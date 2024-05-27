Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Post Q1, Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) has been relatively flat due to what the market saw as weak guidance. However, I believe this is the wrong move. Based on what I see from their current AI developments, I believe the company is clearly executing well on their reaccelerating plan powered by AI.

Zoom's new AI technologies, including the AI Companion, are designed to enhance productivity through features like meeting summaries, transcription, smart scheduling, and support for 38 languages​​. With this technology, users will be able to save time and streamline workflows, making Zoom an integral tool for businesses. The introduction of Zoom Workplace, which consolidates various communication tools, further enhances collaboration and reduces operational silos.

The recent OpenAI event further increases my confidence in Zoom's future. OpenAI's real-time voice translation model can eliminate language barriers, facilitating smoother international communication. This technology is crucial, as over 64% of executives admit that language barriers have halted international business deals​. The integration of this technology allows Zoom the opportunity to enhance their appeal to multinational corporations, driving increased adoption and usage of the platform​.

I believe that with this translation technology, if Zoom is successfully able to implement it into their Zoom calls, there is incredible upside potential. Even on its own, the stock appears cheap from a valuation standpoint. Therefore, I recommend Zoom as a strong buy.

Why I am doing follow-up coverage

In early March, I covered Zoom, stating that I believe Zoom has strong potential due to their AI advancements, specifically their AR/VR technology. Since this coverage, Zoom has underperformed the market. The market has seen an increase of roughly 3.85%, while Zoom’s stock value has decreased by roughly 6.22%.

Zoom Stock Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Despite their drop in their stock price, I believe we will see the integration of new AI technologies, especially those produced by OpenAI translate to increased performance which (among already announced features) will help accelerate the stock. With this, I think it is necessary to do follow-up coverage in order to analyze what their future looks like and to show what I believe to be a situation where the market continues to misprice Zoom’s AI capabilities and strong growth potential.

Earnings Results

Zoom reported their FY Q1 2025 earnings after the bell on the 20th (Monday). During their earnings call, they demonstrated solid financial performance and significant advancements in their AI technology. Zoom reported total revenue of $1.14 billion, up 3% year-over-year, surpassing the high end of their guidance by approximately $16 million (and beating estimates by $13.71 million). Non-GAAP income from operations grew by 8% year-over-year to $457 million, translating to a 40% non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter​​. EPS of $1.35/share beat estimates by $0.16/share.

Zoom's focus on AI was prominently highlighted during the earnings call. CEO Eric Yuan started off the call on the topic of AI stating:

Our rapid innovation over the years has taken us far beyond video conferencing. Every step of the way has been guided by our mission to solve customer problems and enable greater productivity. In the process, we have very deliberately created a communication and collaboration powerhouse with AI infused natively across the platform -Q1 earnings call.

He then went on to showcase how, as a company, they have been recognized for this innovation:

Time and time again we are recognized as a leader by Gartner, G2, TrustRadius and many others. And we are so pleased that in March, Fast Company added Zoom to their prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 -Q1 2025 earnings call.

CFO Kelly Steckelberg added:

Zoom AI Companion has grown significantly in just eight months with over 700,000 customer accounts enabled as of today -Q1 call.

I think this is a huge stat. AI is proliferating in enterprises and Zoom is riding this trend. I think this will lead well into where I think they could go next with AI real-time audio translation features.

Zoom Workplace was also a main topic of the call, as Yuan went on to describe the features of this technology stating:

Within the launch of Zoom Workplace are new enhancements and capabilities like multi-speaker view, document collaboration, AI-powered portrait lighting, along with upcoming features and products like Ask AI Companion, which will work across the platform to help employees make the most of their time. The Workplace launch also boosts Zoom Phone, Team Chat, Events and Whiteboard with many more AI Companion capabilities -Q1 2025 earnings call.

He further expanded on the capabilities of this program, mentioning that:

Zoom Workplace is also designed to increase employee engagement through the integration of Workvivo into our platform. In Q1, we landed a major telecom customer on Workvivo, who bought approximately 100,000 seats -Q1 earnings call.

I think with strong AI adoption in Q1, it is apparent that the company has been successfully leveraging AI and helping enterprises get comfortable with using AI for their video calls (and with this providing continued use cases for why Zoom is helpful in the workplace even if there are more employees going back to work in the office).

With this comes what I think could be an asymmetric next phase (the company is undervalued without this but I think this could accelerate things). I believe that the introduction of real-time AI translation will be a significant differentiator. This technology refines user voices to speak fluently in other languages, effectively eliminating language barriers and facilitating smoother international communication. This feature is particularly crucial for multinational corporations and could drive significant adoption of Zoom's platform​​.

The New OpenAI Features Offer Asymmetric Upside

OpenAI's recent announcement of a GPT 4o, capable of real-time voice translation, marks a significant technological breakthrough. This model can refine the user’s voice and speak perfectly in different languages with almost no real-time latency, effectively eliminating language barriers. This capability is crucial for many businesses that face communication challenges in their global operations.

I believe the demand for a product like this will prove to be substantial, considering that an estimated 64% of executives have stated they have experienced delays in international business deals due to language barriers and misunderstandings. Real-time voice translation can address this issue by allowing firms to communicate seamlessly across different languages, thus opening up new opportunities for outsourcing and improving operational efficiency.

Zoom is well-positioned to leverage this technology, and I think this will be huge. By integrating OpenAI's voice translation model, Zoom can enhance their platform's capabilities, making it more attractive to multinational corporations.

For reference, Zoom already works with OpenAI to power other AI features the company has. I believe real-time translation could significantly expand the use cases for Zoom. Companies that wish to do future communication where language barriers are an issue will have to use widely recognized video & audio conferencing platforms like Zoom. I believe this makes the product far more sticky.

Keep in mind that Zoom is already offering AI speech to text real-time translation services in their video calls to solve language barriers. This is not quite the same (however) as real-time audio translation. OpenAI’s new model can help them do this.

Valuation

When looking at Zoom’s valuation metrics, I believe the market is severely undervaluing them even without including the asymmetric upside of what AI translation could bring. On top of this, with the recent sell-off of Zoom due to weak guidance, it is apparent the market has little faith in future growth possibilities given where they place their current forward P/E ratio. I think based on recent advancement, this is incredibly misguided.

As of now, Zoom trades far below the sector median. Zoom has a P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) of 12.45, which is 47.94% lower than the sector median of 23.91. The market is valuing Zoom at a company far below the average, but I think it deserves to trade at a higher ratio. Although I believe this company beats out the sector median, taking a conservative route, if Zoom were to trade at the sector median, they would have an upside potential of nearly 92%.

Looking at other metrics, Zoom again falls below the sector median on most fronts. As I mentioned above, I think the market is underestimating Zoom’s potential, and the integration of these new AI features will prove to be promising, opening doors to large growth opportunities.

How This Compares To My Previous Estimates

Previously, I argued that Zoom had ~75% upside based on converging on the sector median. Since then, the stock has gone down and sector median P/E’s appear to have increased widening the spread. I continue to believe this company should be valued at (or even above) the sector median. With this, the upside potential has increased.

Risks to Thesis

Despite the opportunity Zoom has to integrate OpenAI technology into their platform, there are still a few factors that raise my concerns.

One significant risk is the potential for account cancellations, particularly from smaller businesses that may be reducing their reliance on video conferencing tools as pandemic-related restrictions have eased.

Additionally, enterprise growth has shown signs of slowing, which could affect Zoom's revenue streams and overall market share​​.

I believe this growth (and small business growth) can be ramped back up with the introduction of new features, especially one as groundbreaking and real-time translation in Zoom calls.

I really believe the introduction of real-time audio AI translation features and other AI-driven innovations could mitigate these risks by unlocking new growth opportunities. Real-time voice translation can make Zoom more essential to global enterprises by removing language barriers and facilitating smoother international communication. As a company that already dominates the market of video calls in the corporate world, I think the addition of this technology would be huge.

Bottom Line

Despite the market's reaction to Zoom and their perceived weak guidance, I firmly believe that this sell-off is unwarranted. Zoom's current progress and potential for the addition of new features, particularly in AI, suggest a promising future of growth.

The introduction of AI technologies like the AI Companion, which includes features such as meeting summaries, transcription, smart scheduling, and support for 38 languages, is set to enhance productivity and streamline workflows. On top of this, the launch of Zoom Workplace, which consolidates various communication tools, further enhances collaboration and reduces operational silos. Moreover, the recent OpenAI event and the development of real-time voice translation technology have the potential to eliminate language barriers and facilitate smoother international communication. Adding something like this into Zoom’s platform would be (I believe) immense for the company’s growth prospects.

Despite risks such as potential account cancellations, slowed enterprise growth, Zoom's innovative AI features, especially real-time voice translation, are likely to mitigate these risks and unlock new growth opportunities.

With this, I continue to believe the stock is a strong buy.