tum3123

The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is the largest emerging market equity ETF, with over $100B in AUM. Although the fund provides investors with an easy, simple way to get exposure to cheap emerging market equities, I believe the Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS: EYLD) to be a broadly similar, but stronger, investment fund. EYLD sports a much cheaper valuation than VWO, a stronger performance track-record, a higher yield and, in my opinion, a better strategy. EYLD seems plainly superior to VWO, so I see no reason to invest in the latter.

VWO - Basics

Sponsor: Vanguard

Underlying Index: FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index

Dividend yield: 3.30%

Expense ratio: 0.10%

Total Returns 10Y: 3.24%

VWO - Overview and Analysis

Index and Portfolio

VWO is an emerging market equities index ETF. Its strategy is relatively simple, with the fund including all emerging market equities meeting a basic set of inclusion criteria. The fund includes investments in Chinese A-shares, which are sometimes off-limits to foreign investors. It is a float-adjusted market-capitalization index.

VWO's underlying index is remarkably broad, which results in an incredibly well-diversified fund. It currently holds almost 6,000 different equities from dozens of countries and most relevant industry segments.

Largest country weights are as follows:

VWO

As can be seen above, the fund is significantly overweight China and Taiwan, with securities from these two countries accounting for almost half of the fund. I see this as a significant risk, insofar as it could lead to crushing losses during any (potential) Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Although I can't say I find this possibility all that likely, I'm far from a military analyst, and I got blindsided by the Ukraine War already. Investors looking for emerging market funds but concerned about Chinese stocks should consider investing in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) instead. I last covered EMXC here.

VWO's sector weights are as follows:

VWO

Looking at sectors, the fund seems overweight financials, as lots of emerging market banks are publicly traded. It is also overweight materials and energy, due to the outsized role that commodities play in some emerging markets. On the flipside, the fund is significantly underweight tech and healthcare, as there are comparatively fewer emerging market companies in these sectors, and as the past Chinese tech crackdown led to sharply lower share prices in the sector. Remember, the fund is market-cap weighted, so as Tencent and Alibaba's share price, and hence market-cap, decreased, so did fund weights.

Data by YCharts

VWO provides diversified exposure to emerging market equites, an incredibly small equity market niche, at least partly driven by idiosyncratic factors. As an example, most Chinese tech giants significantly underperformed during 2022, even as broader tech and global equity indexes soared.

Data by YCharts

Due to the above, VWO's performance could significantly differ from that of the S&P 500 and other relevant indexes moving forward. Broader equity funds might only slightly / moderately differ from said index.

VWO is much more diversified than EYLD, with the latter only investing in 104 different companies. Sector exposures seem broadly comparable, with EYLD having higher tech weights. EYLD has similar allocations to Chinese and Taiwanese securities, fewer country exposures.

EYLD

Cheap Valuation

International equities tend to trade at discounts to U.S. equities, as investors are generally willing to pay premium prices for the strength and resilience of the U.S. economy / corporate sector. VWO itself trades at something like a 30% - 40% discount to U.S. equities, although at a negligible discount to international equities. I was surprised about the latter, although continued European economic weakness has definitely weighted on their valuations.

Morningstar - Table by Author

Cheap valuations benefit investors in two key ways.

First, cheap valuations boost the effectiveness of any dividends and buybacks. VWO's underlying holdings could boost their EPS by 7.6% per year if they re-directed all their earnings towards buybacks, due to their 13.0x PE ratio. The average S&P 500 component could only boost their EPS by 4.8%, a much lower figure due to their higher 20.8x PE ratio. Similar logic and process for dividends.

VWO yields 3.3%, quite a bit more than the S&P 500, so does somewhat benefit from the above.

Data by YCharts

Second, cheap valuations could lead to strong, market-beating returns if market sentiment were to improve, and valuations were to normalize. Although there has been something of a value renaissance since the Fed started to hike, international and emerging market equity sentiment remains weak, with these securities (generally) underperforming.

Data by YCharts

EYLD compares favorably to VWO in valuation grounds in two important ways.

First, the fund sports a cheaper price and valuation. Seems simple enough.

Morningstar - Table by Author

Second, by focusing on companies with strong shareholder yields, it focuses on companies that actively leverage their cheap prices and valuations to achieve higher shareholder returns. Companies trading at 8.9x PE ratios can easily achieve double-digit dividend yield or EPS growth (through buybacks), both of which directly benefit shareholders, and neither of which is dependent on market sentiment. Dividends and EPS growth could act as a catalyst for higher share prices too.

As an example of the above, we have Petrobras (PBR), one of EYLD's holdings. PBR has traded at rock-bottom prices and valuations since the pandemic, due to a combination of country risk, bearish market sentiment, and pandemic related losses.

Data by YCharts

Since 2022, the company has taken advantage of elevated oil prices to massively boost its yield, reaching a whopping 60% in 2023, and buying back shares.

Data by YCharts

PBR's share price has risen since, but by much less than the energy average. Total returns have been much higher though, due to the dividends.

Data by YCharts

Companies can trade with rock-bottom PE ratios more or less forever. These same companies can still ensure sky-high returns through dividends, as was the case for PBR. Buyback can ensure sky-high EPS growth too, which isn't the same, but still broadly beneficial.

EYLD focuses on emerging market equities with strong shareholder yields, so it necessarily focuses on companies benefitting from the above process. Doing so is a significant advantage relative to VWO, especially under current market conditions (investors seem broadly bearish on emerging market equities).

Performance Track-Record

VWO's performance track-record is quite mediocre, with fund significantly, consistently, underperforming U.S., global, and international equity indexes.

Data by YCharts

Although performance has materially improved these past five years, the fund continues to significantly underperform.

Data by YCharts

VWO underperformed for several reasons.

Valuation gaps between U.S. and international equities have widened since 2010, with an obvious impact on the relative performance of these securities.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

Mega-cap tech stocks have soared, benefitting most U.S. equity indexes, with no impact on emerging market equities.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

The dollar has risen, decreasing the value of foreign-currency investments for local / U.S. investors.

Data by YCharts

Commodity producers had something of a lost decade in the 2010s, causing significant losses and underperformance in some emerging markets.

Data by YCharts

Importantly, emerging market equity fundamentals seem much stronger now, considering their cheap valuations and elevated dollar prices.

EYLD's performance track-record is much stronger than that of VWO, with the former seeing slightly more than twice the returns since inception.

Data by YCharts

Although EYLD has underperformed the S&P 500 since inception, it has outperformed in the recent past. It has outperformed in 2 / 3 of my articles, including the first time I covered the fund.

EYLD

EYLD Versus VWO - Quick Comparison

EYLD seems much stronger than VWO.

EYLD sports a cheaper price and valuation. Its strategy seems stronger, due to focusing on companies with above-average shareholder yields. It has a somewhat higher 4.9% yield, compared to 3.3% for VWO. It has a much stronger performance track-record too. It is less diversified, although neither provides broad-based exposure to international or global equities.

Overall, I would pick EYLD over VWO.

Conclusion

VWO is the largest emerging market equity ETF. Although there is nothing significantly wrong with the fund, EYLD seems like a broadly similar, superior investment. As such, I would not invest in VWO.