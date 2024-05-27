Pete Najarian On AI, Financials And Staying Disciplined

Summary

  • Pete Najarian, co-founder of Market Rebellion, discusses the current state of the economy, Fed policy, and the impact on the markets.
  • Pete never bought into the "5, 6, 7 Fed cut" talk in early 2024 - but thinks the market largely has the Fed right now, with expectations of only one cut in 2024, if that.
  • He discusses several ways to profit from the AI boom besides just buying Nvidia Corp., including a couple of sectors that don’t come to mind immediately (energy, utilities).
  • He also shares several tips and recommendations for options traders, including why one factor is incredibly important.

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

Pete Najarian, co-founder of Market Rebellion and a long-time options educator and trader, talks about a wide range of big-picture topics like the economy and Federal Reserve policy, as well as which stocks, sectors, and asset classes

