QQQ: I Was Wrong (Rating Upgrade)

Invesco’s QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is an index fund composed of many NASDAQ-100 tech stocks. It excludes NASDAQ-listed financials, which makes it essentially the American tech index fund. I held QQQ for several years, but after rallying off the lows in a short span of time, I sold the fund in mid-2023, cashing out a 30% gain. I later sold all my Apple (AAPL) shares, too.

I’m pretty convinced that I made the right call selling Apple when I did–Warren Buffett sold 13% of his shares around the same time–but it’s beginning to look like the earlier sale of QQQ in 2023 was a mistake. While I still think that U.S. tech stocks are pricey, I didn’t foresee the level of growth that certain QQQ components like NVIDIA (NVDA) would end up doing, nor how long they would sustain them for. As a result, I sold my QQQ far earlier than I should have.

When I last covered QQQ, I rated the fund a hold, up from a sell rating about six months prior. My reasoning at the time was that, although the fund’s components were delivering high growth, the multiples they traded at were so extreme that they were not worth the investment. I still think that the QQQ looks fairly pricey, and am overweight other sectors compared to big tech. However, since my last article was published, the top seven QQQ components reported their first quarter earnings, and all except Apple delivered high revenue growth. As a result, QQQ’s multiples are now actually slightly lower than they were when I last covered the fund. Specifically, the fund now trades at 30 times trailing earnings, compared to 35 when I last wrote about it.

Given the growth rates being observed, a re-rate is in order. Accordingly, I am now upgrading my QQQ rating to ‘buy’--albeit a low-conviction buy that will most likely not be accompanied by an actual investment in the fund in the near future. In the ensuing paragraphs I will explain why I am now slightly more bullish on QQQ than I was when I last wrote about it.

Why the QQQ is Either Not Overpriced or Just Slightly Overpriced

According to Invesco itself, the QQQ has a 30 P/E ratio. Invesco has a vested interest in making the QQQ look as appealing as possible, so maybe we’d expect a downward bias in that estimate. However, Barron’s and the Wall Street Journal estimate the NASDAQ-100’s PE ratio at 31.3, which is not much higher. So, I’ll use 30 as my estimate of the weighted average P/E ratio of the 100 stocks in the NASDAQ-100.

The current NASDAQ-100 P/E estimate is lower than the one at the time when I wrote my last article (it was 35 then, going off the same data providers I got my current estimate from). If you followed the recent NVIDIA earnings release, you’ll probably have some idea as to why that is:

Earnings have gone up. A lot.

In the first quarter, the top seven QQQ components grew at the following rates:

STOCK Rev growth GAAP EPS growth Adj EPS growth Microsoft (MSFT) 17% 20% 20% Apple -4% 0.6% 0.6% NVIDIA 262% 629% 421% Broadcom (AVGO) 34% -67% 6.4% Meta (META) 27% 114% 114% Google 15% 61.5% 61.5% Amazon (AMZN) 13% 216% 216% Click to enlarge

For the most part, these companies grew very quickly in Q1. And they generally said that they expected the growth to continue. For example, NVIDIA guided for $28 billion in second quarter revenue, which would be 107% growth from last year’s quarter if it is achieved.

This all has bearing on how The QQQ is valued.

The QQQ’s weighted average P/E ratio (30) is equivalent to a $30 stock with $1 in earnings. That is, a 3.3% earnings yield. Two years of 20% growth in a 3.3% yield, results in the yield hitting 4.7%, which is higher than the 4.47% 10 year treasury yield. Should this scenario unfold then QQQ will, in two years’ time, prove to have been worth the investment at today’s prices. Note that this scenario does not assume wild unencumbered growth for many years, just two years of growth followed by no growth.

The scenario described above is very different from what I saw happening in 2023.

My argument about QQQ at that time was something like this: we can’t just assume that the QQQ constituents will keep growing. It’s possible that their earnings will decline again, like in 2022. If that happens then the index’s 3.3% earnings yield (at the time 2.8%) isn’t justified, because you can get 5% in treasuries. So, in a no-growth or even slow growth scenario, the QQQ isn’t worth it.

It all has to do with opportunity costs. Treasury yields were much higher than the QQQ’s earnings yield when I wrote about QQQ in 2023. This resulted in the former’s fair value being lower than the latter’s, compared to the purchase price. If you discount $1 in earnings at the 10 year treasury yield (4.47%) you get a $23.77 price target. This means essentially that a 10 year treasury is worth more than a $1 cash flow from a risky asset, even if you don’t use a risk premium. So, QQQ isn’t worth the investment if you assume no growth.

That was pretty much my thinking when I wrote about the QQQ a year ago. The problem was that the fund’s top components ended up growing much more quickly than I had anticipated. Thanks to generative AI and the hype train it created, all of the big tech companies saw revenue acceleration in 2023. They also reduced their headcounts, which resulted in earnings growing even faster than revenue. Today, they continue to guide for high growth. So, my concern about high 2023 earnings growth being short lived, did not correspond to what ended up happening.

What does all this mean for QQQ’s valuation? Well, if the companies above can compound their earnings at 30% per year for the next five years, then they’ll end up having been worth the investment at today’s prices. To return to my “$30 stock paying $1” example, if you add an assumption of 2 years of compounding at 20% before leveling off at 0%, you get a $32.15 price target. That is about 7.2% upside to today’s prices. So, the QQQ stocks may well still be worth it.

Another Note on Valuation

One flaw with the above analysis is the fact that it uses discounted cash flows but does not include any risk premia. If you include a 5% risk premium, discounting QQQ’s cash flows at approximately 9.5%, then you end up needing either seven years of growth before levelling off to 0%, or a 5% perpetual growth plus the initial two years of 20% compounding, or other assumptions equivalent to these. Such “persistent growth” assumptions are not conservative. A severe recession could thwart them: it took four full years for the S&P 500’s earnings per share to recover to the 2007 highs following the great recession. If you use the 2007 highs as the starting point, then the S&P 500 has compounded earnings at just 4.82% CAGR over 17 years. Severe recessions can lead to surprisingly slow growth over surprisingly long periods of time. So, if we have a recession in the next year or two, then the QQQ may prove not to have been worth it at today’s prices.

S&P 500 earnings growth starting in 2007 (The author/Gurufocus)

Conclusion

The analysis above basically implies that the QQQ is worth it at today’s prices if we don’t have a severe recession in the near term. The companies that make up the QQQ are highly innovative tech companies that should grow at respectable rates going forward: they have valuable intellectual property; they have billions of loyal users; and finally, the smaller QQQ components have long growth runways ahead of them, not facing the “diminishing returns” issues that companies like Apple have been facing. As they grow, they will “move up the weighting ladder” and start to make up for Apple's sluggish growth. In a scenario where no recession is imminent, or where the next recession is mild, QQQ is worth it. However a steep recession could easily result in a lost decade or more.

Before concluding, a note on fund characteristics is in order. The QQQ charges a 20% fee and has an approximately 53 basis point median five year bid-ask spread. It charges no one-way commissions. So, total costs for a one-year holding period are quite low.

Considering all of these characteristics, potential returns, and risks, QQQ appears worth a moderate portfolio weighting at today’s prices. The sensitivity to an economic downturn is severe enough that you probably wouldn’t want to “go all-in” on the QQQ today. However, a 10% position would probably be a reasonable bet.