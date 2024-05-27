Restaurant Brands: Long-Term Investment Vehicle With Compelling Dividend Prospects

Summary

  • Restaurant Brands International has more than 31,000 restaurants worldwide and is one of the largest QSR operators in the world.
  • To date, RBI has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. The five-year dividend growth rate is only 4%, but the stock does yield a market-beating 3.4%.
  • New management and initiatives could be setting up RBI for an extended period of renewed excellence, and that bodes well for the company’s ability to drive its revenue, profit, and dividend higher over the coming years.

An empty Burger King restaurant inside the departure hall of Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos. Burger King is an American multinational chain of hamburger fast food restaurants

IB_photo

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is a Canadian-American global quick-service restaurant company. Founded in 2014, but with certain roots dating back to 1954, Restaurant Brands International (hereafter referred to as RBI) is now a $22 billion QSR giant that employs approximately 9,000 people. With

