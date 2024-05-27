U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Specialty Insurer Bowhead Sole IPO To Debut As More Names Join The Pipeline

Summary

  • Specialty property & casualty insurer Bowhead Specialty Holdings priced its upsized IPO at the top of the range to raise $128 million at a $551 million market cap.
  • Three IPOs submitted initial filings this past week.
  • The May IPO market is expected to end on a quiet note, with no IPOs currently scheduled for the short Memorial Day week.

One IPO debuted this past week. Three IPOs and two SPACs submitted initial filings.

Specialty property & casualty insurer Bowhead Specialty Holdings (BOW) priced its upsized IPO at the top of the range

