BalkansCat

Blue Bird's Beat-And-Raise Performance

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) investors celebrated another BLBD surge toward a new high after its recent earnings scorecard in early May 2024. Blue Bird's fiscal second-quarter earnings release highlighted the significant growth inflection in an otherwise stable and steady school bus industry. As a result, Blue Bird easily surpassed its guidance and Wall Street estimates, justifying BLBD stock's recent optimism.

With BLBD hovering close to the $57 level after its rally, it's still valued at a discount compared to its sector median. Moreover, Blue Bird management highlighted caution in its forward guidance, assessing increased execution and higher cost inflation risks.

As a reminder, Blue Bird's bid to ramp up capacity has to be considered in relation to Blue Bird's first "collective bargain agreement with the United Steelworkers." As a result, Blue Bird cautioned the union contract's potential to "influence the fiscal '24 margin outlook." However, Blue Bird has demonstrated resilient pricing power, bolstering its revenue growth potential. Therefore, management has taken "proactive pricing actions taken" in view of possible margin compression in the second half of BLBD's fiscal year, mitigating execution risks.

In addition, while supply chain constraints are expected to abate over time, Blue Bird emphasized that "select constraints" are still present. Therefore, the company is closely engaging with its key suppliers to circumvent these challenges.

In other words, Blue Bird's forward guidance seems achievable, given its upgraded long-term outlook highlighted at its recent earnings call. As a reminder, Blue Bird has leveraged the $5B federal funding (over five years) in "replacing existing school buses with clean/zero-emission models." While near-term uncertainties exist as customers have until April 2026 to consummate their purchases, it has already received a surge in demand for alternative fuel models.

Blue Bird Has Ambitions To Lead The Market

Accordingly, Blue Bird highlighted that EV sales comprised 9% of its total unit sales in the first fiscal half of 2024. In addition, alternative fuel vehicles accounted for 60% of Blue Bird's sales mix YTD, highlighting its leadership potential. Blue Bird is confident in winning 30% of eventual orders, consolidating its prowess over peers.

Therefore, I assess that Blue Bird's robust $850M backlog is a testament to the visibility of its forward guidance, benefiting from the transition toward alternative fuel and electrification. Management is confident that its nascent EV commercial chassis business is anticipated to expand its TAM, helping the company to "tap into new markets and customer segments, driving further growth."

Blue Bird is investing further into expanding its capacity and improving its supply chain resilience to capitalize on its growth momentum. Accordingly, Blue Bird expects to attain its 12K buses per year target as it looks to deliver "the commercial EV chassis to market by the end of calendar 2024."

Blue Bird long-term growth model (Blue Bird filings)

Blue Bird raised its long-term growth model despite its near-term guidance highlighting some challenges. As a result, I assess that management is confident in navigating these uncertainties, leveraging the $5B in federal funding to position itself as the market leader and helping to replace the aging fleet.

Blue Bird's domestic manufacturing capabilities help secure the resilience of its capacity. In addition, the US government's desire to protect the nascent EV industry in the US is another structural tailwind for Blue Bird against unanticipated foreign competition.

The EV growth normalization experienced in the retail market due to macro and cyclical headwinds hasn't impacted Blue Bird's target market. As a result, it underscores management's optimism that it operates in an increasingly "countercyclical" industry, given the robust current demand and funding dynamics. Despite Blue Bird's optimism, execution is crucial to actualizing its backlog delivery and quickly capturing market share.

Is BLBD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

BLBD Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Investors who added over the past year have outperformed the market easily, as BLBD stock delivered a 1Y total return of more than 107%. Despite that, BLBD still trades at a relative discount ("B-" valuation grade) to its sector peers while assigned a best-in-class "A" growth grade. BLBD's forward adjusted PEG ratio of 0.63 is more than 60% below its sector median, highlighting its highly attractive thesis. While BLBD's forward adjusted P/E of 21.5x (less than 2% below its sector median) could limit near-term upside, Blue Bird's robust execution and constructive long-term guidance should sustain resilient buying sentiments over time.

BLBD price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

However, the market isn't dumb, as it quickly re-rated BLBD following its recent beat-and-raise quarter in early May 2024. As seen above, BLBD surged three weeks ago and has continued rising. Therefore, it's a decisive breakout into a new high with no clear sell signals.

While BLBD's near-term momentum seems overbought and could roll over, I assess BLBD stock's fundamental thesis ("A-" profitability grade) as intact. Its bullish bias should remain resilient, given its attractive valuation. Blue Bird's ability to actualize its backlog will be vital in determining its ability to move closer to its long-term growth model enunciated earlier.

However, management's ability to execute has been demonstrated, corroborated by its "A-" earnings revisions grade. Therefore, I urge investors to capitalize on potential near-term volatility as an opportunity to add exposure.

Rating: Initiate Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!