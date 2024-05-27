aroax

We think Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI) is an undervalued company that could potentially be the target of M&A activity, amid the recent interest in one of its closest competitors: Vista Outdoor. The valuation attached to the company is currently low, as suggested by both public comparables and the multiples of recent takeovers in the industry. Last but not least, the demand for guns seems strong and could sustain SWBI's growth. We initiate the name with a buy rating and a target price of $18.

An interesting setup: industry takeover movements and strong financial resilience

We have recently followed the deal saga on Vista Outdoor. The company has been in talks to sell its gun business to a foreign buyer, the Czech defense behemoth Czechoslovak Group (CSG). They are one of the largest companies in Europe, with more than $180 billion in revenues, and sell to national armed forces as well as police officers. However, recently a bidding war seems to have started, with firm MNC Capital bidding at $35 per share, and then raising its bid to $37.5. There is clearly a lot of interest in this asset, which is seen as potentially undervalued.

We think this is a very positive signal for Smith & Wesson. The company has a fragmented ownership base, and its valuation is also cheap enough to attract both private equity and strategic (i.e. competitors) interest. The company has a clear balance sheet with no debt and a clear value proposition in terms of brand value.

Summary Financials (Seeking Alpha)

This is a good summary of the past financials. As we can appreciate, revenues have been fairly stable with the exception of two very strong years between 2021 and 2022. Cash generation is also very strong (on the right axis), and is actually higher than in 2018, despite lower revenues. These results are purely organic as the company has not engaged in any M&A activity itself over these years, deciding to re-invest all the cash in the business or return it to shareholders.

The valuation framework is attractive: there is space for a multiple re-rate

We find Smith & Wesson particularly interesting because of its valuation. We picked three main public competitors: Sturm, Ruger (RGR), Ammo (POWW), and Vista Outdoor (VSTO). The first two are directly competing with SWBI, while the last one is a bit more diversified, including also non-gun items in their sales.

Public Comps Valuations (Seeking Alpha)

As shown, the EV/EBITDA forward multiple of SWBI is in the mid-range of the group, together with RGR. However, we think this has a lot to do with the 2024 guidance, which is expected a bit lower compared to the 2023 results. Indeed, using TTM EBITDA, the company is in the lower bound together with Vista. The case with Vista, however, is that the company is somewhat levered as a result of a series of acquisitions.

And the current multiple also compares well with an overview of the historical M&A transactions in the sector. According to a study by Capstone, the deals that closed between 2019 and 2023 had an average EV/EBITDA multiple above 9x.

Takeovers Valuations (Capstone Presentation)

This would imply that there is some margin of improvement from the current multiple to a range between 8.5x and 9.5x. The same study cited some selected private equity buyers who could potentially be involved in a takeover offer.

Selected Buyers (Capstone Presentation)

These are firms that already have some portfolio companies in the firearms/defense space and thus would be interested in synergies opportunities.

All in all, we think there is a significant re-rate opportunity involved, even if no transaction takes place. As the market recognizes the resiliency of the brand and its financial results, the EV/EBITDA multiple should naturally improve. However, the key question is: by how much? We think the 9.5x EBITDA multiple could serve as a good indicator, which would yield a fair value of around $18 per share, including the $50 million of net cash available. This is computed by using the $80 million EBITDA figure of 2023 which is aligned with the expectations for 2024. Then we divided by 45 million shares and added the net cash. We used this multiple to reflect a premium that should be associated to such a well-known brand. Also, the company experienced some record years with EBITDA above $300 million (2021 and 2022) that need to be accounted for, as they can be replicated in the future.

Risks: regulation and political environment

Of course, you cannot really discuss this sector without talking about regulation and the political environment. Firearms regulation has been debated for decades and has had some impact on the industry. We think this is a risk that is very much real but has low implied probabilities. The actual probabilities are indeed also very low, as the Second Amendment would be hard to change. All in all, investors are being compensated for this tail risk by paying a relatively low multiple for a strong brand.

The other, more significant risk, is related to economic downturns. These could negatively affect sales and translate into large declines in EBITDA. But this is a sort of non-diversifiable systematic risk that investors should just accept for all equities.

Conclusion

Smith & Wesson is a high-quality business that could likely attract interest from strategic or private equity buyers, in our opinion. A company’s direct competitor was recently approached by deep-pocketed investors, and the past transactions in the industry took place at a premium relative to SWBI’s current multiple. We think the stock is undervalued and assign a target price of $18.