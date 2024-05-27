Endeavor Mining: Could Outperform With Bullish Gold, But Better After A Dip

Summary

  • Hold rating reaffirmed for Endeavor Mining plc. However, shares that have a strong positive correlation with bullish gold sentiment are expected to continue to pullback before the next rally.
  • EDVMF shares traded 8% lower, hitting a 52-week low of $15.60/share on February 23, 2024, due to comments from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President.
  • Then there was another rally due to rising gold prices and further development of organic growth projects targeting larger ounces production at slightly higher costs.
  • The completion of two growth projects and positive outlook for gold prices are expected to drive the performance of EDVMF shares in the future.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future returns, but continue to indicate greater chances of beating the market in LT with strategy targeting cycles in gold.

A hold rating for shares of Endeavor Mining plc

This analysis reaffirms a "Hold" rating on shares of Endeavor Mining plc (OTCQX:EDVMF), a London, UK-based gold explorer and producer with mines in Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, and Senegal.

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

