10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It has been almost a year since my first coverage of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH), a company developing vertical software platforms and services to home service industries. I rated the stock neutral at the time, and with the stock currently trading at $2.3, up over 62% since my first coverage, it appears that I might have underestimated PRCH.

Nonetheless, despite the very strong 76% price appreciation since last year, YTD performance has been underwhelming. YTD, PRCH is currently down -24% despite having reached its YTD high of $4.5 per share.

I upgraded PRCH to buy. My price target of $3.3 projects about 43% upside at year's end. It suggests that PRCH appears undervalued today. I believe the recent focus to drive the profitability of the insurance segment, PRCH's largest and fastest-growing business today, may unlock future breakeven that should positively affect share performance.

Financial Reviews

YCharts

Fundamentals have been mixed. Revenue growth has declined from 60% to 70% a few quarters ago to 32% as of Q1. In Q1, PRCH delivered a revenue of $115.4 million, a 32% YoY growth. This was also a solid performance, considering the $10.9 million guidance beat, which was quite noteworthy. Meanwhile, despite the net loss margin widening to -11% in Q1, operating cash flow (OCF) was back to positive territory. PRCH delivered an OCF of $8.5 million in Q1. In the previous quarter, PRCH burned through almost -$41 million of OCF despite delivering a solid overall OCF performance for the FY. The decent OCF result as of late has also helped drive a slight uptick in liquidity. PRCH ended the quarter with over $310 million of cash and short-term investments, up about 5% on a QoQ basis.

Catalyst

In FY 2024, PRCH appears to anticipate a stronger bottom-line performance, likely driven by the margin expansion within the insurance segment in the FY.

10Q

Though PRCH has been well-known as a cloud software business, its insurance business has been growing very rapidly into the largest business for the company. As of Q1, the insurance segment made up about 76% of the overall business. As such, improvements in the insurance segment will continue to drive the business in a meaningful way for PRCH.

10Q

This includes the profitability improvement we saw in Q1, and possibly for the FY. Despite being the fastest-growing and the largest business for PRCH, the insurance segment has also been the most loss-making part of the operation. However, the recent initiatives by the management done as well as the promising results so far as of Q1 suggest that PRCH should be in a good position to eventually reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven:

We secured better terms for our excess of loss reinsurance, which helps protect against significant events. The quota share reinsurance terms were also better than expected, resulting in seating levels slightly higher than we had anticipated. Overall, it's great news and helps tighten the 2024 revenue guidance range and increase adjusted EBITDA guidance given the clarity and contracts now in place

Source: Q1 earnings call.

In my opinion, what will drive profitability for the insurance segment will be the better pricing and risk assessment capabilities that PRCH possesses. In Q1, almost all of the insurance metrics trended positively. For instance, attritional gross loss ratio improved by 700 bps YoY, while if we account for the unexpected accident due to the catastrophic weather event, PRCH still delivered a 71% gross ratio, an improvement from 79% same time last year. As commented by the management, the depth and breadth of data collected by the software business has been helpful to unlock more room for upside in the insurance business:

We have so much data that we can then effectively model and predict home factors on virtually all properties across the U.S. For example, if we know the type of piping, roof material, and location of the water heater for a particular home, if a similar nearby home was built in the same year by the same builder, with high confidence, we can create home factors for those other properties, expanding our data advantages exponentially.

Source: Q1 earnings call.

Risk

I think that the key risk factor to consider would be the potentially increased competition in the home insurance market, especially with many existing carriers potentially planning broader geographic expansions, driven by the overall profitability improvements in the industry, as commented by one of the analysts in the earnings call. Since some of these competitors may have greater market share and brand reputation than PRCH, they may also be in a better position to do nationwide roll-outs. This remains something I would be cautious of, despite the management's positive comment about the situation:

Our competition in our space is always entering, coming and going. But given that we're the eleventh largest carrier in the state of Texas as a prime example, we still have a relatively small market share hovering around a little bit over 2%. So just in our home state, we still have plenty of room to grow, despite the competition. And we continue to look at other geographies where we can reopen and grow our business.

Source: Q1 earnings call.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for PRCH is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 target price model:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - PRCH to deliver $470 million of revenue in FY 2024, a 9% YoY growth, in line with the company's guidance. In this scenario, I would also assume that PRCH achieves its adjusted EBITDA target, which should drive valuation premium for the stock. I assign a P/S of 0.9x, an expansion from the current level that assumes share price appreciation to $4.3. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - PRCH to deliver $450 million of revenue in FY 2024, a 5% growth. The steep slowdown in growth means that PRCH may see correction in the FY. In this scenario, I also expect PRCH to fall short of its adjusted EBITDA target. As such, I assign PRCH a P/S of 0.48, implying a correction to $2.2.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $3.3 per share, projecting a 43% upside for the FY. I upgrade PRCH to a buy.

My 50-50 bull-bear probability assignment is based on my belief that the projected flat market growth in FY 2024 and the potentially increased competition could still present a bit of uncertainty for PRCH. Nonetheless, my price target model suggests that PRCH appears undervalued at the current price level.

Conclusion

PRCH is a company delivering cloud-based solutions for the home service industries. However, its insurance business has seen considerable traction as of late. Insurance is, in fact, the largest and fastest-growing business segment for PRCH today. As of Q1, I believe PRCH has executed well enough to drive profitability in the insurance business, providing decent visibility into future breakeven. My price target model of $3.3 projects a 43% upside at year's end. I upgrade PRCH to buy.