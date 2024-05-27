Zoom Q1: AI Translation Could Be Big

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
1.72K Followers

Summary

  • Zoom's AI developments, including the AI Companion, enhance productivity and streamline workflows, making it an integral tool for businesses.
  • OpenAI's real-time voice translation model can eliminate language barriers, driving increased adoption and usage of the platform.
  • Zoom's stock is undervalued and has significant upside potential, especially with the integration of real-time AI translation features.

Dropbox Work In Progress Conference

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Post Q1, Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) has been relatively flat due to what the market saw as weak guidance. However, I believe this is the wrong move. Based on what I see from their current

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
1.72K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News