A hold rating for shares of Endeavor Mining plc

This analysis reaffirms a "Hold" rating on shares of Endeavor Mining plc (OTCQX:EDVMF), a London, UK-based gold explorer and producer with mines in Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, and Senegal.

The previous analysis suggested a "Hold" rating on Endeavor Mining plc (hereafter "EDVMF") shares as, after a period of no significant changes, the shares were expected to offer a lower share price.

Investors may have benefited from this share price drop, and if so, they did the right thing because we continue to believe that: by fostering a strong positive correlation with gold price changes, the completion of two growth projects allows this stock to be well anchored to gold's promising outlook, so while subject to ups and downs, shares are poised to thrive during upward trends in the yellow metal.

How Endeavor Mining plc performed: What's pushing EDVMF lower

When the article was published, EDVMF stock was priced at $16.77/share on the US OTC markets, and as predicted in the article, the following happened: Shares then traded 8% lower, hitting a 52-week low of $15.60/share on February 23, 2024. Shares of EDVMF were caught by strong near-term headwinds as Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic's comment that there was no rush to cut interest rates with no clear signs of inflation returning to the Fed's 2% target pushed gold down to a two-month low. Higher interest rates are not seen as positive for gold because owning the metal, which does not provide income, means bearing the higher opportunity cost of not owning US Treasuries, which instead pay an interest income based on fixed rates. These setbacks for the gold price are only short-term and before the upward journey resumes, analysts' bias towards them seems to be healthy setbacks because “the correction will help determine the real level of gold's underlying demand”, providing solidity for growth going forward.

The outlook for the price of gold price: the commodity of Endeavor Mining plc

The Fed will cut rates, it's just a matter of time as analysts still expect it to happen, although they are now pricing in later in the year, specifically November, as a “more likely timing for the Fed's first rate cut”. As the first rate cut approaches, US Treasuries and the US dollar, which still inflict losses on the zero-yielding precious metal, will gradually lose momentum until the red carpet is rolled out in front of the yellow metal. And then there is the global environment, which with its geopolitical tensions and concerns about economic growth is contributing to the fact that investment risk is currently very high, causing investors to flock to gold as a portfolio hedge against devaluation.

How Endeavor Mining plc performed: What's pushing EDVMF higher

In short: the outlook for gold prices in 2024 ‘remains’ very bright.

Indeed, after the period in which EDVMF stock hit a 52-week low, as soon as gold returned to an uptrend, the stage was again set, as expected, for another rally based on a strong positive correlation with cyclicality in gold prices. Gold rose sharply, reaching new record highs in the second half of March and April, likely due to robust gold demand from foreign banks, particularly India and China, as well as geopolitical risks arising from the Middle East crisis and the war in Ukraine. EDVMF shares rebounded strongly from their 52-week low as gold prices hit new record highs.

In addition, the H1-2024 commissioning of two high-margin/long-life projects - the Sabodala-Massawa expansion in Senegal and the Lafigué development project in Côte d'Ivoire - in combination with the expected performance improvement from certain asset optimization initiatives at The Houndé mine in Burkina Faso were expected to adding to the positive momentum of EDVMF shares.

Instead of dividends, a strategy aligned with the gold price cycles

Therefore, this stock is considered to be very well positioned with gold in an uptrend, but not through too large a position - difficult to change as desired in the presence of low liquidity, i.e. low trading volumes of shares for the stock of EDVMF. As a rule of thumb, the number of shares in the portfolio should not exceed a quarter of the average daily number of shares traded if the stock is a low-liquidity one. Under the symbol EDVMF, the average volume was 36,013 shares in the past 3 months. Scroll down on this Seeking Alpha page until the "Trading Data" section. Plus, of the shares outstanding (or “S.O.”) of approximately 244.88 million, the amount of 180.8 million shares (or 74% of the total S.O.) was the float, and 71.15% of the float was owned by institutions.

Low trading volumes imply that: If the position cannot be adjusted quickly enough in a bearish moment, as EDVMF share prices fluctuate wildly while mimicking the ups and downs of the gold price, the damage to the EDVMF investment may be such that it is simply unthinkable to compensate it with the dividend. The market is aware of this: In Q1-2021, Endeavor began the shareholder return program and has since returned over $903 million in dividends and buybacks, which was “77% more than its minimum commitment during the period”, the company says. Despite this, Endeavor shares have underperformed the U.S. market: Shares are up 47.47% over the past five years, compared to the U.S. stock market benchmark SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) +87.23%, unless the investor has used the cycles wisely.

Past performance is not a guarantee of results in the future but offers a reliable idea of the market behavior of the stock of EDVMF in the US OTC. Since the EDVMF position has significantly underperformed the US stock market in recent years and the low trading volume could hinder the success of the investment if the position in EDVMF is focused on dividends, it is still recommended to use EDVMF shares instead to benefit from gold price cycles.

The growth catalysts for Endeavor Mining: Increased ounces, optimization and gold prices

If nothing else, the return of cash to shareholders contributes to positive share price momentum as well as bullish gold and rising production.

Following Sabodala-Massawa expansion's first gold pour in late April 2024 now ramping up to nameplate capacity in the third quarter of 2024, as well as Lafigué development project's first gold production in the second quarter of 2024 with drying commissioning now underway, Endeavor Mining is targeting production and costs:

The company guides for 1.13 to 1.27 million ounces of gold for the full year 2024 at AISC/ounce of $955 to $1,035. Gold production will be 5.4% to 18.5% above full-year 2023 production of 1.072 million ounces, while full-year 2024 AISC/ounce mid-range guidance is just above — 3% higher than — the AISC/ounce of $967 in 2023.

The Houndé optimization and Sabodala-Massawa expansion will help these mines increase their sales volumes, and processing costs at Ity will be somewhat mitigated by power cost disinflation. Higher energy costs play a big role in more expensive ore processing operations. As long as high-grade ore is available in the first half of 2024, Ity will have to contend with expensive ore processing as it increased mill throughput. Likewise, the Mana ore processing plant is operating at a faster pace than before, as the plant welcomes mineral extracted from the ongoing transition to the underground, but unlike Ity, Mana can instead rely on cost savings from self-generated electricity activities.

Overall, the higher AISC will be offset by higher sales of gold ounces, likely reflecting increased production, and by a higher price of the yellow metal as investment demand for the safe-haven gold will strengthen amid a risky and uncertain global scenario.

Specifically, the company's following core gold production assets are on track to perform in 2024, as indicated below:

Hounde Mine is a gold open-pit mine located 6 km south of Hounde, Burkina Faso. EDVMF owns 90% of the mine and the government of Burkina Faso owns 10%. On a 100% basis, Houndé is expected to produce between 260,000 and 290,000 ounces at an AISC of $1,000 to $1,100 per ounce in fiscal 2024. However, as the facility engages in optimization such as waste stripping activities, the rebuilding of the fleet, and plant equipment upgrades, these values are less favorable than 312,000 ounces at an AISC of $943/ounce in 2013. These activities will have a positive impact on production and costs, but the improvements will be more visible in the second part of 2024, as the pits now undergoing waste stripping activities, as soon as this phase of operations is completed, they will contribute to the processing plant with precious metal from higher ore grade.

Mana Gold Mine is an open pit and underground mine located 25 km southwest of Safane, Burkina Faso. EDVMF owns 90% of the mine and the government of Burkina Faso owns 10%. On a 100% basis, the Mana Gold Mine is expected to produce between 150,000 and 170,000 ounces at an AISC of $1,200 to $1,300 per ounce in fiscal 2024, compared to 142,000 ounces at an AISC/ounce of $1,427 in 2023, as underground development rates continue to rise. The facility is in transition from open-pit mining which is approaching the end of its life in the second quarter of 2024.

Ity Mine is an open-pit gold mine located 12 km southeast of Zouan-Hounien, Ivory Coast. EDVMF owns 85% of the mine, the Government of Ivory Coast (or "GoCI") owns 10%, and the state-owned mining company (or "SODEMI") owns 5%. On a 100% basis, the Ity Mine is expected to produce between 270,000 and 300,000 ounces at an AISC of $850 to $925 per ounce in fiscal 2024, compared to 324,000 ounces at an AISC/ounce of $809 in 2023, largely due to mines experiencing a decline in metal grades of mined ore. The facility is currently undergoing several activities to optimize operations.

Sabodala-Massawa Mine is a gold open pit mine located 68 km North of Kedougou, Senegal. EDVMF owns 90% of the mine and the Government of Senegal owns 10%. On a 100% basis, Sabodala-Massawa is expected to produce between 360,000 and 400,000 ounces at an AISC of $750 to $850 per ounce in the fiscal year 2024, compared to 294,000 ounces at an AISC/ounce of $767 in 2023 as a result of the ramp-up of the expansion project until the nominal capacity expected in the second half of 2024 is reached, while commercial production will be reached in Q2 2024. The asset is currently engaged in waste stripping, rebuilding heavy mining equipment and tailings infrastructure, and new mining equipment purchases. In addition, the company is proceeding with the construction of a solar energy infrastructure to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and power costs.

The company will soon expand its portfolio with a new gold-producing asset: Lafigué gold/silver open pit mine, located 54 km northeast of Katiola, Ivory Coast. Endeavor Mining plc owns 80% of the Lafigué, while Société pour le Développement Minier de la Côte d'Ivoire (or SODEMI) owns 10% and the State of Côte d'Ivoire owns a 10% stake. Ahead of schedule, after the first gold production in Q2-2024, Lafigué is expected to produce between 90,000 - 110,000 oz of gold in the full year 2024 at an AISC/oz of between $900 and $975. Throughout the ramp-up period, the increase in processed grades is expected to be accompanied by recovery rates of over 90% and a decrease in processing costs.

Regarding the country risk inherent in Endeavor Mining's portfolio, this analysis represents an update of the information in the previous article. The company's portfolio of gold operations is exposed to moderate to high risk, according to Sprott's Mining Risk Heat Map 2024, which shows a yellow color for Ivory Coast and Senegal ('Opportunity: Acceptable'), and an orange color for Burkina Faso ('Opportunity: Difficult, Situation Dependent'). Among the categories of the most frequent factors defining the level of risk for investors, terrorism and violence recently re-emerged in eastern Burkina Faso. But the Hounde mine and the Mana mine, located in the northwest/western part of Burkina Faso, are not close to the accident sites it must also be highlighted. While Ivory Coast and Senegal actually appear to be safer places in comparison. Senegal recently promised reliability in relations with all respectful international partners, as its President Bassirou Diomaye Faye expressed in a statement following his election in March 2024.

As for the upside catalysts for higher spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) prices, according to market analysts, risk and uncertainty due to macroeconomic issues after hawkish policies on interest rates, and due to geopolitical tensions, including tensions between the US and China, will be behind robust demand on gold as a safe-haven asset against subsequent headwinds, but not only. Indeed, the analysts believe that ongoing central bank purchases and the expected beginning of a rate-cutting stance by the Fed, likely driven later this year by “hawkish US Federal Reserve comments coupled with strong US economic data”, will also help the yellow metal reach $2,500/oz before 2024 year-end compared to $2,333.40/oz at the time of writing. As for central bankers’ gold purchases, which were intense in early 2024 with China leading the clan of foreign bankers to hedge against various macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, it does not appear to be over yet: by raising their forecast to $2,600/ounce as a target price by the end of 2024 amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and investor concerns about weaker US economic data in April 2024, analysts at UBS Group AG (UBS) cited “upwardly revised central bank demand for gold”.

The financial condition appears robust

The company reported a lower cash flow of $55.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $166.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and compared to $205.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 as higher gold prices offset, but only partially, lower sales volumes and increased cash costs resulting from inflationary pressure on production inputs as well as various optimization activities. The lower sales volumes were driven by lower gold production of 219,000 ounces at an AISC/ounce of $1,186 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 280,000 ounces at an AISC/ounce of $947 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and compared to 243,000 ounces at an AISC/ounce of $955 in the first quarter of 2023.

Endeavor continued to invest in the first quarter spending $235 million on the Sabodala-Massawa mine exploration project and the Lafigué gold/silver project, as well as exploration activities at the Assafou deposit on the Tanda-Iguela property in Ivory Coast, and the remuneration for the shareholders. Drilling results from the Tanda-Iguela gold property, further extending the mineralized trend and providing encouraging results in satellite areas within 5 kilometers of Assafou, are currently returning results beyond the exploration team's expectations for indicated gold resources. At the indicated resource level, they are targeting 5 million ounces of gold at an average grade of about 2 grams of metal per ton. According to Endeavor, Tanda-Iguela is one of the most significant discoveries made in West Africa in the last decade. As it remains open along strike and at depth, its potential could one day support a world-class mining project.

Despite the above expenditure on investments and shareholder returns, which have also been financed through debt, as this has increased by $242.4 million from $ 1.111 billion as of Q4 2023 to $1.353 billion as of Q1 2024, the company's financial position remains solid as indicated by the following key figures, and supported by completion of organic growth projects and rising gold prices should have no problem lowering debt, increasing the commitment to shareholder returns and fund exploration and asset optimization:

The company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA [Last Twelve Months or ‘LTM’] was 0.80x but supported by higher sales volumes from organic growth projects and a favorable gold price environment the ratio is on track to return to below the long-term target of 0.50x. As of Q1-2024, the LTM net debt was $892 million while the LTM EBITDA was approximately $1.115 billion.

As of Q1 2024, LTM operating income was $385 million and LTM interest expense was $77.2 million, leading to a 12-month Interest Coverage Ratio of 5x, exceeding the minimum acceptable level of 1.5x. Above 1.5x, the company is assessed by market participants to be able to pay any incurred financial obligation on the debt outstanding.

Altman Z-score of 2.53 also indicates that Endeavor Mining plc's balance sheet is on track to be fully in safe zones, implying a very low probability of insolvency problems. Scroll down on this Seeking Alpha page until the "Risk" section. The Altman Z-score predicts the likelihood of bankruptcy within two years. A score below 1.8 indicates high bankruptcy risk, while scores above 3 are associated with unlikely bankruptcy.

The stock price: A more attractive share price is possible

At the time of writing, the stock price was $21.09 per share, giving it a market cap of $5.21 billion, a change of 27.78% (or a total return of 30.97% including the dividend yield) compared to the previous “Hold” rating. From the dip in late February (which coincided with the 52-week low) that the previous Hold rating was looking for, a position generated a significantly higher return that beat the US stock market even largely.

The company paid a semi-annual dividend of $0.41/share on 03/25/2024, leading to a forward dividend yield of 3.89%.

The Hold rating is again recommended until a healthy pullback has taken place as shares look highly-priced compared to last year's trends, although the RSI gives room for further upside from these levels. The uptrend is unlikely to continue right now, and shares will have to fall first.

Shares are trading around the midpoint of the 52-week range of $15.60 and $27.4 and are almost entirely above the MA Ribbon as they now form the upper part of the stock price cycle.

Growth projects producing ounces of gold and the rising price of the metal will be strong catalysts for EDVMF shares, but these shares are likely to pull back somewhat and then recharge the batteries before bullish sentiment retakes possession of the stock price. A change in market opinion about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate move will trigger the necessary depression.

What happened to gold prices last week gives a strong indication of what may still be on the near-term horizon: It should be noted that the rise in bond yields increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding physical gold, and a stronger US dollar makes it more expensive for non-US dollar currency holders to buy gold which is priced in US dollars.

The note from the minutes of the Fed's May 1 meeting that stubborn inflation is prompting policymakers to stick with their "higher-for-longer" interest rate policy was enough to send gold price sinking more than 3% to $2,335.20/oz on Friday, after hitting a record high of $2,454.20/ounce on Monday of the same week. In the wake of this downtrend, shares of EDVMF lost 6.34% last week and began to exit the upper part of the price cycle.

Although it is difficult to predict the direction of the shares due to market volatility, the EDVMF stock price may not have completed its pullback yet as the price of gold (the main driver behind the stock price), according to a decline in the gold's daily moving average convergence/divergence (or "MACD") indicator, may fall further, said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation. Since the decline in the indicator was influenced by the Fed policymakers' intention to keep interest rates higher for longer, which does not bode well for non-yielding physical gold, if gold could fall even further going forward, MACD likely indicates that many more rate traders are on the verge of believing that the Federal Reserve will begin easing monetary policy in November rather than earlier this year.

The expected start of monetary policy easing towards the end of 2024 and not earlier is currently seen as the main reason for downward pressure on EDVMF shares, with market sentiment on the gold mining stock being affected by corrections in gold prices. This analysis suggests that: With these gold price corrections seen as justified in the current context, now investors may want to wait to see how the headwinds impact EDVMF's stock price until the market view on the Fed's next rate move settles down.

The same considerations apply to shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSX:EDV:CA) under the symbol EDV:CA on the TSX: they were trading at CA$29.07/share at the time of writing, for a market capitalization of CA$7.12 billion. The shares were trading well above the level of late February 2024 (when they hit the 52-week low of CA$21.11), as well as the MA Ribbon. Shares were also around the middle point of the 52-week range of CA$21.11 to CA$37.10.

The 14-day RSI of 50.06 suggests there is plenty of room for EDV:CA shares to pull back from these levels in the near term under downward pressure from the Fed's "higher for longer" stance causing justified corrections in gold prices.

Conclusion

Endeavor Mining plc is a gold producer with mines in West Africa.

Driven by continued progress on two organic growth projects at the Sabodala-Massawa expansion in Senegal and the Lafigué development project in Côte d'Ivoire, combined with the expected improvement in performance at the Houndé mine in Burkina Faso, production is on track to increase at a slightly higher cost but still tolerable, with the benefits to the business becoming more visible in the second half of 2024.

The price of gold should of course remain supportive, but increased risk and certainty is causing investors to flock to safe haven gold to protect the value of their assets, leading to upward pressure on the price of the ounce. Higher sales volumes with larger ounces production will likely be accompanied by rising gold prices and this is expected to have a positive impact on the share price, with past performance showing a setup for strong rallies during periods of bullish gold. The rallies are driven by a strong positive correlation between Endeavor Mining plc share prices and physical gold prices. Because the stock tends to underperform the U.S. stock market over the long term, investors should look to adjust their position in Endeavor Mining to take advantage of the growth opportunities arising from gold price cycles.

As shares continue to face negative pressure from the Fed's “higher-for-longer” orientation on interest rates, and shares are still in the upper phase of the stock price cycle, investors may want to wait for the impact before ultimately deciding on the next step, but the future is promising for Endeavor Mining production and gold prices.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.