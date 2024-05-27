igoriss/iStock via Getty Images

Supermarket REITs are pretty interesting - especially as in this case, which we're covering, the company is actually EU-based.

EU-based fully fledged REITs are fairly rare - only a couple of them exist, and even fewer, as we see it, are worth investing in.

In this article, we're going to see if this REIT is one that's worth investing in.

The company we're talking about is literally called "Supermarket Income REIT plc", (OTCPK:SUPIF) which isn't exactly a master class in creative company naming - but works to describe very clearly.

In this case, Supermarket Income REIT is an entirely/France-focused Grocery player in the REIT space.

The grocery market in the UK/France is a large sector - and one with a lot of growth potential. This is shown through the fact that this particular company's market has grown from a £185B level to a £250B level in 2024.

Very fast growth, and it's expected to continue to grow, even if maybe not at a CAGR of 35%.

In this article, we'll look at what makes the company "tick", how it works, and where it's going.

Then we'll determine if the price asked is enough to interest us as investors here, and whether it's time to buy Supermarket Income REIT.

Supermarket Income REIT - plenty of things to like about Supermarkets in the UK & France

The UK market and France are interesting markets for investing.

They have some very clear mature market trends, while at the same time having opportunities for new entrants into specific areas - in this case, supermarkets.

This particular company is taking advantage of slowing trends - specifically, we're speaking of Supermarkets in the discount sector, which are slowing in openings quite significantly. Since 2017, the number of openings is down over two-thirds.

Supermarket Income REIT (Supermarket Income REIT)

Supermarket Income REIT plays on these weaknesses by acquiring solid assets and leasing them to quality operators. The company trades on the LSE under the ticker SUPR.

The REIT is taking advantage of the growth in the large store format category, including chains like Tesco and Sainsbury.

Company assets can be found across the UK and across France as well, with the southernmost asset not that far from Monaco.

Supermarket Income REIT (Supermarket Income REIT)

The omnichannel store model offers a model for growth here.

Based on 60% in-store sales, it offers advantages such as very strong in-store brand items and offers, such as Aldi Price Match, Nectar prices, and the like.

Company fundamentals are solid.

90% or above UK customers are within 35 minutes from omnichannel stores, and 80%+ of the £19B online market is fulfilled in-store. The logistics platform here for both Tesco and other operators is very strong.

Supermarket Income REIT (Supermarket Income REIT)

The property side of supermarkets offers attractive relative values.

SUPR has a strong portfolio of supermarkets placed in valuable and attractive locations in terms of population access. UK is also not as large as the US - space for these sorts of assets is limited, and attractive access space is even more so.

This is confirmed by a very strong transaction market for supermarkets, where in 2023 over £2.1B worth of transactions were made, which is more than it has been even including the year prior to COVID-19.

The company has very long average leases and good yields of over 5% with good CPI laddering with yearly reviews. An example can be seen here.

Supermarket Income REIT (Supermarket Income REIT)

The company not only purchases and owns, but it also does what it considers as "regearing", which requires higher investment CapEx but in return for larger yields.

The company's Edinburgh property is a good example of that, with a Tesco supermarket bought from, with a purchase price of £44M with a WAULT of 7 years at a net initial yield of 7.6%.

Weaker covenants and transactions are then instead done with sales and leasebacks - which offer less risk. The company has what we would consider an attractive full-service model sort of REIT approach.

Supermarket Income REIT (Supermarket Income REIT)

There's "something for everyone" here, from the low-risk long-leases to the high-risk Secondary market plays, an example of which you can see below.

Even the supposed higher risk plays though come at what we would consider attractive terms.

Supermarket Income REIT (Supermarket Income REIT)

The advantage of the long lease is that they have tenant strength in terms of covenants, but the purchases/plays are not earnings-accretive.

The disadvantage of the riskier leasebacks and secondary market plays is that they are earnings accretive, but instead and in turn lack the tenant covenant strengths.

The sweet middle is in the re-gear opportunity plays, where buyers are operators and sector specialists - and the company's UK portfolio is very heavily geared towards the strongest covenants, which are Tesco and Sainsbury.

Supermarket Income REIT (Supermarket Income REIT)

There is strong evidence that the company's model here is working, with a strong per-square-foot turnover increase over time, with very strong terms.

This combined with the relative value of supermarket assets and properties comes at a very strong relative value. The company considers the investments that it does underpinned both by growth and sector stability.

The company is considered to have very visible cash flows, and with this, we agree. The model also has the potential to offer strong income and earnings growth.

Over the past few quarters, SUPR has moved away from a myriad of JVs, reducing JV income, to increasing rental income through accretive acquisitions instead.

It's still in the process of doing this, which might give the appearance that nothing is really happening - but in fact, plenty is happening here.

Portfolio fundamentals are solid enough. SUPR manages 6M rental incomes of over £50M, annualizing at over £100M, which generates EPS of about 2.9P with an FY dividend target of about 6.06P for the portfolio.

The company's portfolio has a current value of about £1.7B, making it a relatively small player in the international REIT space.

The company has an EPRA NTA of around 88p per share - which marks net tangible assets, which means that based on the current share price of 74P, the company is at an EPRA NTA discount.

This is an excellent overall start.

The dividend target is solid, based on the fact that the company has paid exactly this in dividends for the past few years.

That means that we're getting a yield of 8.22%.

It's a materially larger yield than many qualitative REITs offer for the risk you might be taking - at least as we see It - given that the company lacks a credit rating and is the size that it is.

At the same time, we need to understand just what sort of business it is in, and how unlikely it seems to me that these assets in any quick way would be "devalued".

We view the company as actually being very solid and given that we're at an LTV of sub-35%, this further adds to the conservative nature of the business here.

We also want to add some strategic advantages.

This includes the fact that the former CEO of Sainsbury's is actually on this team. This really underpins the sort of relationship advantages that this REIT has been able to build - and it shows in the company's operational results, acquisitions, and the like.

For those reasons, we're prepared to go into a valuation for Supermarket Income REIT and see where we should "BUY" the company.

Supermarket Income REIT - A lot to like about this business

So, Supermarket Income REIT has a lot of operational upside.

Over the past few years, the company has actually declined in terms of pricing - but there are reasons for this.

As you can see below, this REIT has declined from above £1.2 for the native to currently below £0.8, which should be characterized as a fairly serious move in less than 2 years, despite what has been going on with interest rates and the like.

SUPR TIKR (SUPR TIKR )

Specifically, this has to do with what we mentioned before - the company has been doing active work to reduce the leverage to a level you see today, including the unwinding of key JVs that prior to this have been driving the company's earnings, including the Sainsbury JV, which was sold at a good price and enabled the sub-40% and sub-35% LTV that we're seeing today.

The company has the following to say going forward, as of the 1H earnings call.

The outlook now for the next 12 months is one of reduced borrowing costs but still elevated Supermarket yields. So now it feels like the right time to be putting capital to work again using the balance sheet flexibility that we have. We can use our information and relationship advantage in grocery to buy stores with attractive return characteristics and that will help us to grow earnings. (Source: SUPR Earnings Call, 1H24, Ben Green)

And as for the remaining, current results - these are solid and don't really show signs of material weakness insofar as the potential upside and stability goes.

The current yield of 6.06p per year, which is communicated as being "confident" (Paywalled TIKR Link) means that we're looking at a company yield on an annual basis of almost 8%, which is a meaningful difference from the risk-free rate and yield we can get from other REITs with a higher safety profile, such as Realty Income Corporation (O).

The main risk we see here is the company going "too deep" into the more speculative and riskier sort of investments in the portfolio, which could influence the volatility of how the company trades and what results it sees.

However, as to serious long-term fundamental risks that could present an operational challenge or deterioration, those are very limited. We would say beyond something "Force Majeure", they seem to be remote, despite the company being a very small operator.

S&P Global analysts give the company a range starting at £0.6/share to £1.1/share, with an average of £0.84.

That average, which is from 6 analysts following the company, implies a price/NAV of roughly 0.82x, compared to the 0.78x to where it is today.

It can be said that the company has roughly £0.95-£1/share in terms of NAV, which makes it a very simple NAV estimate here, and an upside to the average PT of about 13%.

This coupled with the dividend of 8% means that there is an upside here that we would consider to be non-trivial.

If you, as the reader/investor/subscriber can find a risk here that is overhanging or in any way serious, given that fundamentals and operations are very solid at this point, we would be very interested in hearing this.

But at this time, we're adding to Supermarket Income REIT and making this a "SPEC BUY".

We say that the company is worth at least its NAV, which means we're going to a £0.95/share price target here.

Thesis

Supermarket Income REIT is a UK-based REIT that deals with assets in both the UK and France. The company owns conservative supermarket assets that act as logistical hubs for both click & collect, shopping, and home delivery - omnichannel assets. This is literally all the company owns, and seeks to own.

Despite being a small player with less than £2B market cap, we view this company as being not only attractive, but a good investment with a considerable, 15%+ annualized upside at the right price - and that right price is something we can see here.

We say that Supermarket income REIT is a "BUY" with a PT of at least £0.95/share, which marks the current NAV for the company, and this is why we're adding to the business.

Remember, we're all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, we harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, we buy more as time allows.

Reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are our criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

The company fulfills all of my investment criteria, but the size and scope make it a "SPEC BUY" at best.

