credits (zinc), and higher royalties. Given the higher costs across its silver operations partially offset by the benefit of much lower cost Cerro Moro ounces (AUY acquisition), Pan American's silver segment AISC came in at $15.59/oz or $16.63/oz excluding NRV inventory adjustments.

Looking at Pan American's gold segment, the results were far better. For starters, Jacobina processed ~768,000 tonnes at 1.98 G/T of gold for ~46,900 ounces at below industry average AISC of $1,263/oz. Meanwhile, El Penon had a better quarter from a grade standpoint than minor challenges last year, processing ~327,000 tonnes at 3.38 G/T of gold and 92 G/T of silver for ~31,500 ounces of gold and ~850,000 ounces of silver. And while Dolores, Shahuindo, and Timmins saw lower production year-over-year, this was more than offset by the addition of ~120,700 gold ounces from operations acquired from Yamana at lower costs on balance.

Importantly, this deal was accretive to Pan American with very reasonable levels of share dilution (~154 million shares issued at a value of ~$2.8 billion) adjusted for the quality of these assets relative to its existing portfolio. This very reasonable purchase price was achieved due to tag-teaming in a creative deal to acquire Yamana with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) taking the Canadian assets from Yamana and the deal was done at far lower gold/silver prices.

Costs & Margins

While production was up sharply in Q1 2024, costs and margins dipped year-over-year which was not what I expected initially. This was impacted by continued inflationary pressures felt sector-wide, lower grades at its legacy gold mines, and a stronger Mexican Peso, offset by lower-cost production from two of the three gold assets acquired from Yamana. However, while AISC increased to $1,580/oz ($1,499/oz excluding NRV adjustments), this was actually better than Pan American's outlook, and we still saw decent margins of $498/oz in the quarter, helped by the higher gold price ($2,078/oz).

The good news is that margins are expected to soar in the upcoming quarter to closer to $800/oz (+60% sequentially) assuming $1,525/oz AISC and a $2,320/oz average realized gold price in Q2 2024.

Pan American Gold Segment AISC & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates Pan American Silver Segment AISC & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for its silver segment, AISC increased to $15.89/oz ($16.63/oz excluding NRV adjustments) vs. $14.13/oz in the year-ago period. The higher AISC was related to lower silver/base metals production at its flagship La Colorada Mine, and the timing of concentrate sales at San Vicente, offset by lower costs of ounces from Cerro Moro. Unfortunately, this resulted in temporary AISC margin compression, with AISC margins sinking to $6.72/oz vs. $8.62/oz in Q1 2023. However, like its gold segment, AISC should drop sequentially and see an even further drop below $13.00/oz in H2, setting up the potential for $14.00/oz+ AISC margins in H2 assuming silver averages at least $26.50/oz in the second half of this year.

In summary, while margins may not look that impressive short-term, it is critical to note that La Colorada is operating at much higher costs due to its lower mining rates, and by-product credits will provide a significant benefit to costs (gold, zinc), as will leverage on fixed costs from higher production in its silver segment.

Financial Results

Moving to Pan American's financial results, the company reported revenue of $601.4 million (+54% year-over-year). Higher revenue benefited from an increase in gold and silver ounces sold and higher realized metals prices of $22.61/oz and $2,078/oz for silver and gold, respectively. Meanwhile, operating cash flow increased ~20% to $61.1 million (or $133.2 before working capital changes). Unfortunately, free cash flow came in at a negative of $38.9 million after $100.0 million in capital expenditures in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: $42.2 million). That said, Q1 was flagged to be the weakest quarter of the year for Pan American, with a much stronger H2 on deck. In fact, silver production is expected to increase over 15% looking out to Q4 based on the guidance mid-point, while gold production will come in at similar levels assuming the La Arena sale goes through successfully.

Pan American Silver Quarterly Revenue & Realized Metals Prices - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for Pan American's balance sheet, the company finished the quarter with ~$301 million in cash (~$330 million in cash and short-term investments) and ~$807 million in debt, giving it a net debt position of $506 million. Notably, this was after $58.0 million in capital was returned to shareholders in Q1 alone through share repurchases (~1.7 million shares repurchased at $14.16) and dividends. However, assuming the sale of La Arena and La Arena 2 goes through which was announced after quarter-end, the upfront consideration is $245 million with this set to improve Pan American's balance sheet further at the same time as we see a surge in cash flow generation in Q1 with higher production and margins on deck.

Recent Developments

Looking at recent developments, the recent proposed sale of La Arena and La Arena 2 (copper porphyry) is expected to bring in $245 million subject to regulatory approvals, with an additional 1.5% NSR on La Arena II and a contingent payment of $50 million. Not only are the divestments since the Yamana acquisition (Morococha, MARA, ADLF, La Arena) expected to reduce annual care & maintenance costs by over $70 million, but these sales will have brought in ~$840 million in cash while retaining royalties on very attractive development assets, including MARA (massive copper project in Argentina held by Glencore) and La Arena II in the hands of another mega-producer, Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCPK:ZIJMF).

On a negative note, Pan American shared that it has seen delays in the ILO 69 process since the new Guatemalan government took office in January. And while Pan American noted that meetings between itself and the MEM confirmed government support to completing the ILO 169 process, no update has been given on the timeline. Adding further uncertainty, the MEM released its VP of Sustainable Development responsible for overseeing and coordinating the ILO 169 consultation process, with no replacement in place yet.

"So we have no control over timeline here. So the post was very important in the past. I can't speak for MEM to see if in the future when they reassign a new person, if that will be the person in charge of the process or if they want to use another person for the process. We're obviously waiting for the new appointment there, and we're in regular contact with the government and with MEM specifically to get updates. But there's no updated timeline. The published timeline on the MEM website was tentatively for March 31, and that's come and gone. But we're hoping to hear some news in the next few weeks and months as things develop. Unfortunately, we don't have anything to provide as an update and no future meeting dates."

- Pan American Silver Q1 2024 Conference Call

Obviously, this is not an ideal development, but I have been more pessimistic on the potential for an Escobal restart near-term, and it's clear that Pan American doesn't need Escobal online from an investment thesis standpoint, though ~20 million ounces per annum of low-cost silver certainly wouldn't hurt. So, while I do remain cautiously optimistic about a restart post-2026, I think it's safer to have low expectations and just focus on its current operating portfolio which is much stronger following the Yamana deal, especially if the company can look at expanding Jacobina into a larger operation which would further improve its gold production profile and gold segment AISC.

Jacobina Geology & Land Package - 2023 TR

For those unfamiliar, Jacobina is already home to a large resource (~3.0 million ounces at 2.03 G/T of gold) but it sits on a massive 150-kilometer greenstone belt with its paleoplacer gold deposits similar to the Witwatersrand (South Africa) and Tarkwaian System in Ghana. These can host multiple mines (evidenced by Iduapriem and Tarkwa being massive mines sitting next door to each other in the Tarkwaian example). Hence, I wouldn't rule out a Jacobina Norte Mine longer-term to the north of the current mining operation and Jacobina has organic growth potential outside of major extensions from a throughput standpoint, with the potential to increase to ~10,000 tonnes per day. Hence, I don't think it's that much of a stretch to think that this could be a consistent 200,000 to 300,000 ounce producer over the next 15-20 years generating significant free cash flow for Pan American, with upside to 350,000+ ounces if it can make a new major discovery at Jacobina Norte.

Lastly, while it may have been forgotten, Pan American has amassed a significant royalty portfolio that could be sold down the road for a significant amount. This includes a 0.75% NSR on the massive MARA Project, a 1.25% NSR on precious metals and 0.20% on base metals at AGLF, and a 1.50% NSR on La Arena 2. The company had the following to say about this portfolio below:

"And I'm pretty sure if we ever decide to sell these royalties we will find very competitive bids from different companies. So there's no need to basically start our own royalty company again. That's my point. I think if we decide to divest those royalties we should, for sure, have enough offers from very sizable royalty companies here. So it's a big amount of potential cash sitting there for us. But at the moment, I think we are in no hurry to divest those right away."

- Pan American Silver Q1 2024 Conference Call

Valuation

Based on ~363 million shares and a share price of US$21.10, Pan American trades at a market cap of ~$7.66 billion and an enterprise value of ~$8.17 billion. This makes it the highest market cap silver producer by a wide margin and also the most liquid, making it a highly attractive way to gain silver exposure next to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) and Hecla Mining Company (HL). And while Pan American is now back to trading closer to its historical multiples at ~1.50x based on an estimated net asset value of ~$5.05 billion (6.0% discount rate and includes royalty portfolio, La Colorada Skarn and Escobal), its positioning is clearly superior relative to nearly all of its peers, justifying a premium multiple.

Pan American Market/Cap Liquidity & Positioning vs. Peers - Company Presentation, Author's Notes & Drawings Pan American Silver Diversification - Company Website

As highlighted above, most silver producers have nearly all of their NAV and cash flow generation tied to a single Tier-2 ranked jurisdiction, and most lack diversification with three or fewer operations. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) have an impressive track record of destroying shareholder value, often overpaying for assets (Coeur - Orko Silver (*), JDS Silver Holdings / First Majestic - Jerritt Canyon) and significantly diluting shareholders at every turn. However, Pan American (10 mines) and Hecla (4 mines) stand out among their peer group because of having diversification across geography and exposure to Tier-1 ranked jurisdiction. Hence, from a risk standpoint, they are far more attractive options than their peers with poor track records of per share growth or the bulk/all of their NAV tied to Mexico.

(*) Coeur acquired Orko Silver for its La Preciosa Project in 2013 for ~$370 million and would go on to sell the project a decade later for just $30 million in upfront payments and a total value of ~$93 million if all contingent consideration is paid out. (*)

On top of the above superior attributes, Pan American boasts scale unlike most of its silver producer peers, with a 1.0+ million gold-equivalent ounce profile even without Escobal as an 800,000+ ounce gold producer and ~20 million ounce silver producer (post La Arena sale). Meanwhile, it has high-quality assets that benefit from economies of scale following the Yamana acquisition which includes Jacobina and El Penon, which are nearly 200,000 ounce producers on a GEO basis. Finally, Pan American benefits from an enviable pipeline with a monster asset in Escobal (if ever restarted) which is a 300,000+ ounce per annum producer on a gold-equivalent basis (*) and another massive asset in La Colorada Skarn if it can find a base metals partner to help develop the project.

In fact, Escobal and La Colorada Skarn combined would add over 36 million ounces of silver production per annum at industry-leading costs, nearly tripling Pan American's silver production to over 56 million ounces per annum.

Escobal LOM Metals Production - Tahoe Resources

(*) Escobal produced ~21.3 million ounces of silver, ~10,700 ounces of gold, ~10,000 tonnes of lead and ~15,000 tonnes of zinc in 2016. (*)

So, what's a fair value for the stock?

Looking at the chart below, Pan American has historically traded at ~13.2x cash flow, but this multiple has been dragged down given that the precious metals stocks have spent much of the past decade in a secular bear market (2012-2016) and a violent cyclical bear market (2021-2024). And given that it looks like we may have started a new bull move for the sector, I don't think it's unreasonable to assign multiples of 13.0x cash flow and 1.40x P/NAV today to Pan American Silver. This is especially true given that Pan American has a far higher quality portfolio and pipeline today following the Yamana transaction, with three new lower-cost mines (Jacobina, El Penon, Cerro Moro) and while La Colorada has been higher cost, it's set to return to much higher production levels post-2024 after significant investments in ventilation upgrades.

If we use a 65/35 weighting to P/NAV vs. P/CF and FY2025 estimates of $2.36 in cash flow per share, Pan American's updated fair value comes in at US$22.50.

Pan American Silver Historical Cash Flow Multiple - FASTGraphs.com

While this fair value estimate points to a further upside for PAAS from current levels, and it's certainly possible that the stock could overshoot this target as it's regularly traded above 16x cash flow (and up to 20x cash flow) in bull moves, I prefer to buy at a significant discount to fair value to ensure a margin of safety, like when I noted that PAAS would become attractive below US$13.35 in my February update. That said, with PAAS now up ~50% off its lows, I see more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector for putting new capital to work, with some precious metals names continuing to have 60% to 90% upside to fair value, like a more recent position I've started here.

So, while I think PAAS is a solid name and a top-5 way to gain silver exposure, I would need to see a deeper pullback to become interested in buying back my position in the stock.