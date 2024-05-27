Airbnb: A Global Sensation

Li Eason profile picture
Li Eason
314 Followers

Summary

  • Airbnb's Q1 earnings exceeded estimates, but shares dropped due to warnings of moderate growth for Q2.
  • The cyclical nature of the business is evident, with Q1 benefiting from events like the solar eclipse, while Q2 is expected to have less travel.
  • Airbnb is undergoing changes to provide a more consistent and reliable experience, including rewarding hosts with high guest ratings.

Female tourist admiring sea view while sitting on decking of tented villa, illuminated at sunrise with open sides, showing the interior. Situated on eco friendly luxury Glamping resort.

Martin Puddy

After Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) released its first quarter earnings, the shares dropped 7% despite beating both top and bottom line estimates. In fact, revenue surpassed estimates by over $80 million and earnings beat estimates by over 75%. This came

This article was written by

Li Eason profile picture
Li Eason
314 Followers
Programmer and educated with college level maths and physics. Experienced in stock and options trading. I prefer service-based and tech companies. I put special emphasis on smaller companies with high product quality and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABNB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ABNB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABNB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABNB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News