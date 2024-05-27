Dividend Growth Stock Owens Corning Likely To Run Higher (Technical Analysis)

May 27, 2024 5:43 AM ETOwens Corning (OC) Stock
Harvesting Dividends profile picture
Harvesting Dividends
3.31K Followers

Summary

  • Owens Corning is experiencing a breakout to new highs, indicating institutional accumulation and potential for higher prices.
  • The company manufactures products for residential and commercial buildings, with annual sales of nearly $10 billion.
  • Owens Corning has a decade-long record of dividend growth and is a potential investment for dividend growth investors seeking capital appreciation.
Owens Corning Headquarters. Owens Corning develops and produces insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites.

Owens Corning Headquarters. Owens Corning develops and produces insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites.

jetcityimage

Introduction

You may be familiar with my series of articles where I predict annual dividend increases for several long-term dividend growth companies. (If you aren't, you can see them on my profile page.) In general, this involves reviewing a dividend growth

This article was written by

Harvesting Dividends profile picture
Harvesting Dividends
3.31K Followers
I'm an individual investor looking to grow my wealth over the long term. I've tried many different styles of investing over the last 25 years and have found that buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends is one of the easiest ways to grow wealth over the long term. Over the years, I've owned stocks, options, ETFs, treasury notes, and mutual funds. I operate a blog, HarvestingDividends.com, that provides information on the S&P Dividend Aristocrats and other dividend growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News