Celestica: An AI Play With Significant Upside

Summary

  • Celestica's stock price has surged over 400% in the past year, even outperforming Nvidia.
  • The company reported strong Q1 earnings, beating revenue and EPS expectations.
  • Celestica's strategic focus on the AI custom compute market has positioned it as a key AI player, with the potential for continued growth and margin expansion.

Impressive Price Performance: Will it Continue?

Over the past year, Celestica's (NYSE:CLS) stock price surged more than 400%. Most of that rapid rise was thanks to the fast revenue growth and the company's AI compute programs it was

