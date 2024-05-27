Victor Golmer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I rate Sartorius AG [ETR:STR] as a hold as I see that the company is facing a temporary setback that started in 2022 when most of its clients, biopharmaceutical companies, were reducing the demand for its products as COVID-19 was receding. In this sense, these clients started using their respective inventories and demanding fewer new products from Sartorius, which caused the company to experience a demand slowdown since the second half of 2022. This situation is not associated with Sartorius specifically but with the entire industry, as competitors like Danaher (DHR) and Thermo Fisher (TMO) are experiencing the same pattern. Nevertheless, there are two important metrics, such as order intake and the book-to-bill ratio, that seem to indicate that the negative trend of the demand experienced in the last 2 years might be changing this year, which indicates that the stock is not a sell despite the bad performance of the stock since 2022; the problem is to be sure if that recovery will be strong enough or more gradual; that explains my "hold" rating. I am holding Sartorius stock in my portfolio, so I will mention my strategy later. If you want to understand better the Sartorius' business model and its strong competitive advantages, you might read my article written in July 2023; in that article, my rating was a buy as I expected a stronger recovery in 2024.

Context

Following the trend of the last quarters, Sartorius experienced a decline in revenue of 9.3% in March 2024 YoY, explained by the decline of sales in EMEA with -4.9% YoY, Americas with -10.5% YoY, and Asia Pacific with -14.5% YoY. As a result of the slowdown in demand for Sartorius's products, net income declined by 60% YoY in the same period.

As of March 2024, the net income has dropped not only due to the decrease in sales but also due to the increase of certain expenses such as selling and distribution costs, general administrative expenses, and financial expenses, which were driven by the higher debt levels related to the Polyplus acquisition in 2023. The different factors that have been affecting demand since 2022 can be summarized in the next table:

Sartorius Presentation

With all these factors that have impacted revenue growth since 2022: lower profitability, uncertainty about growth prospects, and higher debt levels due to the Polyplus acquisition, from which Sartorius paid around 32 times sales, the long-term debt increased from 4.4x FCF in 2022 to 17.6x FCF in 2023. As such, it's understandable that the market is pessimistic about the stock.

From all the factors shown in the table above, I can say that the geopolitical factors might be continuing, but the macro might stop eventually being a material risk as the FED is not planning more interest rate hikes which can influence in the factors associated to the sector - the second column, as the less uncertainty about the macro might encourage a recovery in the biotech funding environment. On the other hand, the factors related to the customers, like the destocking, are receding gradually, and I will show you later some metrics that prove this point.

Demand is showing signs of a gradual recovery

It's clear that Sartorius experienced a boost in demand for its products during the COVID-19 scenario from 2020 to 2022, so 2023 and maybe the first half of 2024, when the management expects moderate growth, The consensus expects the following trends:

Marketscreener

As you can see in the chart above, it's expected to have a moderate recovery in the next few years, so that's why I have a long-term vision for this company. Now, I wanted to check the order intake, which used to reflect the future revenues of the company:

Author

In the table above, I collected the order intake and sales growth accrued in each quarter of each year; you can see how in 2022 the order intake was predicting lower future revenues as that metric was consistently negative in all the quarters of that year. Those negative figures in 2022 were anticipating lower revenue growth, as shown in 2023.

We can see that in the last column, in the first three months of 2024, the order intake experienced a growth of 8%, which might be a sign that the negative trend is ending. Now, it does not mean that there will be a strong recovery, but I think that there could be a gradual recovery, so I would incorporate that vision into my calculation of the intrinsic value.

Sartorius Presentation

Now, rather than seeing the accumulated order intake in each quarter, we can see in the table above the evolution of the order intake quarter by quarter, and it seems to have changed its downward trend since Q2 2023, but the change has not been strong enough to generate positive revenue growth for 2023.

On the other hand, there is another metric, the book-to-bill ratio, that measures the ratio of orders received to units shipped and billed for the period. When the ratio is above 1, it means that there are more orders than are billed, which indicates a stronger demand. In the last call for Q1 2024, the management said:

Book-to-bill ratio is slightly above 1 as we have seen it again being the case at the end of last year in the fourth quarter. We have seen that first time since a while so we see a continuation of this positive dynamics.

As such, this second ratio reinforces my thesis that there is a change in the trend of the demand for Sartorius' products, but the only problem is whether that reversal will be strong or more gradual over the years. That's why I will be more conservative in my assumptions about the calculation of the intrinsic value.

The stock has not been performing well in the last few years

Since 2021, the stock has dropped more than 70%, exhibiting high volatility compared to its main peers like Danaher or Thermo Fisher. I think that the management expectations were inaccurate in 2023, with the profit warning in June 2023, which created more uncertainty and, then, more volatility for the stock.

In my previous article, I mentioned the targets established by the management for 2025 were 5.5 billion euros in revenues and 36% of EBITDA margin; however, the consensus estimates 4 billion euros of revenues for 2025 as the management was not conservative in its forecasts last year. Other peers have been more conservative in their expectations; for instance, Danaher, whose performance was similar in terms of less revenues and net income in March 2024, performed better than expected, so that reduces the volatility of the stock.

Thus, it's important that Sartorius experiences a solid recovery in its revenues for 2024. As part of the outlook for 2024, the company forecasts an increase in group sales revenue in the mid- to high single-digit percentage range, with a contribution of around 1.5 percentage points from acquisitions; in addition, the EBITDA margin is expected to achieve more than 30% when it was 28.3% in 2023.

Valuation

According to Seeking Alpha metrics, Sartorius appears to be expensive compared to its comparables.

SA

We need to consider that all these metrics are compared with companies that belong to the healthcare industry, but the great majority of them might be outside the very niche segment of Sartorius and they do not have the same quality, so we will need to use another method to calculate the intrinsic value of the company. I propose the discounted cash flow (DCF) method to calculate the intrinsic value of this company.

Assumption

Outstanding shares: 126,637,554

FCF margins: 10% (the average of the last 6 years)

Revenue growth: following the consensus

Cash as of March 2024: 379 million euros.

Debt as of March 2024: 5,193 million euros.

Discounted rate: 9%.

FCF growth in perpetuity: 7.9% annual (CAGR FCF growth pre-COVID-19 from 2014 to 2019: 25.8%). It's the same rate that I am estimating from 2024 to 2027, given the revenue growth established by the consensus.

Author

To find the perpetuity, we used the formula:

Perpetuity = FCF 2028/(discounted rate - g).

where g = FCF growth in perpetuity, which was assumed to be 7.5% annual.

With perpetuity, we calculate the present value of all the FCFs beyond 2027. Then, we calculate the enterprise value using the following:

Enterprise Value = Present Value of FCF (from 2024 to 2027) + Perpetuity + Cash - Total Debt.

Finally, the intrinsic value is calculated by taking the enterprise value and dividing it by the outstanding number of shares. According to this calculation, I get a fair value of 223.7 euros per share. In my previous article, I got a price of 348 euros per share, so I am reducing my estimation as I am being more conservative in my estimation of revenue growth.

Even when the current stock price of 201 euros per share would indicate a buy, I prefer to be more conservative and rate it a hold given the high volatility of the stock price. I showed previously that there are signs that the demand for Sartorius' products is recovering, but I need more confirmation of these signs in the performance of the company in the next quarters and how strong they might be.

My strategy with Sartorius

I am holding Sartorius at a price of 266 euros per share, holding it with a weight of 2.5% of my portfolio. I like the company, its long-term fundamentals, and its competitive advantages, which are very interesting, as I explained in my previous article. I plan to add more shares if the stock reaches a price around 180 euros per share to reduce my average cost while building up a better margin of safety.

I feel comfortable with the weight as the stock is volatile, so if I finally add more shares, I would add shares of other stocks I'm currently holding in my portfolio to keep the weight of Sartorius of 2.5% unchanged. I want to hold the stock for several years since this is a stock that, once demand finally recovers consistently, could experience a gradual appreciation with a long-term compounding effect.

Most investors who do not have a long-term perspective would consider Sartorius "a sell" because of the uncertainties I mentioned about its growth prospects and its high PER, but probably most of those investors are not considering a long-term vision of the company or its strong competitive advantages, which, in my view, is a very important factor in holding a stock for years.

Probably, you are asking yourself why I am holding Sartorius stock at 266 euros per share when my intrinsic value is 223 euros. Well, as I mentioned before, I need to make a balanced decision between the weight that makes me feel comfortable, the current volatility of the stock, and the uncertainty about how strong the demand recovery will be in the next quarters.

Given the fact that Sartorius is a compounder, we can expect that the intrinsic value will increase over time if the positive forecast is fulfilled gradually, and my 266 euros per share might be a good average cost over time. I feel comfortable with the 2.5% weight of this stock in my portfolio, so I do not want to increase it at any price. If the stock price falls to around 180 euros, I could add more.

Risks

I think that the main risk is that the demand for Sartorius's products recovers slower than expected, which might cause higher volatility in the stock price. However, as I mentioned in the article, there are signs that demand is recovering, but do not consider the stock a buy as I do not know if that recovery would be strong enough, at least, throughout the next quarters.

Another risk is associated with China, which is a market that represents around 7% of the total sales as of March 2024, showing the weakest performance in terms of demand. In this sense, other markets would need to show a stronger performance to offset that of China to support the revenue growth of Sartorius in the next quarter.

Another risk associated with China is related to the Biosecure Act introduced by Congress in January 2024. The bill is explained by the global law firm Ropes and Gray LLP:

The bill, called the "BIOSECURE Act" ("the Act"), would prohibit executive agencies from contracting with or extending loans or grants to any company with current or future commercial arrangements with a "biotechnology company of concern." Generally speaking, a "biotechnology company of concern" is a biotechnology company that is headquartered in or subject to the jurisdiction of a foreign adversary's government and poses a threat to national security. The bill also specifically names certain companies related to the People's Republic of China ("PRC")-BGI, MGI, Complete Genomics, WuXi Apptec, and their affiliates-as companies of concern.

This bill could slow down the growth of the demand for Sartorius' products in China over the long term. However, I would expect a gradual recovery in the other markets that Sartorius attends, which would give the company better pricing power to raise its prices. As I mentioned before, the company's competitive advantage is a crucial factor that might support its future recovery and its long-term performance.

Last but not least, I do not like that Sartorius had paid around 32x time sales for the acquisition of Polyplus; I ignore the reasons why the management overpaid for Polyplus when the company had paid decent multiples of P/Sales of 12x for Albumedix and 5x for Cellgenix. It's possible that Polyplus represented a very strategic acquisition for any player in Sartorius' sector, so Polyplus started the negotiations with strong bargaining power, knowing that they could reach a very good deal with other Sartorius' competitors.

The positive factor is that Polyplus is already very profitable and has a lot of room to grow, being part of a more reinforced portfolio of Sartorius' products, as the company produces key components related to cell and gene therapies, which are markets projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8%. This acquisition reinforces Sartorius' portfolio of products.

Final thoughts

Sartorius is facing a temporary drop in demand for its products, which are critical for the biopharmaceutical industry to support in developing and accelerating the launch of medical drugs and vaccines. The strong competitive advantages of the company enable it to increase its prices whenever needed without experiencing a material decline in demand. Of course, this pricing power could be used once the demand for Sartorius' products returns to its long-term trend.

I rate the stock as a hold as I expect further confirmation of the demand recovery, even though I found some signs that this scenario might have started. I trust in the long-term fundamentals and the quality of the business model of Sartorius, so I rate the stock a hold. I like when a company with a strong moat is facing a pessimistic view by the market, since that enables me to take advantage of getting a lower price; however, any investor should evaluate his risk aversion, the weight in the portfolio at which he would feel more comfortable, and the average cost considering that this is a stock with significant volatility.

Finally, I want to add that there is a factor that makes me feel comfortable with this business; according to the management in the last call for the Q1 2024 results, around 75% of the total sales are recurrent, and 25% are non-recurrent as average percentages over the years. I think that Sartorius' competitive advantages are reflected in that strong percentage of recurring revenue, which contributes to having a more resilient free cash flow over the years.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.