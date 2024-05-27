Pete Najarian On AI, Financials And Staying Disciplined

J Studios

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

Pete Najarian, co-founder of Market Rebellion and a long-time options educator and trader, talks about a wide range of big-picture topics like the economy and Federal Reserve policy, as well as which stocks, sectors, and asset classes investors should be looking most closely at here.

Transcript

Larson: Hello and welcome to our latest MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment. I'm Mike Larson, editor-in-chief of MoneyShow. And today, I'm pleased to speak with Pete Najarian, one of the co-founders of Market Rebellion. Pete, welcome to the show.

Najarian: Thank you for having me, it's great to be with you again. We see each other a lot these days.

Larson: Yeah, it's nice. Good to catch up on the markets here, right? I mean, we can start with the big picture. Where are we in this whole sort of economy/growth/inflation debate. What do you see on that?

Najarian: Yeah. Well, we certainly have a situation where earnings have taken over, but they never fully take over because, of course, the big picture, the macro picture, always has something to do with the Fed, what they're thinking, where inflation is and all of that. And we see it almost any time the Fed has a reason to get out there and give us some information.

It's usually market-moving, and I think that's going to be around for a long time. It's become a bigger focus than it ever was when I first got into the industry, that's for sure. So, it is interesting. I mean, today is a great example. What we're seeing out of how the markets are shifting around on a day where, you know, we've got huge earnings. We know about that. We know Nvidia (NVDA) is a big name.

But, I think that the reality still is, you've got the Fed. And the Fed is something that is very, very market-moving. And if they just ease a little bit towards something, talking a little bit more about how sticky inflation really is, it seems to get people pretty riled up pretty quickly.

Larson: Yeah. I mean, what's the whole mafia movie quote? “Every time I think I'm out, they pull me back in?” It's like, every time you think you can put the Fed behind you, they will be back in. The minutes that came out this week are a part of that. So, what are your thoughts on the Fed here?

I mean, earlier in the year, you and your brother had talked about how ridiculous this talk was that the Fed was going to cut six or seven or 20 times, whatever it was. Where do things stand now?

Najarian: Well, I feel good about pushing back against that... six cuts, seven cuts, and all that type of thing, you know, it just didn't make any sense to me.

And especially because we know how data-driven this whole thing should be and is. And I think that's one thing about Powell I've said from the very beginning, I think he's been very transparent. He's a smart guy. I think most of us think that. But the reality is that under certain circumstances, they haven't had the room [to cut] based upon what the inflation levels have been and what the numbers are that are coming in, all the data points that they take in... it seems like an almost everyday thing these days.

But the reality is that looking for those cuts, we're still looking. And we're looking for September now. That's the most likely month as of right now. And then, of course, we've got an election year going on, so past September, what happens after that? I don't have the answers, I don't pretend to have the answers.

But I feel very confident about one thing. I felt confident that we didn't see the cuts that everybody else saw. And the reason behind that was how distant we were from that 2% inflation that they've been talking about. We are still a distance away from that. So, I'm still in the camp of maybe a cut, but I'm not 100% saying September is the month. Because it's been like that the whole year, it's just not right right now.

Larson: Gotcha. Well, let's talk about the markets, right? I think some of the April stumble was due to a little bit of fear about what's gonna happen with interest rates. There were some other [forces behind the] pullback, too, because I think sentiment was kind of getting giddy there.

But we've bounced right back, right? So, what are your thoughts? Can the market deal with the Fed, can the market deal with some of those sentiment concerns? Where are you at on that?

Najarian: Yeah. You know, it's really interesting. And I think with the market, one thing that it has proven out so far, and especially as of right now... I mean, April was a little bit of a different story: we had volatility that had moved - the volatility index - call it between 16 and 19. I know that it got to 21, but that wasn’t there for very long. So, call it 16 to 19.

But now, we're back into a different category where we had been, which is closer to 12 to 16, let's call it. And the reality is, we’ve even been below 12 for the last few days... that's going back to last Friday. So, there is something to be said about where we are from a volatility perspective.

It shows me that as of right now, there is a level of comfort there. We're not as ready to jump as we were before. And I think that's very important. We've also seen volumes in the market, specifically the SPDRs. I mean, the volumes have dropped dramatically. We're only trading at about 50% of the normal day or the average day for the SPDR. So that, I think, is something worthwhile. At least keep that in your back pocket, some knowledge of that.

Volumes have come down, and we're seeing even the volumes in the option market drop. We've been averaging about 48 million per day this year. Then all of a sudden, over the last - I'll even give you the last three or four days - we're somewhere in the upper 30 million area. So, we're significantly off there as well.

I don't know exactly if it's that people are just trying to sit back and wait and see what the Fed might do, and also some of the earnings that are out there. And matter of fact, this week, obviously Nvidia (NVDA) being as big as any earnings report that I think anybody was looking at this quarter. And you know, it's all about AI. We all talk about AI every day. Obviously during this last earnings season, if you just mentioned those two letters, you probably had somebody get pretty excited about your stock.

Larson: That's for sure. You know, I know we kind of have to talk around Nvidia a little bit. But let's look at, not just Nvidia, some of the other names out there. The other semis. The other, you know, “Mag 7” names - even though kind of that term has sort of fallen by the wayside now. What else are you seeing in the earnings numbers out of tech? And where else are you seeing opportunity maybe outside of the big behemoth everybody knows about?

Najarian: Yeah. Well, that's a really good question. And I think one of the things I always like to do is, when I'm looking at the markets, it's never about just one stock. It's never just about Apple (AAPL). It's never just about Merck (MRK). It's never just about, in this case, Nvidia. I think when you look at this, you have to look at the bigger picture.

And when I look at the bigger picture and I see something like AI and how that's really taken over, and we've all been kicking it around, we've all been talking about it. We know about Google (GOOG). We know about Microsoft (MSFT). We know all these companies that are moving further and further and at a faster pace probably now than they were even six months ago, trying to build out this whole AI thing. I think the one thing that people are kind of missing out on is, it is an amazing thing to see what AI really does draw, and what do they really need to be successful with AI.

And a lot of it has to do with even names like Micron (MU). You're looking at memory, right? I mean, you look at a Western Digital (WDC), you look at Seagate (STX), you look at some of these names. They all have some sort of ties that actually are needed and very big needs for the AI world.

And I'll even throw out one that nobody's talking about, which is energy. The energy that it takes for these data centers is enormous. And I'm not talking about names like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). When I say energy, I’m talking about different names that I think are a huge part of what we're going to need if we're going to have all these data centers - the size, the mass, the pull, everything that goes into that. It is going to take incredible amounts of energy to be able to run that whole thing.

And so, because of that, I've been looking more and more into that side of the world. And I think if you look in this past week and you look at solar and some of the other areas, some of the alternatives to things, we are seeing huge jumps right now in solar. We are seeing huge jumps in other different areas of energy that is going to be needed, and they're going to be having to tap into that because of the fact of the huge draw that AI really does make.

And I think if people just look into that a little bit more, you're going to find a lot of different names that you can maybe start to use, or at least look at as you're trying to navigate your way through the AI world.

Larson: Well, you know, it's funny. We all think utilities is kind of this boring, stodgy sector. But the other day when I was looking at it, it was the third-best performing year-to-date of the S&P 500’s 11 groups. So, I guess that's got to be at least partially driven by that, right?

Najarian: Absolutely. And the utilities have been on an absolute fire. I'm glad you pointed that out. I don't think enough people pay attention to that. And it's probably mostly because it doesn't get talked about, number one. But who's thinking about that? You are. I am. But I don't think there are a lot of folks out there that are really taking in this whole idea.

I think there are still people out there talking about the Magnificent 7 - which is ridiculous because there is such a bigger picture out there of stocks that are moving. Stocks that have hit either 52-week highs or all-time highs. We all know about the Nasdaq, we all know about the S&P. We've seen the Dow get over 40,000. There have been a lot of different records set this year.

But I think that what gets lost in all of it is everything that you just said. When you said utilities - because nobody talks about that. They all talk about, well, these semiconductors over here and this or that, the financials... And by the way, I think the financials are in a very, very interesting spot right now. Because when you go through the earnings cycle and we look at what's going on - and I've been talking about this for a while now - but the investment banking side of the financials is something that I don't think enough people have been really focused on.

And if you look at some of the names, the names that have a very big presence there, boy, do they have some great results as well. Take a look at Goldman Sachs (GS) - all-time highs. JPMorgan (JPM) - up over $200 not too long ago. It's been bouncing around ever since. It depends on what Jamie Diamond talks about as far as how long he's going to be around as far as the CEO. But, you know, Citibank (C).

There are a lot of different names out there that, because of the presence that they've got in the investment banking world, that's where there's great margin, that's where there are a lot of gains. And I think that's something that's been overlooked by many people who are missing out on this whole thing. I'll throw Morgan Stanley (MS) in there as well. There is a lot in the financials right now that is telling me, hey look, this isn't over. Some of them are actually still pretty cheap.

I still look at what I trade things on. On the financial side, it’s price-to-book. Usually, people hear about P/E, price-to-earnings. I'm looking at price-to-book. And I've always looked at it in a different way than most people. But JPMorgan, it's two times price-to-book. So, is it a little bit overstretched? Probably. But they are so good and so big. I think it's worthwhile to just say, you know what, they deserve to be there. You look at Citi, their price-to-book isn't even 1 yet.

So, this is one of these cases where I think that you've got to look around and just try to see where is the opportunity in this market. Because there's always opportunity. And I think right now in the financials, because of the investment banking side, I think there are many names that people could select.

Larson: Okay, great. Now, I have to touch on another topic because a lot of people are out there talking about it - and that's commodities. I mean, whether it's gold, silver more recently, copper, and so on. What are your thoughts on the runs we're seeing there? Is this something that's going to continue, in your opinion?

Najarian: Well, I think it's one of these things where people are just always looking for something else, right? Maybe something that's a little bit off, and in some cases, absolutely, the demand is there. Now, gold? That's for the folks that really, really are focused on gold. Silver might be a little bit different because there's so much of a draw for silver. When you're looking at the semiconductor world, there is a lot of demand there.

But, I also think that when you look at others like copper, a lot of the move has to do with the demand and, you know, is there enough of it right now. Are they able to get enough of it? Is there something, you know, holding it back? And I would say the same thing about names in the other parts of the commodity world, like cocoa, where a lot of folks just haven't really been paying attention to some of these things, but it's been amazing to watch what some of the commodities have really done this past year. Some of these names have absolutely exploded to the upside.

That doesn't mean that's going to be there forever, either, by the way. I mean, you've got to be very selective, very careful if you're interested in that side of things. But certainly when people are starting to see maybe the markets are a little bit in front of themselves, they start to move over. Maybe they're in the commodities. I think commodities have now started to get a little in front of themselves. Maybe we switch back towards the markets.

Larson: In the time we have left, obviously you guys are well-known for your options education and the things you do there. So, what are you seeing with players in this market, traders in this market? We kind of had a taste, a little bit of that meme stock thing coming back. I just wonder if, you know, there is a cautionary tale here? Is there any advice you’d pass on to people that are trading in this marketplace?

Najarian: I think that the biggest thing that Jon [Najarian, co-founder of Market Rebellion] and I always preach to people is discipline. I think they've got to understand, when you have some incredible gains, which literally we are seeing almost on a daily basis - you mentioned the meme stocks - when you've got some of those gains, you got to take a little bit off, don't you? People ask me all the time: “Well, how do you know when?” And I think you do have to have a game plan going in.

Everybody's going to have a different pain threshold and everything else. But you know, Jon and I have always talked about, hey, if I've got something in there and it's a dollar that's now $2. If I take off half of that, if I bought ten of them and I take off half of that... now I've taken all my money back off the table, right? So, I've got an opportunity there. Do I want to keep riding it? You have to make those decisions.

There are a lot of different ways that everybody will approach it. And the meme stocks have been one thing for sure. And I've been focusing more and more on stocks when I see them really starting to move and I’m wondering, gosh, what's the news behind it? It's not that good. What's the story here? I start looking at, what is the short interest? And when you start to find some of the short interest, oftentimes in those meme stocks that's exactly part of the deal. They are squeezing the shorts, and those shorts are starting to feel it. So, they start to have to grab some of that stock. That's pushing these things and causing a lot of this craziness that we're seeing in the market right now.

But I do think that there are a lot of different parts of the market that people are missing out on some of the opportunities. And I think you just have to be a little bit more involved and understand, especially when the volatility index is, like I said, in the 12s, it gives you an opportunity to get into things at a little bit of a discount from where we were even just three weeks ago.

Larson: Gotcha. Last question: I know you're going to be joining us for the MoneyShow Masters Symposium in Las Vegas. It's going to be in August. And this year, we're doing a special “All Stars of Options Trading” event. So anything that’s maybe a sneak peek you could give as far as what you're going to tell attendees there? What's maybe an important takeaway or two from you for this market?

Najarian: I would just say that the most important takeaway that always exists for Jon and I, and specifically with me, because I've always talked about this in everything in life but particularly in the options world: it's just discipline.

I mean, it's great to be there. It's great to be sitting at the tables, whether it's in Las Vegas or in Florida or wherever. But when you're sitting in front of your computer, you've really got to have an actionable plan of attack and be disciplined about how you actually execute that. And I think that's probably more important than almost anything else that I could say, because it gives you that opportunity. The opportunity is there. And when the volatility is low, the opportunity gets a little bit better because you have the opportunity to buy things that are maybe a little bit cheaper.

But you still have to have a game plan. You still have to have all the rules in front of yourself each and every day to remind yourself, hey look, I need to sell this one. And everybody's going to have a different answer, but I think it's something that everybody has to approach with a disciplined side of things, which is, hey look, I don't want to get out there in the stock that's gone up ten bucks, the options have gone up two bucks, and I don't do anything. And the next day I wake up and it's all the way back to where I started. Or worse. That's what you don't want to do. So, I think discipline is probably the most important thing.

Larson: Yes. Well, thank you so much for your insights. We'll see what happens with Nvidia and some of these other stocks in the days ahead.

Najarian: Thanks.

Originally published on MoneyShow.com