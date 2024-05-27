ams-OSRAM AG: A Major Risk Has Materialized

May 27, 2024
Summary

  • Ams-OSRAM AG faces major setbacks as a key project is cancelled, rendering a new factory in Malaysia obsolete.
  • The cancellation impacts the company's future revenue and profit growth, thereby its valuation.
  • There is not much room for error left, lest another capital increase become a distinct possibility, if not even a probability.
  • Even under optimistic assumptions, I do not see much upside for the stock.

Hauptsitz der Osram Licht AG

The (former) headquarter of Osram Licht AG, which is now part of ams-Osram

FinkAvenue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Just when ams-OSRAM AG (OTCPK:AUKUF;OTCPK:AMSSY) seemed to have found its footing, it was yet again hit by major bad

Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
983 Followers
