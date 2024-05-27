Digital Realty Trust: Record Leasing At Impressive Rates, Dividend Hike Expected Soon

BlackJack3D

We previously covered Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in March 2024, discussing why its prudent growth strategy had been misunderstood, with the supposedly underwhelming FY2024 guidance attributed to the diversification of capital resources and eventually, balance sheet management.

With the REIT expected to remain profitable in FY2024, we believed that the recent pullback offered interested investors with the chance to dollar cost average.

Since then, DLR has traded sideways compared to the wider market's recovery at +3.3%. Even so, we believe that the REIT's investment thesis remains robust, with FY2024 likely to be a transitory year as the management's intensified Joint Ventures already deliver a sustainable growth profile along with a healthier balance sheet and higher AFFO per share growth.

Combined with the moderating AFFO payout ratio and increasing investment spreads, we believe that the management is likely to raise dividends sometime in 2025, further sustaining its compelling investment thesis on top of the capital appreciation prospects.

DLR's Investment Thesis Remains Robust Here - Payout Hike Is Likely Ahead

DLR has reported a bottom-line beat in the FQ1'24 earnings call, with total operating revenues of $1.33B (-2.2% QoQ/ inline YoY) and AFFO per share of $1.68 (+29.2% QoQ/ +7.6% YoY).

Much of the tailwinds are attributed to the record leasing at +40% above its prior record - largely driven by the higher pricing at a global average of $264 per square foot (+59% QoQ/ +56.2% YoY), positive same capital growth of 4.7% (-5.2 points QoQ/ +1.3 YoY), and increase in renewal spreads by +11.8% (+6.3 points QoQ/ +7.2 YoY).

These numbers further demonstrate that the generative AI hype is here to stay indeed, mirroring the same insatiable demand reported by multiple data center REITs and the CEO of c3.ai, with the "real constraint being the availability of power as the grid infrastructure is maxed out."

As a result, it is unsurprising that DLR has reported another record high in its multi-year backlog at $541M (+21.3% QoQ/ +24.6% YoY) by the latest quarter, lending further strength and visibility to its top/ bottom lines moving forward.

At the same time, its investments and Joint Ventures continue to pay off with the REIT still reporting available pockets of remaining capacity in two of its campuses in Northern Virginia, with it likely to trigger further upsides in its near-term leasing growth.

This has also contributed to its raised FY2024 guidance, with higher rental rates on a renewal basis at +6% YoY and Same-Capital cash NOI growth at +3% YoY at the midpoint, compared to the original guidance at +5% YoY and +2.5% YoY, respectively.

Most importantly, the DLR management has been able to achieve much of the robust growth through its strategic funding plan, thanks to its asset sales and joint ventures, allowing the REIT to achieve the much needed moderation in its net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 5.8x pro forma basis by the latest quarter.

This is down drastically from the 6.2x reported in FQ4'23 and 7.1x in FQ1'23, naturally demonstrating its ability to consistently generate sustainable and profitable growth, as its total debts also moderate to $17B (-2.2% QoQ/ -5% YoY) and adj EBITDA generation grows to $710.5M (+1.5% QoQ/ +6.3% YoY).

The same improvement has also been observed in DLR's improved Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio at 72.8% by FQ1'24 (-20.8 points QoQ/ -5.4 YoY), improved than its FQ4'19 ratio of 76.6% and the sector median of 73.78%.

As a result of the healthier balance sheet and its expanding profitability, we believe that the REIT's dividend investment thesis remains robust with a payout increase likely in 2025, as similarly highlighted by the management in the FQ4'23 earnings call.

As a result of its improved investment spreads from the weighted average debt profile at 2.8%, we can understand why the consensus has moderately raised their forward estimates, with DLR expected to generate a top/ bottom line growth at a CAGR of +6.4%/ +8.2% through FY2026.

This is compared to the previous estimates of +5.9%/ +7.5% and the historical growth of +14.4%/ +1.4% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively.

At the same time, DLR continues to trade at a relatively stable FWD Price/Rental Revenue valuation of 8.55x and FWD Price/ AFFO valuations of 22.89x, compared to the previous article at 7.93x/ 22.39x, respectively.

When compared to its pure-play Data Center REIT - EQIX at FWD Price/AFFO valuations of 21.88x, mixed Data Center/ Storage REIT - Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) at 18.06x, and mixed Data Center/ Telecom REIT - American Tower Corporation (AMT) at 17.81x, it is apparent that DLR remains reasonably valued.

A note of warning here. It goes without saying that the REIT's rich Data Center valuation is attributed to the ongoing cloud computing and generative AI boom, with any deceleration in growth prospects likely to trigger potential corrections.

While NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), the market leaders in AI chips and complete server solutions, respectively, continue to guide robust top/ bottom lines, investors may also want to size their portfolios according to their risk appetites, since high-double digit growth is unlikely to last forever with the tougher YoY comparison from 2025 onwards likely to temper some optimism.

So, Is DLR Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

For now, DLR has continued trading sideways since the start of the year, as market sentiments remain mixed in the light of the overly sticky inflation and uncertain Fed rate cut, with borrowing costs still expensive.

Based on the LTM AFFO per share of $5.97 and the FWD Price/ AFFO per share valuation of 22.89x, it is apparent that the stock is trading near our fair value estimates of $136.60.

Based on the consensus FY2026 AFFO per share estimates of $7.40, there remains an excellent upside potential of +18.5% to our long-term price target of $169.30 as well.

Readers must also note that the DLR stock's sideways trading pattern has been a gift, with the REIT still offering a more than decent forward dividend yield of 3.42%, compared to its 4Y average yield of 3.61% and the sector median of 4.75%.

Even when compared to its peers, EQIX at 2.22%, AMT at 3.49%, and IRM at 3.24%, it is apparent that DLR's dual-pronged investment thesis remains robust.

As a result, we are maintaining our Buy rating for DLR here. Do not miss the potential upside.