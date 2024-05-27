filo/iStock via Getty Images

One IPO debuted this past week. Three IPOs and two SPACs submitted initial filings.

Specialty property & casualty insurer Bowhead Specialty Holdings (BOW) priced its upsized IPO at the top of the range to raise $128 million at a $551 million market cap. In the 12 months ended March 31, 2024, the company wrote $550 million in gross written premiums across its three underwriting divisions: casualty (57% of LTM 1Q24 GWP), professional liability (27%), and healthcare (16%). Its products are primarily written on an excess & surplus basis. The company, led by an experienced management team, has posted strong growth in gross written premiums. However, it writes all of its business through American Family, which it will pay rising fees to in the future. Bowhead Specialty Holdings finished the week up 51%.

Three IPOs submitted initial filings this past week. Tempus AI (TEM), which provides data and analytics tools for precision medicine, filed to raise an estimated $600 million. Oncology biotech Actuate Therapeutics (ACTU) filed to raise $50 million. Chinese industrial machinery producer INLIF (INLF) filed and set terms to raise $10 million at a $73 million market cap.

Two SPACs also submitted initial filings: Centurion Acquisition (ALFUU, ALF) filed to raise $250 million to target the tech sector, and Perceptive Advisors-backed Perceptive Capital (PCSC) filed to raise $75 million to target healthcare.

The May IPO market is expected to end on a quiet note, with no IPOs currently scheduled for the short Memorial Day week.

While the calendar is fairly empty for now, we could see some issuers launch in the week ahead for early June IPOs. Two recent large filers are eligible to set terms on Tuesday: aluminum company Novelis (NVL), which is on file for an estimated $1.3 billion IPO, and Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico (AERO), which plans to raise $300 million.

Another sizable issuer, Australian natural gas E&P Tamboran Resources (TBN) filed in early May but could pull the trigger after the holiday.

Two older members of the pipeline may also be targeting post-Memorial Day launches, following recent updates to their prospectuses. Hospital billion platform Waystar (WAY) and car sharing platform Turo (TURO) are solid candidates, on file for estimated $500 million and $300 million IPOs, respectively.

Street research is expected for two companies in the week ahead, and lock-up periods will be expiring for two companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 5/23/2024, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 4.1% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 11.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kenvue (KVUE) and Nu Holdings (NU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 5.2% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 7.4%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Barito Renewables Energy and Wise.

