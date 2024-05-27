Mercedes Benz Montreal Car dealership NicolasMcComber/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:APR.UN:CA) holds a portfolio spanning 2.9 million of gross leasable area, comprising of 77 investment properties located across major Canadian cities. The "80% exposure to VECTOM" in the slide below refers to Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Q1-2024 Presentation

It IPO'd back in 2015 with a 100% Dilawri based portfolio and four cities in its roster. Today, Dilawri makes up a little over half of its portfolio, and the REIT has expanded its geographic footprint.

Overall, the portfolio has more than tripled in size from $358 billion to $1.18 billion. Coming back to Auto REIT's prime tenant, while the rent coverage is still a healthy 5.3 over the twelve months period ending March 31, this number was 6.9 at the end of Q3-2023 (more of that later in the piece).

Q1-2024 Financial Report

Dilawri has skin in the game with its 31.4% ownership in Auto REIT, so its interests are aligned with that of its landlord.

Prior Coverage

This REIT was a buy in our books back in November. This retail REIT did not have any lease renewals until 2026, was trading at discount to its tangible book value, and had sufficient liquidity to meet its maturing debt obligations. Yes, the weighted average interest rate was on the rise, but there was hardly a REIT that shielded on that front. An investment in Auto REIT was already a bargain as the stock traded at a discount. There was an added buffer, which we noted in the conclusion to the piece.

The land in prime locations underlying dealerships is incredibly valuable and offers a second level of buffer on the rare default. A monthly dividend of 0.067, at the current price of $10.33 gives an annual yield of 7.8%. We reiterate our stance from the previous piece. This is a quality triple-net lease and will serve the needs of income investors well over the long term.

Source: Automotive Properties: 7.8% Yield With An Actual NAV Buffer

The stock has gone nowhere in the six months or so since then.

Data by YCharts

We have reviewed the Q3-2023 results in our last piece. With the financial numbers of the first quarter of this year out, the time is apt to update our thesis on this automotive property REIT.

Q1-2024

Auto REIT had a stable Q1-2024. In our coverage Universe of Canadian REITs, Auto REIT is easily the most predictable. Their extremely long lease terms with strong tenants and slow, deliberate approach to the transaction market, are key factors in this predictability. Rental revenues moves up primarily from lease escalators and same property net operating income (NOI) expanded a bit more. This was helped by good expense control.

Q1-2024 Financials

Unfortunately, the funds from operations (FFO) per unit. The culprit, as expected, was interest expense. Below we show the cash interest paid amount, which while not identical to the interest expense amount, tells the same story.

Q1-2024 Financials

Interestingly, though, the adjusted FFO (AFFO) per unit, increased. This was not due to changes in maintenance capex, which remained steady. The driver here was the straight line adjustment, which halved year over year.

Q1-2024 Financials

Outlook

It is hard not to get a little excited if you are looking for a steady player to provide you with stable high yield. The metrics from Q1-2024 did not do anything to change that view.

Q1-2024 Presentation

The entire portfolio is leased, leading to a 100% occupancy. The weighted average lease term is extremely long for a Canadian REIT. The 9.6 years is the highest by far in our coverage Universe, and we are not aware of anything up north that compares.

Q1-2024 Presentation

The actual lease maturities are even better, with just about 10.7% total till 2028. This includes nothing coming up for renewal in 2024 and 2025.

Q1-2024 Presentation

If bulls have complained about one thing, it has been the dependence of the REIT on the Dilawri Group. The group still forms 53.5% of the base rent, despite some efforts to diversify outside. You can see the change from the IPO date of July 2015.

Q1-2024 Presentation

We don't view the largest tenant being one with good pricing power, as a negative, though. We said the same thing when we reviewed Granite REIT (GRT.UN:CA) and its largest tenant, Magna International (MGA). In that case, the A rated MGA was a big plus. Here we see Dilawri's powerful growth as a substantial plus.

Q1-2024 Presentation

If every Auto REIT wants to sell a property or two, this is the kind of tenant the buyer is going to be looking. Rent coverage of over 5.0X at the retail level is generally unheard of. Triple Net REITs in the US get very excited and tell their investors that a 3.0X ratio makes their properties extremely safe. Here we have 5.0X plus ratio. On top of that, there is this.

Q1-2024 Presentation

So if investors see all of this as negative, well, they can have that opinion. We see all of this as strongly aligned interest of an extremely strong player. At the macro level, the auto sales remain strong, despite huge interest rate headwinds.

Q1-2024 Presentation

The valuation is extremely reasonable for this REIT. It trades at less than 10X, 2025 estimated AFFO. The yield of 8% will chew up about 80% of that 2025 AFFO. While we have generally been extremely skeptical of NAV estimates that the REITs throw around, we actually think Auto REIT's NAV estimate is fairly accurate.

Data by YCharts

While the REIT assesses the value of the dealership in use, the value of the land in extremely desirable locations acts as a backup in the rare case of a troubled property. From the bear cave, there are two negatives. The first being that growth has stalled. The REIT cannot issue new units so far below NAV. So it will have to wait it out until that improves. So far, it has been fairly disciplined and we love that. The other risk here is that the debt maturity profile still looks relatively weak.

Q1-2024 Presentation

The REIT has not played with floating rates, and 95% of the debt is effectively fixed. But all of it comes to play relatively soon. We still have some time till the first major tranche, but we think this bears watching. This is also the reason we are not giving this a "Strong Buy". If we had a debt structure that matched the lease length, we would make this a far larger holding than it currently is. We still like this and are sticking with and rate it a Buy.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.