Martin Puddy

After Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) released its first quarter earnings, the shares dropped 7% despite beating both top and bottom line estimates. In fact, revenue surpassed estimates by over $80 million and earnings beat estimates by over 75%. This came from the fact that Airbnb warned investors to only expect moderate growth for Q2. While many were hoping Airbnb would continue to experience spectacular growth, Airbnb tells investors to hold off on their expectations.

Yet, I firmly believe Airbnb is nowhere near its “ultimate form” and has a big shot at becoming the next global sensation. I believe that in the long term, a successfully rebranded Airbnb has the potential to revolutionize the idea of travel and make spending the night in another city an experience in itself.

Cyclical Growth

Q1 results showed exceptional growth for the company: 18% revenue growth YoY and 126% net income growth YoY. This was achieved by doubling the margin from 6% from Q1 2023 to 12% in Q1 2024. However, for Q2, Airbnb only forecasts an 8% - 10% YoY increase. This fully demonstrates the cyclical nature of the business, as in 2024, Easter occurred during Q1 while it accounted toward Q2 in 2023. Thus, Airbnb is heavily cautioning high expectations on the quarter, especially seeing that the current one is partially benefitted by the timing of Easter. Other factors mattered too, like over half a million guests stayed on Airbnbs along the path of solar eclipse during the event in North America. With much less events in Q2, it’s no wonder expected travel would be less. Instead, Airbnb states that Q3 will also experience a healthy growth.

“Looking ahead to the peak Summer travel season, we are already experiencing robust demand for travel around international events such as the Olympics and Euro Cup. Due in part to the strength of our Summer backlog, we expect year-over-year revenue growth to accelerate in Q3 2024 compared to Q2 2024.” -Airbnb

Thus, we can see this “decline in growth” came from the cyclical nature of the market.

Why People Pick Airbnb and Things to Fix

There are several reasons why people choose Airbnb over a hotel. For one, as seen in the solar eclipse, Airbnbs have more flexibility of location. Guests can stay in local neighborhoods with no hotels for greater convenience. In addition, Airbnbs usually have much more space compared to tiny hotel rooms. In fact, more than 80% of bookings on Airbnb are for group trips, and nights booked for groups of over five people increased 15% compared to Q1 2023 in North America.

In addition, in Q1, long-term stays of 28-days or more accounted for 17% of gross nights booked, as Airbnb for long-periods is often cheaper and more convenient than hotels and much easier than to look for a sublease.

In my experience, Airbnb is best for group vacation with friends, as we don’t mind sharing rooms and bathrooms in exchange for a significantly less cost. However, there are some things to consider that many users across Airbnb experience.

One is that although I said Airbnb is considered to be convenient, that’s only for stays of multiple nights after check-in. For single or two night stays, the check-in process at a hotel is significantly easier, as you don’t have to struggle with opening a stranger’s door.

The bigger issue, however, is consistency and cleanliness. I’ve heard stories from friends who stayed in Airbnbs with bedbugs or blood stains on the sheets. Although I’ve never come across such issues, I have to constantly think about the risk every time I walk into a new Airbnb. Cleanliness in Airbnb is so much more important than even hotels because in hotels, it is easy to switch rooms if the current room is dirty, but there’s no such alternative options for Airbnb. The risk of a dirty bed ruining a honeymoon has deterred several of my friends away from an Airbnb. And this is where I think a rebrand is needed.

Airbnb is Undergoing a Mass Change

Airbnb is trying to provide a more consistent traveling experience by rewarding hosts with a high guest rating. This gives both potential lessees a piece of mind and encourage hosts to provide quality experiences.

Airbnb "Guest Favorite" (Airbnb)

Through ranking hosts in top 1%, 5%, and 10% of eligible hosts, it helps drive guests to more reliable hosts. In fact, in Q1, over 100M bookings since November 2023 were for the “guest favorite”, only eligible for the top 10% of bookings.

Airbnb differentiates from hotels in that it is also a competition of suppliers. If Airbnb can provide a positive competitive environment for hosts, we may see more Airbnb that offer a completely different experience that focuses on actively pleasing the guests in order to receive a 5-star review.

Recently, Airbnb added many events to their icons section, which includes activities such as living in a house from a cartoon or sleeping at Musee d’Orsay. Most of these listings have already been fully booked just within hours of release, proving its immense popularity.

Airbnb

I believe icons could help change the general consensus towards Airbnb from an unreliable hotel-alternative to an option which gives a different experience to travel.

Valuation

Now that I’ve made my point that Airbnb still has room to grow despite being a well-known brand, let me do a quick valuation of the company.

I assume the company revenue will grow at 15%, with terminal growth of 5%. This is quite conservative as the company has repetitively shown good growth in recent years, in fact, 22.5% cagr over the last 5 years. I used its most recent WACC for a discount rate, and FCF margin, according to ABNB, is 41%. In addition, the company recently had consistent share buybacks, leading to a decrease in the number of outstanding shares for the last 7 quarters. Thus, I maintained the current shares outstanding for my calculations.

Author's DCF valuation (Sheets)

Given my stance on Airbnb, I believe there is a 24.2% upside to the company, making it a buy in my books. This lies on the high side of analysts' forecasts.

CNN Finance

Risks

Even though I have a positive view on the general public’s willingness to book an Airbnb, there is a single biggest factor that stands in its way- reliability. As Airbnb is a recently developed new concept, users are looking for any opportunity to take advantage of the system. This not only means cleanliness issues as bad as finding “swarms of bats” to other issues such as illegally listed properties. Anyhow, these events relating to Airbnbs often appear in lawsuits and continue to be a stop sign for potential customers. In addition, the rise of Airbnb came at a cost, as many hosts have realized Airbnb is a great place to earn money. Thus, properties are being purchased for the sake of rental, and can cause the overall housing price to go up. In fact, a Harvard study showed that there was a correlation between the number of Airbnb listings and the rental and housing prices. These factors may very well escalate things from the common-occurring civil lawsuits to bigger lawsuits or regulations that the government imposes in order to raise health standards or control house prices. As Airbnb becomes more and more popular, we may see how these issues are handled.

Nonetheless, for the time being, I think Airbnb would justify itself a “buy” position.