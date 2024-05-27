Flash PMIs Signal Faster Developed World Growth In May, Led By The U.S.

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • The flash PMI data for May from S&P Global brought encouraging news on economic growth, with output of the combined manufacturing and service sectors rising across the four major developed economies - the 'G4' - at the fastest rate for a year.
  • Among the four economies, the strongest expansion in May was recorded in the US, where output rose at the sharpest rate for just over two years.
  • Inflation remains elevated by pre-pandemic standards across all G4 economies, albeit to greater extents in the UK and Japan than the US and the eurozone.

Businesswoman planning graph of economic corporate growth

Valeriy_G/iStock via Getty Images

The flash PMI data for May from S&P Global brought encouraging news on economic growth, with output of the combined manufacturing and service sectors rising across the four major developed economies - the 'G4' - at the fastest rate for a

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.08K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News