CHY: Beneficial Portfolio Changes, But Still Very Expensive

The Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can employ in an attempt to achieve their goals. As is the case with most Calamos funds, this one has an advantage over many other income-oriented funds due to the simple fact that investors do not need to completely sacrifice the upside potential of an equity investment in order to receive a high level of income. This is a very attractive characteristic right now, since many fixed-income securities are not beating inflation on an after-tax basis. In fact, as I explained in a recent article, many leveraged fixed-income closed-end funds are struggling to beat inflation after taxes. It is therefore necessary to look to equities if an investor wants to preserve the purchasing power of their wealth. The Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund is not an equity fund per se, but some of the securities in it do benefit when equity prices rise (as they usually do in response to inflation), so it should still work better than a straight fixed-income fund at protecting an investor’s purchasing power.

The Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund does not sacrifice yield for equity upside potential. As of the time of writing, the fund boasts a 10.77% yield, which is obviously very good in today’s environment. Despite the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, yields of long-term holdings remain incredibly low as the ten-year U.S. Treasury is only at 4.467% and the S&P 500 Index (SP500) has a trailing twelve-month yield of 1.35%. The fund’s yield is also attractive relative to many of its peers, as we can see here:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 10.77% Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 11.84% Bancroft Fund (BCV) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 8.17% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 6.40% High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 11.12% Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 12.71% Click to enlarge

As we can see, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund does not have the highest yield of all of its peers, but it is still around the midpoint. The Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a very disappointing track record over the past two years, though, so it is likely that many risk-averse investors will opt to avoid that one right now. I have discussed that fund’s disappointments in articles about it, so there is no need to repeat them here. In short, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund has a yield that should be relatively attractive to most investors who are looking at playing convertible bonds, along with a better track record than some of its higher-yielding peers.

We previously discussed the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund in late December 2023. The equity market has generally been pretty strong since this time, but the fixed-income space has been something of a mixed bag. However, convertible securities tend to deliver a performance that correlates with common equities, so we can probably expect that the fund has delivered a respectable performance since the time of our previous discussion. However, this is not the case as shown here:

As we can clearly see, shares of the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund have declined by 6.70% since the last time that we discussed it. This is a worse performance than the Bloomberg U.S. Convertible Cash Pay Bond Index (ICVT) has managed to deliver, as the convertible bond index is actually up slightly. The Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund also underperformed both the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) and the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the period. This is a very disappointing performance that honestly seems a bit out of line with what we would ordinarily expect from this fund.

However, as I stated in the previous article on this fund:

However, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund has a considerably higher yield than any of these indices. This is a defining characteristic of closed-end funds, as these entities typically pay out most to all of their investment profits to their shareholders. As such, looking solely at the fund’s share price performance is somewhat misleading due to the fact that the distributions received by the investors also represent an investment return to the fund’s investors.

When we include the distributions that were paid out by the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund over the period shown in the chart above, we get this chart:

This is, admittedly, still somewhat problematic. As we can clearly see, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund still underperformed the benchmark indices by a considerable margin. However, it is much closer to both investment-grade and convertible bonds than we saw before. Overall, though, the fund’s performance over the past six months or so has been very disappointing.

As I have noted in the past, though, the fact that a fund delivered a disappointing performance during a given period does not mean that it always will. The Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund was the best performer out of all of its peers over the past five years, after all:

The fact that the fund has outperformed its peers is likewise no guarantee that it always will. We should, therefore, have a closer look at this fund and see if it makes any sense to purchase it as it is today.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of total return. This makes a lot of sense given the fund’s strategy, but this strategy is not explained in detail on the website. All the website states is this:

The Fund seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high-yield corporate bonds.

This just tells us that the fund’s portfolio will include two different types of securities – convertibles and junk bonds – but tells us nothing about asset allocation or anything else. The fact sheet does provide a bit more information, fortunately:

The fund is an enhanced fixed-income offering that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a combination of convertibles and high-yield bonds. It provides an alternative to funds that invest exclusively in investment-grade fixed-income instruments, and it seeks to be less sensitive to interest rates by investing in lower-duration asset classes. By means of active management, we optimally and dynamically position asset classes to generate capital gains and income. We believe the broader range of security types also provides increased opportunities to manage the risk/reward characteristics of the portfolio over full market cycles.

This description suggests that the fund’s asset allocation will vary between convertible securities and junk bonds, depending on which securities the fund’s management believes offer a better potential for the delivery of both current income and capital gains. As of right now, the fund is more heavily weighted toward convertibles:

Calamos Investments

Here are the exact percentages expressed in table form, since the above screenshot from the fund’s webpage does not perfectly capture them:

Security Type % of Total Portfolio Convertibles 66.11% Corporate Bonds 25.29% Bank Loans 4.72% Cash & Receivables/Payables 3.07% Common Stock 0.27% Preferred Stock 0.25% Synthetic Convertibles 0.23% Asset-Backed 0.00% Click to enlarge

There is no percentage for asset-backed securities provided on the website at all. The fund’s annual report lists a single asset-backed security issue valued at $753,016:

Fund Annual Report

As of October 31, 2023, that asset-backed security issue accounted for 0.1% of the fund’s assets. As just stated, the website does not provide any weighting at all for this type of security as of April 30, 2024. This leads us to one of three possibilities:

The fund sold off all of the asset-backed securities in its portfolio sometime in the past six months

The value of the security is now so low that it rounds off to 0.00%

The value of the security is now so low that it rounds off to 0.00% The software that generates the website’s asset allocation chart cannot handle such low percentage weightings

The fund has a 40.00% annual turnover, so it is certainly possible that it sold off the small asset-backed security holding, but really any of the three bullet points could be correct. The most recent quarterly commentary provides no insight into which of the three possibilities is correct, but honestly, I would not expect the fund’s management to make a statement about something that accounts for such a small percentage of the fund’s total assets.

Overall, we can see that the fund’s assets are roughly two-thirds invested in convertible securities. That was also the case the last time that we discussed this fund, but the percentage weighting has declined by 60 basis points. There are a lot of reasons that could be the cause of this slight decline in convertible bond holdings as a percentage of the fund’s total assets. One of them might simply be the relative performance of junk bonds compared to convertible securities. Here is the year-to-date chart:

Seeking Alpha

The notable thing here is that convertible securities were underperforming junk bonds year-to-date in the final two weeks of April. That was the time that the chart was constructed. The slight decline in the convertible security weighting could therefore simply be caused by these securities moving down in price more than some of the other assets in the fund at the time that the chart was constructed. For the most part, we probably do not need to worry about this, as convertible securities have bounced back and are currently up 0.24% year-to-date.

As I stated in the previous article:

Convertible securities are frequently issued by companies that have difficulty obtaining financing at a reasonable price. This may be due to the fact that many are start-ups with little or no revenue or are in an industry that is distressed. … The fact that convertible securities are frequently issued by start-ups and other financially challenged companies is something that may be concerning to some investors. After all, many income-focused investors are retirees or other individuals who do not really want to gamble or risk losing their money. Fortunately, most of the largest positions in this fund are companies that are established and are probably not excessively risky.

In that article, we saw that most of the fund’s largest positions were in companies that have generally established solid financial footings for themselves since their start-up or financially troubled days. This is still the case today, as we can clearly see here:

Calamos Investments

There have been two significant changes since the last time that we discussed this fund. The fund removed two companies – Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Rivian (RIVN) – from its largest holdings list. In their place, we have Sea Ltd. (SE) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

The removal of Rivian Automotive from the fund’s largest positions list is not exactly surprising considering that this company has been suffering from a series of financial difficulties for quite some time now. Earlier this month, TechCrunch reported that the company lost $1.45 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and suffered a sequential revenue decline. Rivian Automotive is hardly alone in this respect, as so far Tesla (TSLA) is the only company that is managing to make a profit from the production and sale of electric vehicles despite massive government subsidies. There is, overall, evidence that consumers are not as enthusiastic about electric vehicles as policymakers would like to believe. We can debate for hours about the causes of this as there are many possibilities including lack of charging infrastructure, range anxiety, the cost of electric vehicles, and the fact that many consumers do not have much in the way of disposable income due to inflationary pressures. In any case, these factors will all put pressure on a company like Rivian, so the fund removing it from its largest positions might be a shrewd move.

The fact that the fund disposed of its position in Rivian might not be surprising to many readers. As I pointed out in the previous article:

Rivian Automotive is another company in the portfolio that could be riskier than desired by more risk-averse investors. This concern could be amplified by the fact that we have seen a few high-profile bankruptcies among electric mobility companies recently. Lordstown Motors (RIDEQ) declared bankruptcy back in June and Bird filed for bankruptcy last week. Bird is admittedly not an electric car manufacturer, but that does not mean that its filing will be ignored by investors in the electric vehicle industry. For its part, Rivian has also had some problems this year and Tesla’s Elon Musk even predicted that Rivian will go bankrupt.

The fact that the fund appears to have either divested or reduced its exposure to Rivian is therefore something that risk-averse investors might appreciate given the continued profitability problems that the company is facing.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective total return of the portfolio. I explained how this works in the previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase convertible securities and high-yield bonds. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case. It is important to note though that this strategy is not as effective today with interest rates at 6% as it was two years ago when interest rates were at 0%. This is because the higher borrowing costs have greatly reduced the difference between the rate at which the fund borrows and the yield that it can get from the assets in the portfolio. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much debt since that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I do not generally like to see a fund’s outstanding borrowings exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 36.97% of its portfolio. This is obviously a bit above the one-third of assets level that we would ordinarily prefer. However, it is less than the 37.19% leverage ratio that the fund had the last time that we discussed it.

It is somewhat surprising that the fund’s leverage ratio went down, considering the fact that its share price also declined over the period. Normally, when a fund’s portfolio size goes down, we expect that its leverage will increase. However, in this case, the fund’s net asset value declined by 3.15% since the date that the prior article was published:

Barchart

However, the fund’s leverage ratio also went down. This suggests that the fund actually paid off some of its debt over the past five months. This is a pretty good idea in the current environment because it reduces the risk of potentially blowing up the fund or taking heavy losses. The market is richly valued right now at a time when interest rates might remain high for a lot longer than anyone thinks, so it makes sense to reduce risk a bit.

Let us see how the leverage ratio of the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund compares to that of its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund 36.97% Advent Convertible and Income Fund 42.88% Bancroft Fund 21.00% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund 24.00% High Income Securities Fund 0.00% Virtus Convertible & Income Fund 36.95% Click to enlarge

We can quickly see that the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund has a higher leverage ratio than most of its peers. However, it is not totally out of line with them, as one-third of the other funds shown on this comparison chart are in the same ballpark. This tells us that the fund is probably not using too much leverage for its strategy. Thus, it does not appear that it is exposing its investors to an unreasonable amount of risk right now.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund is to provide a high level of total return to its shareholders. However, most closed-end funds pay out most or all of their investment profits in the form of distributions. This fund is no exception, as it pays a monthly distribution of $0.10 per share ($1.20 per share annually), which gives it a 10.77% yield at the current share price. The fund has mostly been consistent with respect to its distributions over the years:

CEF Connect

As I stated previously:

As we can see here, the fund has had to change its distribution quite a few times over its lifetime. However, this is one of the few debt funds that did not cut following the sharp reversion of monetary policy in 2022. That event caused most funds that are heavily invested in fixed-rate debt or equities to take substantial losses. In fact, about the only funds that did not take losses during that year are the ones that invested heavily in floating-rate securities. As we saw earlier, this fund does not have significant exposure to those securities. The fact that this one did not have to cut the payout like other convertible funds, such as the Virtus ones, is something that we should investigate. This might be a sign that the fund is paying out more than it has been able to earn from its investments, which is destructive to net asset value and not sustainable over any sort of extended period.

As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report that is available for the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund corresponds to the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023. A link to this document was provided earlier in this article. This document obviously covers a period of time that ended nearly seven months ago, but it is the newest report that is currently available, so we will need to rely on the information that it provides. This report is a newer one than what we had the last time that we discussed this fund, so it will still work as an update.

For the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund received $5,439,560 in dividends along with $34,841,660 in interest from the securities in its portfolio. Some of the received interest was considered amortization of principal, and so is not considered to be investment income for tax purposes. The fund, therefore, ended up reporting a total investment income of $26,685,947 for the period. This was not enough to cover the fund’s expenses during the period, and the fund ended up reporting a net investment loss of $8,936,047 for the period. Obviously, that was nowhere near enough to cover the $91,178,228 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period.

The fund was not able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the full-year period, it reported net realized gains of $95,774,113, but this was fully offset by net unrealized losses of $96,449,417. The fund’s net asset value declined by $93,007,380 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period.

The fund therefore failed to cover its distributions over the full-year period, which is quite worrying. However, it appears that it has since managed to correct this problem. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value since the closing date of the annual report:

Barchart

As we can see, the net asset value of the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund has increased by 10.22% since the end of October 2023. This means that the fund’s investment portfolio generated sufficient returns to cover all of its distributions and still leaves a substantial amount of money left over. Thus, we probably do not have to worry about the fund’s distribution as long as the market continues to work in the fund’s favor. There is no guarantee that this will be the case, though, especially if everyone’s predictions about a near-term interest rate cut prove to be incorrect.

Valuation

Shares of the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund currently trade at a 7.01% premium on net asset value. This is a more attractive price than the 8.74% premium that the shares have had on average over the past month, but it is still a very high price to pay for the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund is a very strong-performing fund that invests in a combination of convertible securities and junk bonds. The overall strategy is good, as convertible securities can be hard to access but combine some of the best characteristics of fixed-income securities and common stocks. The fund is fairly proactive about ensuring that its portfolio is properly positioned given current events and market conditions, which aids in its strong performance. The fund has also recently been covering its distribution, but it did fail during its most recent fiscal year. Overall, though, the only real problem here is the fund’s valuation, as it is incredibly expensive to purchase right now.

